The Public Pulse: Hunting trophies; COVID question; The brass ring

I don’t resent these efforts; as a member of society I understand that I’m not just an individual with rights but also a citizen with responsibilities to others. And this is where Mr. Brickel’s heart comparison skips a beat. We are currently in a global pandemic. It is a virus that spreads through droplets in the air. While I may not get terribly sick, when I cough and sneeze these droplets are spewed into the face of other citizens that may not be as fortunate.

There was a time in my lifetime that we were taught less about individual freedoms and more about citizenship and the greater good. No more. Instead, it is viewed as government over-reach and control. People no longer see it as a patriotic act to do what is best for all, even set their views aside for the well-being of others. In fact, they go out of their way to thwart efforts. It has been one of the greatest disappointments of my life to realize Americans no longer view their citizenship as a responsibility but rather a right to do as they wish. Ironically, those with the strongest opinions against mask mandates and vaccines are most likely to view themselves as patriots. They are not.