The Public Pulse: Husker challenges; Omaha's philanthropy obsession; Foreign manufacturing

Husker challenges

The Sept. 29 Pulse letter by Don Rider indicates that you cannot coach focus and that the last thing to happen is to blame Coach Frost. Mr. Rider is correct you cannot coach focus, also discipline; however, if those players have been making the same mistake in every game, then the coach should have been smart enough (especially after three or four games) to bench that player and try someone else.

I would think that as they recruit the best player available, they have someone who has focus and discipline. It is just like having a business: If you have an employee that cannot get the job done, you replace them. If you do not replace them, you are doomed to fail and have nobody to blame but yourself.

Rick Fetter, Council Bluffs

Philanthropy obsession