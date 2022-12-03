The Public Pulse: Hefty coaching contract; Where's the beef?; Lunar dust

Rhule’s salary

The average Lincoln police officer makes $60,000 per year; a registered nurse in Nebraska around $85,000 per year; and an associate professor at UNL around $105,000 per year. I could cite many other examples of occupations that provide an obvious worth and contribution to humanity.

Matt Rhule, the new football coach at Nebraska will make $9 million per year during the course of his eight-year contract. Please tell me what worth he provides to humanity that justifies this.

It’s too bad that the NCAA has lost whatever power it once had to the almighty dollar of college athletics. If not, they should mandate that no collegiate athletic coach should ever be paid more than the university’s highest paid teacher.

Roger D. Anderson, Omaha

Trev Alberts’ Nebraska

I’ve been a Nebraska football fan for 60 years since Bob Devaney came to us in 1962. The selection by Trev Alberts of Matt Rhule as our new coach is the most asinine decision I’ve seen in these 60 years. To select a recently fired NFL coach with a less than mediocre or worse record in college football and pay him $9 million a year smells a lot. I thought Nebraska football has always shown love, loyalty and concern for its football family. Trev Alberts should remember that a primary reason for him receiving the athletic director job was that he is a member of this football family. In the next few years when this decision by Mr. Alberts to hire Mr. Rhule is revealed, lets get rid of Mr. Alberts and select a new athletic director with better common sense.

Jerry E. Gohr, Carter Lake

Food for thought

If you like food, there’s a great slide show in the food and drink section of msn.com: “America’s Best Roast Beef Sandwiches, According to Customers and Critics” by Lacey Muszynski. The pictures of the sandwiches and the accompanying descriptions will have a roast beef lover salivating. What I found interesting is that, of the 40 localities offering up the fare, not one of them was in Nebraska. Some of our neighboring states were listed — Iowa, South Dakota, Kansas — but not Nebraska. Isn’t Nebraska known as “The Beef State”? Can’t anyone in Nebraska make a roast beef sandwich (using Nebraska-sourced beef, of course) worthy of internet fame?

Bill Kline, Omaha

Disunited States

There’s talk of a new civil war? E Pluribus Unum, unity, vs. the red state/blue state divide. In 2017, Florida’s Republican delegation voted against hurricane relief for Democratic New Jersey.

“Defederalization” is being seriously discussed, and not just by Libertarians. The conservative Court’s Dodd decision on abortion demonstrates how it would work: The federal government would turn over everything to the states (except minimum functions like national security). We may be heading that way.

Through gerrymandering, voter suppression, thinly disguised poll taxes, and the electoral college, red states are able to exert greater control than their numbers justify. Four senators (Wyoming and South Dakota) with 1.5 million people, cancel out four senators (New York and California) with 59.4 million people. Thus 1.5 million outweigh 59.4 million. This system favors the Right. Imposing their minority ideology on all of us suggests authoritarianism.

Census statistics show that the red states generally experience more poverty, more gun deaths per capita, lower incomes, higher infant mortality, less education and shorter lifespans than the blue states with better stats. Blue states subsidize their opponents. Blue states pay more taxes, but red states — being needier — get more federal funding. By Nov. 16, the Biden administration had allocated $1.2 billion in infrastructure funds for Nebraska, including $774 million for highways and $100 million for rural broadband.

If separated by defederalization, the blue states, retaining their revenues, could invest more in their people and enjoy rising living standards while red states decline. One alternative is for red states to reverse course away from supporting authoritarianism.

Jim Bechtel, Omaha

A master designer?

The Omaha World-Herald recently ran an article (Nov. 27) on NASA’s latest mission to the moon, with a view to possible future habitation on this sphere and focusing on the problem that’s apparently a factor in all lunar visitations — lunar dust. This isn’t just dust that hangs around on our cars and creeps into our houses to park on the furniture. It’s quite nasty to encounter and causes multiple structural and life issues that require significant solutions should life on another orb be considered viable. It struck me while reading this how unique the earth is. Out of all known lunar bodies in our universe, it is solely capable of sustaining a myriad of life forms — and not just barely, but readily. Why is that? Could it be there really is a master designer of our universe who wisely and simultaneously put all things in place for this to be possible?

Tom Sharman, Omaha

Request for Pillen

I have a request for Governor-elect Jim Pillen. Please, please do not appoint Pete Ricketts to fill Ben Sasse’s soon-to-be vacant Senate seat. We have had eight years of Pete Ricketts pushing his agenda and ideologies on Nebraska citizens. He only backed or appointed candidates for the Legislature who would do his bidding. He has tried to push through his own ideas pertaining to abortion and capital punishment. He has failed to do anything for prison reform or tax relief. Some of his legislation was to benefit big companies or the wealthy. We need someone in the Senate who will represent all Nebraskans, not Pete Ricketts’ agenda. I am sure there is someone else who can better represent Nebraska.

Jerry Baker, Omaha

Blocking vaccine mandate

Regarding Pete Ricketts signing a letter to try and stop military members from being required to get immunizations: absurd! If you can’t or won’t follow basic health and safety rules, and immunizations are included, you can’t serve in the military. Period. Veterans know you don’t pick and choose which regs to follow. To allow military members to back out of immunizations puts all members in jeopardy and lowers military readiness.

Kim Moss-Allen, Papillion

Property tax reform

As a Sarpy County resident, I feel compelled to express my dissatisfaction with Nebraska’s woefully inadequate, unfair, and out-dated property tax system, with emphasis on how our public school system is funded.

No major changes have been made to the state’s funding formula since passage of Bill 1059 in 1990. Nebraska’s gross over-dependence on property taxes mandates that its school funding system urgently needs to be updated and reformed.

To gain better perspective, let me share a few stats: Nebraska’s property tax rate of 1.73% (seventh highest in USA) compares to 1.31% Midwest and .93% national average. With regard to public school funding, here are the national averages: 48% state, 44% local, and about 8% federal. As a percentage of total revenue allocated for K-12 education, the state is providing only 32.3% (compared to 48% nationally and 53.6% Midwest average (2020 Census).

Only 37.4% of Nebraska’s state and local revenue is derived from property taxes, compared to the 60-plus% in Sarpy County. On average, Sarpy County is collecting 2.07% of each properties fair market value, earning the dubious ranking of 132nd of all 3143 U.S. counties.

If the state of Nebraska would increase its share of public school financing by 16%, each county’s share could be decreased to about 44% (current U.S. average).

Share this information and urge your state legislators to consider legislation that will refine the property tax base, lower property tax rates, and impose stronger caps on property taxation. Stress the need to increase state funding for public should to at least 48% in order to decrease local tax levies and to tighten the ceiling on state property tax levies.

Reforming the states’ property tax system to make it fair for all of us won’t be easy, but it will be worth whatever effort is required. Nebraskan’s deserve nothing less.

Douglas Stream, Bellevue

On fossil fuel

Maybe the fossil fuel industry should donate their profits to FEMA.

James Vacanti, Omaha