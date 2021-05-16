The Public Pulse: Honoring Vietnam veterans; Social Security taxes; Excommunication debate

Salute to Vietnam vets

A salute to my fellow Vietnam vets who are supporting the Vietnam Veterans Memorial in Washington D.C. Although some folks might think this is the very first Vietnam memorial, there’s another one in Scottsbluff. A group of my friends from the barrio of SE Bluffs who are also Chicano and graduated with me in 1963 from Scottsbluff High School felt it was time to honor the numerous friends and other Latinos who fought and died in Vietnam. So we raised the money to establish the memorial two years ago. It now stands in our barrio in SE Bluffs next to the Guadalupe Church Center and on a lot where we grew up playing sandlot baseball.

So far we’ve grown a list of over 100 Latino men and women from Scotts Bluff County who served in ‘Nam. Some of my buddies were featured in a parade last year honoring them and their efforts. As we used to say on the corner of 9th and 9th in front of Hitowers grocery store, orale pues vatos! Kudos to all my fellow vets.

Ben Salazar, Omaha

