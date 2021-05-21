The Public Pulse: Honor system on COVID; Christian principle; Bishops and politics

Honor-system worry
I just read the article about Hy-Vee, and other retail establishments’ plans to allow fully vaccinated people to go mask-less. But, since there is no vaccination passport, or even a requirement to show one’s card, they will be relying on the “honor system.”
Therefore, the very same people that won’t get vaccinated due to ignorance, selfishness, their politics or just plain laziness will be trusted to do the right thing. Of course, these are very likely the very same people that refuse to wear masks because wearing a mask violates their Constitutional Right to Act Stupidly.
It’s truly a deplorable situation. We’ve almost got this thing beat. With just a little more (or any) effort and inconvenience for a little while longer, we may be able to get back to normal.
Duane Bier, Omaha
Need for caution
I share Dr. Mark Rupp’s reservations about the CDC’s announcement that masks are no longer required for fully vaccinated people (“UNMC expert sees ‘caveats’ with masking,” World-Herald, May 15).
The CDC’s change in policy seemed unusually abrupt after a conservative and cautious approach throughout the pandemic.
There’s also the risk of having people misinterpret such a nuanced message. I can guarantee there will be a disconnect between what the CDC said and what people hear.
The announcement said that only fully vaccinated people can relax their mask-wearing practices. But, knowing human nature, the message will get distilled down to give the impression that masks are a thing of the past for everyone.
I’m as ready as anyone to shed the masks and get back to normal life. But, as Dr. Rupp noted, there’s still virus out there circulating, and we still have to be careful.
Eric Foster, Lincoln
Current question
If I have not been vaccinated but I “identify” as a vaccinated person, do I still have to wear the mask?
Evan Trofholz, Columbus, Neb.
The Good Life, defined
Nebraska, the Good Life? Not for families of developmentally disabled children now that Sen. Ricketts — oops, I meant Sen. Julie Slama — has blocked a fellow senator’s priority bill with a filibuster. Thirty senators voted to end the filibuster. But for Sen. Ricketts — oops, Sen. Slama — tax cuts are the highest and only priority.
Look to see how your state senator voted on this bill. Then ponder this question: Is the Good Life in Nebraska helping people, or is it tax cuts?
Robert Sigler, Omaha
Christian principle
A recent letter by Peg O’Dea Lippert addressed her views on abortion and her view that the core Christian principle people should be aware of is love. She cites many examples where this core principle can be practiced. My question to her is, doesn’t this core Christian principle apply to the baby in the womb whose life is extinguished by abortion? If so, shouldn’t this core principle be applied to that life so that there is no abortion?
Jerald Rauterkus, Omaha
Bishops and politics
Did Mr. Strohmeyer (May 16 Pulse, “Excommunicate Biden”) read the executive order he railed against? That order, issued by President Biden on Jan. 28, 2021 titled, “Memorandum on Protecting Women’s Health at Home and Abroad,” is not about “expanding taxpayer money to fund abortions.” It’s about women’s health care and access to it.
Also, he does not seem to understand the difference between the Catholic Church and some bishops in the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops (USCCB) who would favor a national policy regarding Catholic politicians and euthanasia, abortion and other moral evils. These bishops would use communion as a bargaining chip. Regarding this, the USCCB has been reminded by the Vatican (Congregation for the Doctrine of the Faith), in a May 7, 2021 letter, that their policy “cannot usurp the authority of an individual bishop in his diocese on the matter.” Additionally, the Vatican warned the USCCB to be careful what it asks for.
Furthermore, Mr. Strohmeyer needs to understand that the core of the Church’s teaching is not about women’s health, although some of the faithful might easily be confused given the preeminent concern of some bishops regarding some health issues.
Finally, will the USCCB consider lying to overthrow the duly elected government on Jan. 6, 2021, to be a preeminent moral evil? It should.
Mary Ruth Stegman, Omaha
People the priority
Shame on the legislators who voted against State Sen. Tony Vargas’ bill to provide sick leave to Nebraska workers, and shame on the lobbyists who helped defeat this legislation. According to the World-Herald’s article on the bill’s defeat, “Ron Sedlacek, a lobbyist for the state chamber, said the original bill would have hurt small businesses.” Well, what about the people, literally hurting, or sick, who feel they must show up to work lest they be fired? What about the people who have no other choice but to spread disease and contagion throughout our state because they are forced to show up to work under our archaic, evil labor laws?
I do not think I speak alone when I say that our government cares too much about business, big or small. The time has come for our government to care about people, not capitalism. Our unfettered, unrelenting devotion to such an immoral system will be our demise.
Pete Fey, Omaha
Young minds
This letter is for the benefit of anyone thinking that their young child is able to make an intelligent decision about what his or her gender is.
I am a retired teacher with 44 years of classroom experience in all grade levels from kindergarten to grade five.
Back when Ronald Reagan became president, one of my kindergarteners burst into the classroom loudly proclaiming, “Iran has set the ostriches free!” In the teachers lounge at lunch, we all discovered that Iran had also freed the “sausages”!
My sister was standing in a line for a few hours behind an 8-year-old boy who thought he was waiting to see the Dead Sea Squirrels (Scrolls).
Another time, I had a fifth grader who told me that judges wore “lawsuits” to court. I also had a kindergartener who wanted to be an elephant when she grew up.
Be warned! Children have a lot to learn before they are equipped to make decisions about themselves that are irrevocable.