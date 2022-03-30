The Public Pulse: Herbster wants quality education; Praise for prison series; The Forgotten War

Herbster support

I have lived in Nebraska most of my life and received my K-12 education at both public and private schools, as well as my college degree in Nebraska. My child attended both public and private schools in Nebraska for his K-12 years. After spending much of my professional career conducting policy research to ensure successful, quality education options for all students, I have become disillusioned about the quality and accountability of our Nebraska education system. This pandemic has not helped things. Parents have now witnessed the curriculum reality in many Nebraska schools on computer screens at their kitchen table to include woke-ness, virtue signaling and distorted representations of American history in classrooms.

Nebraska needs real education reform. Rather than nibbling at the edges with the buzzwords like tax credit scholarships or open enrollment, let’s catch up with the majority of America with true education reform by providing a comprehensive list of educational options that results in success for each individual student and their parents.

Nebraska needs to strive for educational excellence that allows all parents to have more choices for their kid’s education by having our tax dollar funding follow Nebraska students, not the systems. In America and Nebraska, we know the free market works, so why would we not reduce the big government monopoly on education and create more choices?

Legislators, administrators, teachers and public unions will fight parents all day long when it comes to the definition and benefits of more school choice. We, the people, are being held hostage by special interests as we have recently witnessed through the actions of our state board of education and their perceived moral imperative over kids they claim to have. It’s time for new thinking and new leadership to drive this change. We have a primary and general election in 2022 to select the next governor of Nebraska. I’m voting for Charles Herbster. He is a business leader who isn’t in the pocket of the government school establishment or anti-family special interests. I trust him to do what is right by our kids.

Deb Portz, Lincoln

Fathers and incarceration

I read with interest and very much enjoyed the article, “Well Worn Path to Prison in North Omaha Fuels Racial Gaps.” Along with some other men from my church, I am a volunteer that is part of the programming in the Douglas County Corrections Center. The course we instruct teaches a definition of manhood, a Biblical definition. My experience in DCCC informs that incarceration is not a matter of skin color, but of fatherlessness. A large majority of children born in the impoverished inner-cities, both here and around the country grow up without a father in the home. The course we teach has a session on “The Father Wound”. When we finish watching the video, I frequently ask the men, “Who in the group tonight grew up with an active and involved father in your home?” Very few hands are ever raised to that question. Why have rates of fatherlessness sky-rocketed in our inner-cities in this country during the last 60-years? We need to investigate the answer to that question and correct it if we really want to lower incarceration rates.

Dave Reeble, Elkhorn

Forgotten war

All wars are evil and all victims deserve support. Let us remember the “Forgotten War” in Yemen. This month is the seventh anniversary of our involvement in this war. Yet our news media rarely mentions it. We amplify and vilify Russia’s aggression, but our aggression against the Yemeni people is silent. One of the few journalists that covered Yemen, Nicholas Kristof, said, “When problems don’t get attention, they don’t get resolved.”

Save the Children organization estimates that 85,000 Yemeni children under the age of 5 have died from severe acute malnutrition from 2015 to 2018. Our U.S. logistical support of the Saudi-led coalition: bombs and blockades food and fuel from getting to the Yemeni people. This is a country where over 90% of their food is imported. Nearly all of their calories come from these imports. Yemen is already the poorest country and the most water-scarce country in the Arab world. Our unauthorized congressional participation in this war has helped make what UNICEF describes as “the largest humanitarian crisis in the world.”

We have the power to change the course of the war in Yemen. In 2019, Congress voted to end U.S. support to the Saudi-led war, and Trump vetoed it. But Congress can vote again and use its authority to end our support. Ask Rep. Bacon to vote for the Yemen War Powers Resolution that will be reintroduced and stop our part in this cruel year war of starvation.

Sharon Conlon, Omaha

Stick to the issues

Why are we having to watch and listen to a barrage of TV advertising attacking immigration from our two front running gubernatorial candidates? Immigration is primarily a federal issue. Even if one believes Nebraska should be involved in this issue, Herbster and Pillen should be explaining their proposals to amend our nation’s complex immigration regulations that force immigrants to pursue the illegal means of entering the U.S. — rather than parading our county sheriff’s “tough law” image or the image of padlocking the farm gate. One only needs to look at our employees in the building construction, roofing, meatpacking, road construction and large beef, hog and poultry production industries to understand that immigrants are essential to the success of Nebraska and U.S. economies.

But wouldn’t it also be nice to hear about the candidates’ proposals to address: prison overcrowding, over reliance on property taxes, the loss of population in our rural communities, the shortage of available workers for a multitude of Nebraska businesses, the closing of nursing home and assisted living facilities, care for orphaned and disabled children and many other Nebraska issues? But then again, these issues apparently do not generate votes as well as striking fear and emotion amongst the citizenry.

Don Eikmeier, Omaha

Critical race reality

I have been a professional educator for 52 years and continue to be involved on a part-time basis. My initial observation regarding critical race theory is that it is a misnomer. It should be designated CRR, that is, critical race reality.

I was born and raised on the southeast side of the city of Chicago in Illinois. I have been in the Omaha area since 1965. Martin Luther King had “a dream” and I have a “nightmare.” I would like to share with you my real nightmares: In my neighborhood in Chicago, a neighboring house was burned to the ground because it was rented to an African American family; I recall the riots in North Omaha in the ‘60s; Knowing of the segregated schools and drinking fountains and bathrooms and restaurants, etc., that were all a part of life in many states in the 20th century in America. Ignorance and/or avoidance of all these things do no good for anyone.

As a teacher and a father and a grandfather, I want American children (and adults) to be aware of where we have been and what we have done as an American society. Ignorance doesn’t set us free, but truth does. We need the truth so that we will never, ever again do what is ignorant.

Len Sagenbrecht, Omaha

Short memories?

It’s refreshing to see the current Nebraska congressional delegation expressing their support for Ukraine. It is unfortunate that they can’t resist criticizing President Biden for not going far enough. This begs the question of where were all of them when Trump was insisting on removing support for Ukraine in the 2016 Republican platform (back when they had a platform). Most of them also sat on their hands when Trump tried to bribe Ukraine President Zelenskyy into lying about the Biden family, in order to receive his country’s scheduled aid package from the U.S. Of course, now it is obvious that we need to be supportive of Ukraine so it’s time for our senators and representatives to step up (if that’s what you want to call that).

Might be time for new blood in the delegation.

Kevin Wycoff, Omaha

Sales tax

Former Omaha mayor Hal Daub’s proposal to abolish all state taxes and replace them with a single (vat) sales tax is what the citizens of Nebraska need. The requirement or desire for a product determines the taxes paid. This single uncomplicated tax system could also replace the federal income tax. With a single tax would eliminate 76,000 pages of tax code, do away with all audits, all withholding taxes, the need for IRAs and 401ks, no need to hide money from the IRS, it would put all new sales on the tax rolls, which would be good for everyone.

Also, this could reduce or replace the IRS’s billion dollar yearly budget and 80,000 employees.

Those employees could be moved to other more necessary jobs with the federal government.

Richard Lorence, Omaha

Be honest

Senator Ben Sasse has said he will not vote to confirm Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson to the Supreme Court because she is not an “originalist.” Interesting.

Mr. Sasse did vote to confirm Justice Amy Coney Barrett. She couldn’t list the five enumerated rights of the First Amendment when asked.

Mr. Sasse voted to confirm Justice Neil Gorsuch, who claims to be an “originalist”, yet Justice Gorsuch just dissented in Austin v. U.S. Navy SEALs 1-26, which would have allowed military members to defy a direct order. One would think an “originalist” wouldn’t have dissented, as the Constitution clearly states “the President shall be commander in chief of the Army and Navy of the United States”, not the Supreme Court. That dissent seems to smack of “activism” to me, not “originalism”.

Which leaves me to wonder what Mr. Sasse’s issue is with Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson? I think it’s probably the same issue he has with all the judges he has voted against. It’s not that they aren’t qualified, it’s that they weren’t brought up for confirmation by a Republican president.

Honesty is the best policy, Mr. Sasse, as Representative Fortenberry recently found out the hard way.

Debra Trojanowski, Bellevue

Ordinance thoughts

Regarding the controversy over revising City of Omaha ordinances to place final authority for epidemic response in the hands of the city council and mayor, as advised by health care professionals. I’m reminded of a phrase quoted by such as G.W. Russell, Winston Churchill and recently Dr. Thomas Sowell in his book “Intellectuals and Society”: “Experts should be on tap, never on top.”

Paul Trout, Omaha

Constitutional convention

This opinion is in response to Wesley Dodge (Pulse, Feb. 26). The reason we need a convention of the states is because members of congress will never address balanced budget or term limits amendments. Congress is not listening nor do they care how the public feels on these issues. A constitutional convention will not rewrite the constitution. These two issues — term limits and balanced budget should be the only amendments on the table. A convention of the states is the only way to resolve these issues.

Dale Staiert, Omaha