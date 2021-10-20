The Public Pulse: Here's best fix for Lake Zorinsky; A dedicated priest; An awful insult

In the midst of this mess, may our good priest know that the countless folks he has cared for care about him. We are praying and hoping for the best.

Kate Bradley, Omaha

A Midwest favorite

I believe you had whey too much fun with the cheese curd articles.

Bruce Blanchard, Omaha

Biased media

If you believe that the American press is unbiased, just read this newspaper’s 12-inch double-column article from Oct. 15 by the Associated Press (our country’s major news agency) on heating bills. The article totally eliminates Joe Biden’s energy policy of canceling the Keystone pipeline, banning oil production on federal lands and cancelling drilling in Alaska. Nobody believes that solar panels and wind power can replace oil and gas except Joe Biden and the progressive left. Gas is now up 42%, and heating oil is expected to go up 54% by this winter.