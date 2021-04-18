The Public Pulse: Help vulnerable children; Lies from the left; Omaha traffic flow

We Omahans had little to no say over whether the park was demolished so that it could be reborn as a so-called “multi-use” area. Just as with the tearing down of Rosenblatt, or the destruction of Jobbers Canyon, the elites of this city would rather tell us what is good, than recognize that sometimes the good is already right in front of them, already extant. And indeed, what does “good” mean to these political and economic elites, anyway? It means the opportunity to make money, and to take direct control over our culture. So now we don’t have people selling parking spots in their front yard, or small, independent souvenir stores, like we had in the Rosenblatt days, but corporate beer gardens and official, NCAA-sanctioned activities. Now we don’t have an historic, unique warehouse district, which could have been utilized in any number of ways, but ConAgra (ooops!). And now, instead of a park populated with birds and squirrels and regular people, just doing regular people things, we will have a “highly activated” park where MECA can host bland, inoffensive concerts surrounded by bland, inoffensive food trunks.