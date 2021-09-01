The Public Pulse: Huge burden on Nebraska health sector; Debating Afghanistan policy

Health system burdened
Your article “Nurses exhausted, frustrated with the unvaccinated” was mostly spot on with one exception: The entirety of health care is struggling with the seismic shift from COVID. For every hospitalized patient there are countless numbers of people seeking care at clinics, Urgent Cares and ERs. The labs, radiology, pharmacy, housekeeping, food services, maintenance, nursing homes, assisted living, public health — no one escapes unscathed from the impact of COVID.
Those of us outside of a hospital are buried by the volume of COVID sick who do not require hospitalization. All the while, we care for everything else: people with heart problems, COPD, diabetes, depression, everyday illnesses, pregnant moms, fix cuts and broken arms etc. Non-COVID health issues did did not magically go away when COVID showed up.
I am a nurse in a DR office and it is anything but “easy.” We are the buffer and support well before hospital care is needed.
Unfortunately, Gov. Ricketts has decided the only important number is preserving hospital bed capacity. What this ignores is the staggering volume of ill people needing care without hospitalization. It’s like worrying about how much gas is in the car tank and ignoring the flat tires, dead battery and broken windows. It just doesn’t work.
The long-term consequence to the stability of our health care work force will be staggering if we continue to ignore the COVID facts.
Lisa Schuetze, West Point, Neb.
Biden’s failure
You don’t have to be a military tactician to understand how to successfully withdraw forces after determining military actions are finished.
There are always additional tactical operations, but the basic steps are threefold: First, you withdraw all American citizens and friendlies (those who offered vital assistance). Then you remove all extra military weapons and equipment. The final step is to remove all military personnel.
Biden did the exact opposite and, by removing military personnel, he put civilians and valuable arms at risk to fall into enemy hands. Now we are paying the price, and it was a high price in the loss of military personnel and innocent civilians. Biden blaming Trump for having to continue to fulfill an agreement he made with the Taliban (he certainly had no problems shredding every other policy decision by Trump) is completely bogus.
There was never going to be a peaceful transition of power in the area, but none of this debacle would have occurred before we withdrew under the Trump plan. We now owe those grieving families an explanation as to why their soldiers died and a plan to evacuate all remaining Americans after Aug. 31, because there will most certainly be many still left behind.
Chris Darrell, Plattsmouth
Where the buck stops
Biden grandstanding and announcing that the troops would be out by Aug. 31, in time for 9/11, only accomplished the Taliban and ISIS being able to declare victory and fly their flag over the U.S. embassy on that day. This country is at risk of another attack now that all those ISIS prisoners have been released.
Biden withdrawing the troops ahead of civilians and those working with the U.S. was totally reckless. The leaving behind of billions of dollars in U.S. military equipment is incomprehensible. July’s memo from the embassy and the CIA warned Biden of Kabul’s collapse, yet he chose to ignore those on the ground who knew better.
To blame the Afghan soldiers for not fighting when he never served himself is idiotic.
As someone who was evacuated from a country during a civil war, I have seen and recognized all the mistakes this administration has made.
Over and over the president has cancelled what the previous administration had enacted by executive order, and this withdrawal plan was supposed to have been done gradually and carefully.
The blood of those 27 military killed or injured are on Biden’s hands. The buck stops with him!
Madelaine Adler, Omaha
Bacon’s failure
What a shameful lack of leadership by Rep. Don Bacon (Aug. 26 Midlands Voices), who could not get on board with the president to get all Americans and trusted Afghans out of Afghanistan. This mission taken on by the president was an obviously dangerous one, but one backed by what polls show is favored by a clear majority of Americans. Rather, Don Bacon has been taking a stance which undermines the commander in chief.
This may appeal to his base, but it is not the stance one would expect in a time of national crisis. On an issue that the president is displaying courage and risking his legacy, one would think that a person trained in the military would realize how important it is to the country to back the leadership. Or at least be quiet on a mission so vital.
Atley Wedemeyer, Omaha
Partisan, not patriotic
As I read the numerous opinions and statements by our Republican members of Congress — laying blame for the current happenings in Kabul on President Biden while prefacing their remarks with descriptions of our military members and families sacrifices — I can’t help but feel a profound sense of revulsion. How dare you manipulate their sacrifice into some kind of perverse justification for your partisan political attacks on the current administration. Why not set that despicable urge aside and support and assist the current administration in their efforts to extract our citizens and allies from this dangerous situation?
Of course you’re counting on the citizenry to have a short memory of the prior administration’s responsibilities in putting us in this position in the first place. The prior administration sold out the Afghan government in favor of the Taliban while simultaneously drawing down our Military presence and undermining our capabilities to confirm and process visas for those wanting to immigrate to the U.S.
Sounds a little like Syria, it’s deja vu all over again. Shame on those who can’t summon the guts to put patriotism over partisanship. A text out of context becomes a pretext.
Craig Christiansen, Omaha
Impeach him
In simple words, wake up, Americans, and remove your rose-colored glasses and recognize how President Biden and his administration have miserably failed and lied to Americans and allies. He is in contempt and should be impeached before America implodes inward in front of our eyes. This situation is tragic.
Marian Ruhl, Elkhorn
Hammers, guns
Mr. Tuma, sir, (Aug. 26 Pulse letter, “Hammer control”) no one walked into a church and opened fire with their hammer killing many people. No one opened fire with their hammer at at a concert killing a large number of human beings. No one brought their hammer to a school and killed a large number of innocent children with it. Your argument is ridiculous sir! I write as a proud American gun owner.