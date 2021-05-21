The Public Pulse: Honor system on COVID; Christian principle; Bishops and politics

Also, he does not seem to understand the difference between the Catholic Church and some bishops in the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops (USCCB) who would favor a national policy regarding Catholic politicians and euthanasia, abortion and other moral evils. These bishops would use communion as a bargaining chip. Regarding this, the USCCB has been reminded by the Vatican (Congregation for the Doctrine of the Faith), in a May 7, 2021 letter, that their policy “cannot usurp the authority of an individual bishop in his diocese on the matter.” Additionally, the Vatican warned the USCCB to be careful what it asks for.

Furthermore, Mr. Strohmeyer needs to understand that the core of the Church’s teaching is not about women’s health, although some of the faithful might easily be confused given the preeminent concern of some bishops regarding some health issues.

Finally, will the USCCB consider lying to overthrow the duly elected government on Jan. 6, 2021, to be a preeminent moral evil? It should.

Mary Ruth Stegman, Omaha

People the priority