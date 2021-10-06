The Public Pulse: Here's a local hero; Talent at the Orpheum; Conception

Federal Judge Trevor McFadden apparently believes by giving a Jan. 6 rioter probation, he’s somehow getting even with someone or something because some anti-racism protesters weren’t prosecuted. The judge apparently sees no difference between someone who participates in an anti-racism protest and a Jan. 6 rioter who was participating in an attempt to overturn a presidential election.

David Buddenhagen, Springfield, Neb.

Dangerous proposal

I was raised knowing two things: “Nothing is for free” and what Albert Einstein said, “The definition of insanity is doing the same thing over and over and expecting different results.” Joe Biden is trying to sell his $3.5 trillion socialism program claiming it won’t cost anything. Nothing is for free. The fact is, all these free programs Biden says he will give will devastate the middle class and the poor the most.

The Democrats have played this game over and over with the same results. They claim it will be paid for by making the rich and corporations pay their fair share of taxes as they write in tax loopholes for the rich donors. The fact is, these higher taxes are forced on the consumers by higher prices on goods. Also, businesses will move their factories overseas to countries with a lower tax base, destroying America’s economy.