The Public Pulse: Here's best fix for Zorinsky Lake; A dedicated priest; An awful insult

Zorinsky Lake solution
Thank you to the Omaha World-Herald for the informative front-page article on Zorinsky Lake. After reading it, we felt compelled to respond.
The decision for the Corps of Engineers to cut down a 30-foot-wide band of trees outside of homeowner properties is just a microcosm of government decision-making in Washington D.C., and across the country. Full disclosure: We live directly on the Zorinsky trail and have enjoyed the benefits of the beautiful trees, wildlife and everything associated with it for the last two decades.
Rather than spending the Corps' estimate of $1 million to $2 million and take another two to four years, why not apply a little logic to the decision-making process? Kelsey Jolley of the Corps says “there are flowerbeds, birdbaths, landscaping and some retaining walls on the park property." Rather than the ridiculous decision to chop down 30 feet of trees randomly, why not simply go to the abusers and have them fix their individual issues?
We implore the Corps of Engineers to review and reverse this poorly thought out decision!
Buzz and Becky Garlock, Omaha
It is an insult
My appreciation to the Oct. 17 Pulse letter "Terrible insult" and to the OWH for printing the letter. When I saw the letter citing the picture of the woman wearing a yellow Star of David, I was incensed. I had a hard time that anyone today would see a connection between what was happening at that time to those who were captured and killed and what is happening today with the vaccine that will save lives.
Nancy W. Huston, La Vista
A dedicated priest
A very good man is having a very bad year! Last winter, after a terrible I-80 accident on black ice, he was hospitalized with a head injury and had no memory of the accident. His car was totaled, and police judged that the accident could have been fatal. Father Michael Gutgsell was en route during bad weather to offer another Sunday Mass for the elderly in an Omaha rest home.
Members of Father Gutgsell's flock who know his selfless service, excellent homilies, remarkable intellect, tireless work ethic (no days off ever) and scrupulous attitude toward gifts (donates all back to the church) are now mystified and troubled by his current legal problems.
In the midst of this mess, may our good priest know that the countless folks he has cared for care about him. We are praying and hoping for the best.
Kate Bradley, Omaha
A Midwest favorite
I believe you had whey too much fun with the cheese curd articles.
Bruce Blanchard, Omaha
Biased media
If you believe that the American press is unbiased, just read this newspaper’s 12-inch double-column article from Oct. 15 by the Associated Press (our country’s major news agency) on heating bills. The article totally eliminates Joe Biden’s energy policy of canceling the Keystone pipeline, banning oil production on federal lands and cancelling drilling in Alaska. Nobody believes that solar panels and wind power can replace oil and gas except Joe Biden and the progressive left. Gas is now up 42%, and heating oil is expected to go up 54% by this winter.
Mike Smart’s Saturday Pulse letter berates citizens for getting news from Fox and other conservative areas. The mainstream media’s omissions and cover-ups are why Fox ratings are doubling that of liberal cable stations CNN and MSNBC combined. The doom and gloom Mike mentioned are caused by Joe Biden and Democratic administrations: inflation, illegals crossing the border while the cartel is now firing on the CBP and Texas getting no help, brutal crimes and murders soaring in major cities (most run by Democrats for years), the frequent murders of law enforcement, and the $3.5 trillion social welfare bill which Democrats refuse to pass without the infrastructure bill. Unfortunately, Mike, this is what’s going on in our country.
Cheryl Bartek, Omaha
Outstanding leader
I want to pay tribute to a great man lost by this country. Gen. Powell was a man full of wisdom and a leader who thought first of the soldiers who served under him, He believed in the use of military force only as a last option; actions initiated by the U.S. only when the facts justified it. He was a man who always sought the truth over politics.
Gen. Powell, known for his leadership ability as well as his eternal dedication to the Constitution of the United States., was sought by the Democrat and Republican Parties alike due to his popularity with U.S. citizens. Gen. Powell, who well could have become a president of the United States, will be very missed.
Elaine Pike, Cedar Bluffs, Neb.
What kind of heart?
I read with interest the Oct. 14 Pulse letter, “Abortion, church history,” by Richard Lane Bailey. Just a couple of items I don’t understand. He states that a fetus is not a human being. If it is not human, what is it? It is not a bird, not an ape, not a flower. It is a human. Every science book that I ever studied, from elementary to high school and college, states that humans being at conception. A fetus is part of the process of being human.
His letter also stated, “Criminalizing abortion doesn’t result in fewer abortions, just more deaths.” Not true; studies show that before Roe vs. Wade, there were fewer deaths by illegal abortions than previous proclaimed. Even today the ban on abortions in Texas after a heartbeat is heard is saving hundreds of preborn babies.
And I need to ask, what type of heart is beating in these little ones? A bird’s heart? An ape’s heart? We all know that abortion kills a beating human heart.
Angie Wingert, Omaha