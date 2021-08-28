The Public Pulse: Here is truth on vaccination; Omaha, take action against smoking

Virus-death truth
A letter was published Thursday citing VAERS data claiming almost 600,000 adverse events and and just over 13,600 deaths from COVID injections. I went to their website and found this information:
“How many people have died after getting a vaccine?
“Between December 2020 and July 19th, 2021, VAERS received 6,207 reports of death (0.0018% of doses) among people who got a vaccine, but this does not mean the vaccine caused these deaths. Doctors and safety monitors carefully review the details of each case to see if it might be linked to the vaccine. There are three deaths that appear to be linked to blood clots that occurred after people got the J&J vaccine. Since we now know how to correctly treat people who develop these blood clots, future deaths related to this very rare side effect can be prevented. After careful review of the additional data, doctors have decided that there is no evidence at all that the vaccines contributed to the other patient deaths. Nonetheless, the CDC and FDA will continue to investigate every single report of death (and other adverse events) reported to VAERS.”
Amazing how truth paints a different picture.
Michael Sinovic, Omaha
Vaccination truth
Cindy Miller from Blair (Aug. 26 Pulse) advises people to avoid the COVID vaccine due to unforeseen deaths. As of today, about 2% of the positive COVID cases result in death. Less than .002% of COVID vaccines have resulted in death. Do the math. Unless you want polio, smallpox, shingles, COVID, etc., get a vaccine. There’s no need to suffer from these anymore. If you don’t want to get a shot, please stay home and don’t go to the hospital when you get sick. There are legitimate patients who need the beds.
Dave Peck, Bellevue
No smoking needed
When I called the mayor’s hotline, they told me the concert at Memorial Park will not be accessible to all people again this year because smoking will be allowed. Many families with asthmatic children and others with breathing issues would risk a trip to the ER if they attended, like my nephew Garon.
Mike Salkin’s Aug. 24 Public Pulse letter said his organization, GASP, offered to put up no-smoking signs at the Memorial Park concert.
The Memorial Park concert is co-sponsored by the Omaha Park Foundation. The Parks and Recreation Department and this foundation have a growing responsibility in prioritizing public health. In the time of COVID, forced exhalation of smoking materials into crowds has a new significance as a public health risk, especially for children. Public outdoor spaces need to be safe and accessible. Prohibiting smoking would help safeguard public health.
Dundee Day had GASP’s smoke-free signs posted and no one smoked in the beer garden crowd. No enforcement was necessary.
Bonnie Cosentino, Omaha
Biden disaster
President Biden’s handlers have proved what many of us suspected. Those handlers are determined to destroy the United States as we know it. Untouched, the U.S. could thwart China’s scheme to rule the world. But now we are crippled by loss of international integrity, riddled with crime in our cities, chaos at our southern borders, inconsistent management of the Wuhan virus, new dependence on the Mideast oil, and now, again, the need for vigilance against Islam terrorist attacks in our country.
Thank you, mainstream media and Biden voters.
Diane Davis, Omaha