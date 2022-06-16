The Public Pulse: Hummel park a treasure; Arming teachers hardens schools; Self-inflicted inflation

Hummel article
Nice article by Stu Pospisil on Joseph Hummel and his commitment to city parks (June 5). I live in Hummel Park and it is both breathtaking in its beauty and breath-restoring in its peace. But the city of Omaha gets a D- for its care of this treasure. The roads through the park are more pothole than road. There is deadfall in picnic areas that has been there for nearly two years (deadfall is a serious fire hazard.) And the trash! People dump everything in the park. When this lack of care is obvious, people think no one cares so they feel free to dump anything and everything in the park. It’s wonderful to see the park used for disk golf tournaments and family picnics. If the city can’t or won’t take care of its parks — maybe we should hire private firms to do it — and collect a portion of property taxes in return.
Tracy Zaiss, Omaha
Guns and teachers
I don’t know why there’s so much trauma over the thought of arming teachers. First off, teachers won’t be required to go armed if they should not wish to do so. Secondly, both male and female teachers wishing to go armed should carry firearms on their persons only in concealed shoulder holsters. That will greatly reduce the likelihood of students gaining access to teachers’ firearms. Absolutely no teacher should carry firearms in their purses or other bags where students could gain access. Third, schools must be hardened against intruders, even if that violates local fire ordinances against locking doors. Once the shooting begins, teachers may have time to lock down their classrooms, but unfortunately it will, in all probability, be too late for those unsecured classrooms where a shooter has already gained access. Fourth, there’s no guarantee that an armed teacher will be able to disarm a “bad guy” in every active shooter situation but at least it’s a start.
Greg Casady, Council Bluffs
Gun safety rally
On June 11, I attended the Gun Safety Rally in Memorial Park. John McCollister, David Pantos, Tony Vargas and many other political figures along with educators, children introducing speakers and speaking themselves, plus representatives from Mothers Demand Action, Students Demand Action, Everytown for Gun Safety, etc., were present. The speakers were great and the over-an-hour-long program seemed to pass quickly. After the rally, the crowd of 300 or so walked down to the Dodge Street ramp and sidewalk carrying signs.
Having moved here at the end of 2001 from Iowa City, I was painfully reminded of an event on Nov. 1, 1991, when Gang Lu, a physics graduate student at the University of Iowa, who was passed over for the coveted Duane Spriestersbach Award, purchased a handgun. He did this legally despite being a foreign national and intervention from local law enforcement. He then went on to interrupt a physics faculty meeting, shot the graduate student who had won the prize, shot several physics faculty members. He then walked over to the administration building and shot associate vice president for academic affairs T. Anne Cleary, and a student from the Philippines. All those who were shot died, except for Miya Rudolpho-Sioisin, who was grievously wounded and rendered a quadriplegic. Miya later moved to California with her caretaker and, in some capacity, was able to work with the handicapped, write a book, and then receive an award from then-Gov. Arnold Schwarzenegger. It was said that she liked to sing and dance previously. She died at age 40 of complications of breast cancer. It would seem that she was simply in the wrong place at the wrong time.
Gun thoughts?
Carol S. Vogt, Omaha
Only in America
I think Dick Tracy would have been all over this one. The United States accounts for 4% of the world’s population, and the United States accounts for 46% of the world’s handguns.
Donivan Huwaldt, Uehling, Nebraska.
Not patriots
The video of the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Congress included a lot of people carrying the flag of the United States of America. These rioters were intent of capturing the vice president and members of Congress in a violent effort to overthrow a lawful election. They were and are not patriots. They were trampling on everything the flag stands for. They are lawless, seditious criminals and should be treated as such. Fortunately, the Department of Justice is doing just that.
I hope I never again see such a sickening display in my lifetime.
Larry Johnson, Omaha
Think and listen
The Jan. 6, 2021, investigation committee began presenting its findings in a televised broadcast last week. We heard about the attack on Congress: what happened that day, the effects of the attack, the origins of the attack and some of the individuals behind the attack. Watch the broadcast and learn what happened, who is responsible and what should be done to prevent another attack on Congress and on elections in the future.
Watch and read impartial news sources. Avoid the websites and cable channels that have leaned liberal or conservative. Think for yourself, like an American.
Gary Anderson, Papillion
