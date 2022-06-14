The Public Pulse: Honestly, it is for everyone; Parental control; Administration is failing us

Cheeky slogan
I initially thought our state slogan, “Nebraska: Honestly It’s Not for Everyone,” was tongue-in-cheek funny and I was happy with the national attention it garnered for our great state. However, I did not believe it would continue to be our slogan for this many years. After reading Sara Gentzler’s article and the impact it has made since the introduction, I better understood the growing resistance to keeping it. I have an idea.
The billboards are amazingly creative (i.e., “Like Stonehenge but a new model”) so I don’t want them to be removed. Instead, I propose that we make a very slight change to the slogan and it seems it could be implemented fairly easily: “Nebraska: Honestly, it IS for everyone.” For current billboards, a seemingly simple fix could occur, without much cost compared to starting over, by painting a big white X through the word “Not.” This rebranding divulges the intended joke but perpetuates the theme that we are a great destination or at least a worthwhile stop on the way somewhere else. It would not require funds being spent on a new slogan and ad campaign. It seems like a win-win to me.
People are also reading…
I hope someone will show this to Mr. John Ricks, executive director of the Nebraska Tourism Commission for consideration.
Vicky Vandervort, Omaha
Guns and kids
Growing up, we brought guns to school during the hunting season. I lived in the country and hunted on my way home. I was brought up with accessible loaded guns in the house. I was taught they were loaded and not to be handled. I was given my first .22 at the age of 7 and a shotgun two years later. Today’s problem is not guns and kids, it’s parents and kids. The answer is not gun control, it’s parent control.
Gary Tuma, Blair
Not a solid policy
Janet Yellen (June 8) said that she “Hoped inflation would be on the decline.” Although she “expects inflation to remain high,” she also “thinks it should be our number one priority.” I guess “transitory” is no longer the catch phrase for inflation. I do not think that “hope” is a good or solid policy. Energy drives our economic engine. High energy prices affect all sectors: from high gas, to the electric grid, to producing and transporting food, to heating and cooling our homes and business, and to vacations and travel. Depending on alternate energy may be noble and sound good, realistically we are not there yet. Throwing more money at the problem is not going to make it magically happen. The economic policies of this administration is causing undo harm to everyone. We have energy already available here in our country, but this administration is suppressing them for an idealistic dream which is not working.
Ginger Gosch, Omaha
Safeguards are essential
Weapons used during the American Revolution consisted of single-shot muskets, single-shot rifles and single-shot pistols. The framers of our Constitution enacted the Second Amendment providing for the right to keep and bear arms. The framers of our Constitution had no concept of the destructive power of current handguns and rifles. To suggest that the Second Amendment should allow individuals to have unfettered access to AK-47 and similar rifles, and rapid-fire high-capacity handguns is bizarre. The Supreme Court should only allow citizens to own single-shot rifles, muskets and pistols. In order to protect us, federal and state governments should have the authority to enact reasonable safeguards for the immensely destructive, more modern guns. Gun reform is an essential component (but certainly not the only component) of reducing violence in our society. My duty stations while in the Marine Corps included California and Okinawa, I was not permitted to keep arms. All weapons were kept in the armory.
Robert Gronstal, Omaha
Streetcar concerns
That was an interesting article on Thomas Rubin, an Omaha native who was the chief financial officer for the Los Angeles transit system (June 5). Mr. Rubin has a number of concerns with the proposed Omaha streetcar project, including that “rising inflation and interest rates may raise the cost of the system and reduce proposed private development.” Certainly legitimate concerns.
While the city has done a number of studies that seem to support the project, and cite Kansas City as a successful streetcar project; there have been failures, including St. Louis, Atlanta and Milwaukee.
The overall cost is quite significant, regardless of the funding sources. Omaha has a number of buses roaming around, most of them with few riders. One or two should be able to do the streetcar route at a fraction of the cost.
Vic Massara, Omaha
Dishonor will last
Liz Chaney had advice to the Republicans who are ardent defenders of Trump. She said to all Republicans who defend Trump’s involvement in the insurrection of the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, there will be a day Trump will be gone, but your dishonor will last forever.
Ben Sasse, Deb Fischer, Don Bacon, and Adrian Smith are you listening?
Dale Rezac, Omaha
Protect the most vulnerable
Representative Kevin McCarthy was ranting, raving and yelling last week in the House of Representatives about the House not passing the bill to protect the Supreme Court Justices and their families as the Democrats are leaving for a long break. It seems like there is more concern for the life of a Justice rather than the lives of the children that are killed in schools from assault guns. Why are we not wanting to protect the must vulnerable?
Chris Feuerbach, Omaha
OWH Public Pulse May 2022
The Public Pulse: Where are the adults in the room?; Pro-life and pro-gun don't mix; The children's burden
Pulse writer says pass gun legislation now.
Pulse writer gives praise for article on the failed prison reform movement.
Pulse writers continue to lament on the increasing gun violence and the lack of solutions from elected officials.
Pulse writer calls on U.S. Sen. Ben Sasse to support reproductive freedom.
Pulse writers come to grips with a deadly school shooting in Texas.
Pulse writer says getting rid of the independence of our own judiciary makes it easier to get rid of democracy here.
The Public Pulse: 'Field of Dreams' event; Library plans bring positive change; Where are the new ideas?
Pulse writer thanks Omaha for welcoming him during Bruce Crawford's annual film series benefit.
Pulse writer praises state senators for passing legislation to help neglected areas of Omaha get much needed resources for redevelopment.
Pulse writer says the tax breaks provided by LB 873 will help the majority of Nebraska residents.
The mascots used in the Bellevue Public Schools are a misrepresentation of Native Americans and should be changed, Pulse writer says.
Pulse writer is critical of the tax collection projections set by the Nebraska Economic Forecasting Advisory Board.
Pulse writer sounds off on Gov. Pete Ricketts' interview on abortion legislation.
Pulse writers sound off on the projected number of teachers resigning from Omaha Public Schools.
A Pulse writer questions why independent voters were not allowed to cast ballots in the Republican gubernatorial candidate race.
Pulse writer praises a bill that contains a provision to eliminate all Nebraska state taxes on Social Security benefits by 2025.
Trickle-down economics doesn’t happen because there is too much corporate greed, Pulse writer says.
Pulse writer says Ricketts' two terms as governor were an eight-year disaster.
Pulse writer says ISS actively promotes harsh restrictions which threaten the livelihoods of dedicated workers in Nebraska as well as food security across the nation.
Pulse writers give their thoughts on the zipper merge method.
Pulse writer believes that Farnam Street may actually be safer during one-way traffic than two-way.
Pulse writers say it is likely that a significant number of Americans will seek abortions whether they are legal or not, and that doing so could cause injuries and fatalities to many women.
Pulse writers weigh in on candidates and issues prior to the May 10 primary election.
Pulse writers weigh in on abortion rights and the leaked draft of a Supreme Court abortion opinion that would overturn the landmark Roe v. Wade decision.
Pulse writer says just because a person isn’t "acting" like a victim doesn't mean he or she is not a victim.
Pulse writer poses a comparison question about ORBT.
Brad Ashford focused on issues, not on partisanship, Pulse writer and retired World-Herald columnist says.