The Public Pulse: Huge burden on Nebraska health sector; Debating Afghanistan policy

Madelaine Adler, Omaha

Bacon’s failure

What a shameful lack of leadership by Rep. Don Bacon (Aug. 26 Midlands Voices), who could not get on board with the president to get all Americans and trusted Afghans out of Afghanistan. This mission taken on by the president was an obviously dangerous one, but one backed by what polls show is favored by a clear majority of Americans. Rather, Don Bacon has been taking a stance which undermines the commander in chief.

This may appeal to his base, but it is not the stance one would expect in a time of national crisis. On an issue that the president is displaying courage and risking his legacy, one would think that a person trained in the military would realize how important it is to the country to back the leadership. Or at least be quiet on a mission so vital.

Atley Wedemeyer, Omaha

Partisan, not patriotic