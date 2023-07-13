Mike Pence
If you are like me and are currently looking for a presidential candidate for the upcoming election, I would like to recommend the man I have chosen after doing much research.
Mike Pence is my choice. This conclusion was reached after reading his book “So Help Me God” and comparing it to his political history, life choices and accuracy. He has been a member of the House of Representatives, and a state governor. He served as vice president with Trump. He served honestly and loyally under all these positions.
He is a Christian who stood up for the Constitution and the law as written in a very difficult situation on January 6.
Our country is in dire need of honest, forthright leadership. I think Mike Pence is a man who will do the job — well and honestly!
Janet Heliker, Waterloo, Neb.
Bidenomics
Biden in South Carolina trumpeted Bidenomics, which seems to be made up of double-digit inflation, much higher interest rates, and the crippling of American energy (in 2020 we were energy independent for the first time since WWII) which drives everything — definitely nothing to brag about!
Pat Schneider, Omaha
Featured speaker
I was disappointed and angered to see that Patriotic Productions is hosting a fundraising event in Omaha next month featuring Riley Gaines, the Kentucky swimmer who tied for 5th place with Lia Thomas at the 2022 NCAA swim finals. Gaines is a popular guest on Fox News and other conservative outlets for speaking against trans-inclusion in girls’ and women’s sports. Patriotic Productions is a nonprofit organization whose stated mission is to honor military service members, past and present. I have listened to its co-founder, Bill Williams, speak about the Flights of Honor they sponsored taking vets to D.C. and about the traveling displays they’ve created, including a replica of the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier which was recently on display in Papillion. I struggle to understand why this organization would host an event featuring such a divisive, anti-trans speaker. Many transgender Americans are proudly serving our country right now and many others have served honorably or died serving in the past. If Patriotic Productions wishes to honor United States service members, past and present, then that should include honoring all who have served, not sponsoring a speaker whose entire platform is promoting trans-discrimination.
Mary Ann Folchert, Omaha
‘Mellow’ out
What an uplifting message from Jay Jackson (June 22) concerning a dog who was taking his last walk around the neighborhood with his owner. His diagnosis of cancer assuredly indicated he was soon heading to doggie Heaven. We all need a “Mellow” in our lives to remind us to be kind, caring and compassionate towards those in our community and the world. The author of the excerpt stresses the importance making our neighborhood more cognizant of human needs of others, sharing times of joy as well as offering hope in times of grief and despair.
“Mellow” can be an inspiration to shed light on goodness beyond words for those in all corners of our community and further in the world.
Mary Stolzer, Omaha
How can Trump run?
I cannot understand how Trump can be allowed to run for president again. He caused the insurrection at the White House. We all saw him stand before the mob, raise his fist in the air and tell them to go to the Capitol and fight like hell. If any other president had done that, they would have been impeached and tried for treason. I’ve never heard any Republican politician have the courage to stand up and say that it was wrong. Why has he been allowed to get away with what he did? It is very scary to realize that he has so much control over so many people and everyone seems to be afraid to stand up to him. I can see why. He is a very vindictive person.
Joann Pierce, Clarinda, Iowa
Jell-O Shot Challenge
I found the article, “Power moves: Jell-O (shots) helps break the mold, records,” of interest.
What is a Jell-O shot?
How much and what kind of alcohol is used?
I suspect that many readers would like to know.
James E. Burns, Omaha
