The Public Pulse: Herbster allegations; Landscape cleanup; Fossil fuel limitations

Scandals are political

The World Herald Editorial “One more time for the back of the room: Clothing choice does not imply consent” is horribly naïve as well as cruel to Hal Daub.

The vast majority of the news media only covers sexual harassment scandals when politics is involved. This has made these scandals a political commodity to be traded when needed by political operatives.

As for clothes, the editorial is living in a dream world in thinking it can erase biological realities. Clothing communicates including motives, character and intentions. Clothing can result in miscommunication. Nebraska has a diverse amount of social conservatives from Mennonites to Muslims who assert: modesty matters and makes communication clear. The editorial was insulting these communities as “back of the room.”

Also, before you judge me, I am supporting Breland Ridenour for governor.

Andrew L. Sullivan, Omaha

Volcano mulching

With spring cleanup now happening in many landscapes, I think it worth mentioning the poor practice of “volcano” mulching around trees. According to many tree care websites and the Douglas County Extension tree experts, this practice can lead to disease and decay and ultimately tree death. They advise that the “root flare” should never be covered with mulch. I find it curious that many landscape companies continue this practice as evidenced by what I see, especially in commercial landscapes.

Mary Minturn, Omaha

Fossil fuel limitations

I realize that our president and his administration really want to see EV vehicles replace fossil-fueled vehicles. While we should all be interested in cleaner air and the benefits that come with it, EV vehicles for all simply isn’t practical. Not now. Not in five or 10 years, either. Here’s what they don’t tell you: the average cost of an EV vehicle is currently around $56.4K per Kelly Blue Book. How can young or fixed-income people afford that? Batteries in these vehicles typically carry an 8-year warranty from the manufacturer. There goes the used-car market. And what about infrastructure? There are not a lot of charging stations in this part of the country, making distant travel a challenge. The cost to power said chargers is significant. What if you live in apartment? Will your landlord allow you to install a charger onsite to meet your need? Sorry folks, but this idea is not yet ready for prime-time. Somebody please tell Joe Biden to stop trying to force us in that direction by limiting our fossil fuel resources.

Rick VanRoy, Omaha

Election strategy

Strategic Emergency Oil Reserves: The emergency: midterm elections. The strategy: avoid getting shellacked.

Larry Mitchell, Omaha

Questions for Pillen

Listening to Jim PIllen’s television advertising campaign I have to pose a simple question: Just what is he running for, governor or culture warrior? So far it appears the latter.

Does Pillen seriously believe that only conservatives respect the police and that if they do “liberals,” perhaps 25% of all Nebraskans, will call them “racist?”

Does he truly think that liberals “will hate you” for loving your country? What a steaming load .

I have one more nagging question and that is for the GOP names who have endorsed him: Is this campaign of grievance, divisiveness and anger what the GOP wants to communicate through its candidate for governor? Is this what you think will make our state a better place to live, attract talent to our communities and keep our young people at home? I hope not. We liberals vote, pay our taxes, obey the law, love our state and country just as much as any conservative. For you and your candidate to suggest otherwise is simply un-American and does not reflect the Nebraska values you say you uphold.

Truth be told, Mr. Pillen does not feed slop to his hogs — he is feeding it to Nebraska voters.

James Hoppe, Lincoln

Poll worker insight

Thank you, Peter Gadzinski for your insightful, humorous Public Pulse letter (“No Kraken here”). Douglas County benefits from your volunteering to serve as a trained poll worker.

Sandy Zdan, Omaha

Herbster support

The more negative ads against Charles W. Herbster make me want to vote for him more. Sounds like he isn’t in the back pocket of big business.

Ron Feierman, Omaha

Message of love

Just a quick message to fellow Christians around Easter time. At this time, we celebrate the lessons Jesus taught us. “Love the Lord your God with all your heart and with all your soul and with all your mind.” This is the first and greatest Commandment. And the second is: “Love your neighbor as yourself.” If our elected officials, governors, senators, etc., truly believed and lived this Commandment, would they really refuse money to help people who have a hard time with rent? Not saying landlords should not be paid, but there are a lot of people who are impoverished due to medical bills and loss of jobs during the pandemic. Something with wealthy consideration for regular Nebraskans who are not millionaires.

And would they really refuse money to help teachers and first responders cope with the immense emotional and physical stress of the last two years? And would they refuse to help those who come to the USA, as did their own ancestors, to seek a better life for their families?

By refusing federal funds and spouting slogans like “Build the Wall,” “Close the Border” and refusing to care about women’s rights of medical care, it is abundantly clear that Ricketts, Fischer, Bacon and Sasse do not believe or live what they should have learned at their churches. As a Christian, it was very embarrassing to also watch the confirmation of the Supreme Court nominee.

Connie McMillan, Omaha

Tell the truth

My parents always told the truth. So did my brother (he better). I did, too. Today, my lawyer and medical doctor tell the truth. My friends tell the truth. When people repeat the lies about the 2020 election, my stomach cringes. When people vote against the voting rights bill, I cringe. When people make up false stories and believe in them and ignore the truth, I reach for the Tums. Learned professors tell us that a society has to tell the truth to maintain democracy.

Don Tilley, Lincoln

Stop the hypocrisy

Anyone else find it strange that our governor thinks Herbster is not fit for office based on recent allegations but was all in for Trump despite many more allegations? Let’s get all the slime out of government. Stop the hypocrisy.

Bill Bechaz, Omaha

Daub’s words

It’s 2022. Did Hal Daub really suggest the type of dress a woman wears is the reason for sexual assault? Do men really not understand how ignorant and juvenile these comments make them sound?

Teri McCarthy, Omaha

Nebraskans for Herbster

The timing of allegations against gubernatorial candidate, Charles W. Herbster, of inappropriate behavior towards women is very curious. The Charles W. Herbster we know has always gone out of his way to support and promote women. It is unbelievable that this man would inappropriately touch any woman, at any time, particularly in a crowded public setting. We stand by and support Charles W. Herbster.

Voters are very justifiably suspicious of the timing of these allegations just weeks before the Nebraska primary. With such a serious purported offense taking place in 2019, why has it taken nearly three years to make a public accusation?

Could it be that the “me too movement“ and “cancel culture” have come to Nebraska?

Nebraskans have witnessed these political tactics used in national politics and we are weary of dirty politics. They unsuccessfully tried to stop the nomination of Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh. They unsuccessfully tried to cancel President Donald Trump. They unsuccessfully tried to ruin Clarence Thomas in his nomination to the Supreme Court. And now, they are trying to cancel a good man running for Governor of Nebraska, Charles W. Herbster. We shouldn’t allow this character assassination to be successful in Nebraska.

We ask Nebraskans to continue to support Charles W. Herbster to be Nebraska’s next Governor.

Mary Jane Truemper, Omaha;

Betty Palmer, Springview; Keya Paha County GOP chair;

Kolene Woodward, Scotts Bluff County GOP chair; Cathy J. Erdman, Bayard; Christine M. Vail, Keith County

GOP chair

Katie Nolles, Spencer; Trudy Nolles, Bassett; Lisa Hoffman, Juniata;

Julie Craig, Hastings; Connie Consbruck, Hastings; Ann Halloran, Hastings; William A. Freely, Aurora; Hamilton County GOP vice chair;

Mike Nolles, Bassett, Rock County GOP chair;

Hal Daub, Former mayor of Omaha and former U.S. congressman; Dewey Lienemann, Blue Hill;

Todd Hoffman, Juniata; Ken Craig, Hastings; Larry Consbruck, Hastings;

Michael Zlab, Thayer County

GOP chair;

State Senator Tom Brewer, Gordon;

State Senator Steve Halloran, Hastings; State Senator Steve Erdman, Bayard.

The Public Pulse: Caring for developmentally disabled; Streetcars not the way; Lindstrom support
Letters

The Public Pulse: Caring for developmentally disabled; Streetcars not the way; Lindstrom support

  • Updated
  • 0

Pulse writer says there are options for parents and guardians caring for those with developmental disabilities and significant behaviors. 

The Public Pulse: No more false ads; Solutions for prison growth; Support for Ukraine
Letters

The Public Pulse: No more false ads; Solutions for prison growth; Support for Ukraine

  • Updated
  • 0

Pulse writer calls for an end to false and defamatory TV ads by candidates.

The Public Pulse: Taking downtown to the next level; Derrin Hansen's firing; Whose war is it?
Letters

The Public Pulse: Taking downtown to the next level; Derrin Hansen's firing; Whose war is it?

  • Updated
  • 0

Pulse writer says the concept of the streetcar, the vastly improved skyline are necessary to take Omaha to the next level.

The Public Pulse: War in Ukraine; Listen to Pillen; Letter response
Letters

The Public Pulse: War in Ukraine; Listen to Pillen; Letter response

  • Updated
  • 0

Pulse writers express their thoughts on the latest developments from Ukraine.

The Public Pulse: Lake Cunningham access; Book bans; and Omaha's streetcar history
Letters

The Public Pulse: Lake Cunningham access; Book bans; and Omaha's streetcar history

  • Updated
  • 0

Pulse writer expresses concern over emergency access to Lake Cunningham area.

The Public Pulse: Support paid parental leave; Statewide academic school year; Brainwave research
Letters

The Public Pulse: Support paid parental leave; Statewide academic school year; Brainwave research

  • Updated
  • 0

Women bear a disproportionate economic burden in taking time off from work to bond with a new child, Pulse writer says.

The Public Pulse: A night well spent; Support local journalism; The Nebraska way
Letters

The Public Pulse: A night well spent; Support local journalism; The Nebraska way

  • Updated
  • 0

Pulse writers express their gratitude for Omaha symphony performance.

The Public Pulse: Keeping children safe; Maintain local control of power districts; Rising cost of insulin
Letters

The Public Pulse: Keeping children safe; Maintain local control of power districts; Rising cost of insulin

  • Updated
  • 0

Pulse writers sound off on on legislative bills.

The Public Pulse: Caring for Nebraska seniors; Russian invasion thoughts; Mutual plans
Letters

The Public Pulse: Caring for Nebraska seniors; Russian invasion thoughts; Mutual plans

  • Updated
  • 0

Pulse writers ask who will care for Nebraska seniors as nursing home closures increase.

