The Public Pulse: Hooray for Bob Marks; Parents' responsibility; Gun control needed

In regard to Teddy Blaylock’s opinion (April 10 Pulse): What they teach in school is sex education. It is in regard to the science of sex. Have it be with man and woman or same sex. They also teach of the consequence as well. Now to the other information they want to include. That is preferences, and that isn’t the job of the educators. That is the job of parents!

Parents need to stop pushing off their responsibility to the education system and be more active with their children. I have two children of my own. One is an adult and one is in high school, and I have one of both genders. I have spoken about sex and sexual preferences with them both. I’ve always told them, whatever makes them happy I will support. There are some things that need to be taken care by the parents. We need to be better parents these days and stop thinking that our kids are our friends. That’s not how it works. That’s just my opinion.

Matthew Richman, Valley, Neb.

Jane Roe case