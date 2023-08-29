Worth a thousand words

This picture from Aug. 20 sports section shows, among other things, the wide-eyed enthusiasm of a young girl and possibly a future Husker, and the appreciation and wonderment of a current (new) Husker.

This is why Nebraska is the epicenter, as Coach Cook says, of college volleyball. Go Big Red!

Gary Domet, Omaha

Looking for workers

I have a simple solution for Jim Pillen who is looking for workers for Nebraska. Bring some back from the border along with the 60 law enforcement officers he sent to Texas. We need the immigrants to grow our businesses and bring a young populace to our aging society. These people are fleeing horrendous conditions and want to work to support their families. Isn’t Pillen supposed to be pro-life and pro-family?

Karen Guilfoyle, Omaha

Imperium in imperio

What is happening in Washington, D.C., today has little to do with politics or justice, even though the most corrupt try to make it a political or justice issue, with efforts to separate “we the people” and weakening “we the people.”

What we have is the very real imperium in imperio. That is, a very corrupt government within a government made of insiders.

We cannot allow this to continue, as our country is on the way of being lost to the elite, moneyed insiders. There can be no delay, as they gain more power by the day.

William Steiner, Omaha

Walk to end Alzheimer’s

The Alzheimer’s Association Walk to End Alzheimer’s is the world’s largest event to raise awareness and funds for Alzheimer’s care, support and research. I am joining participants of all ages in the fight against the disease at the walk in Sarpy County on Saturday, Sept. 9, at Prairie Queen Recreation Area in Papillion.

I started fundraising and volunteering with the Alzheimer’s Association when my brother-in-law was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s. Now my brother, Tony, is living with Alzheimer’s in a memory care facility in Omaha. It is a particularly heart-breaking disease, as it robs sufferers of their greatest asset — their mind. Symptoms usually develop slowly and get worse over time, in late stages, individuals lose their ability to carry on a conversation and respond to their environment. For family members like me, it’s a struggle to watch a loved one fade from the person they once knew.

According to an Alzheimer’s Association report, there are more than 6 million Americans living with Alzheimer’s disease, including 36,000 here in Nebraska. One out of three seniors dies with Alzheimer’s or another dementia and it is one of the costliest conditions to society.

By joining us at the Walk to End Alzheimer’s, you’re helping to provide care and support for families facing the disease today, investing in promising research and supporting our work to ensure access to treatments for all who could benefit. We’re closer than ever to stopping Alzheimer’s. But to get there, we need you. Register today at alz.org/walk.

Joe Pane, Omaha

Only in America

If you lead a failed coup in Russia, your plane falls from the sky. In the United States, you run for president.

James Anderson, Omaha

Debating with dignity

Nikki Haley is a breath of fresh air to a Republican Party crippled by Trumpism and a candidate who reminds Americans of a less-divided time. In the first Republican debate, Haley went to bat for old GOP ideals like being pro-life, while being inclusive towards a general public that is very sympathetic to the plight of those who wish to receive this form of medical care. She leveled with her party by being honest with the fact that there won’t be a total abortion ban, and reminded the country that behind this issue there are real people who have been bashed and demonized. She also held her head high, not dipping to the level of childish politics ushered in since Trump in 2016. She debated Ramaswamy, who followed Trump’s template of being loud and interrupting, without taking the same low road as him. And she reminded the country about the type of human being who should be leading this country, one with courage to speak up for what they believe in, but also with dignity to remain an adult amongst a stage full of children.

She not only is an incredibly smart and level headed individual but also is capable of leading the Republican Party and the country past a wave of Trumpism, and restore classic American values on which this country was built and has prospered since its conception.

Listening to her debate with dignity gave me hope for the first time in a long time that maybe this period of toxicity everywhere in politics from the radio waves to the Oval Office may soon be coming to an end. And that we may once again be able to respect our leaders and see them respect each other, and reach across the aisle to ensure a better America for young Americans like myself.

Samuel Bundy, Lincoln

Not a pro-life state

Contrary to what Sen. Joni Albrecht said, Nebraska is not a pro-life state. Nebraska may be an anti-abortion state, but regardless of what your personal views may be, according to the pope you can’t be pro-life and support the death penalty, which Nebraska currently does. Just saying.

Rick Madej, Omaha

Ban all abortions

To comply with the 14th Amendment, Nebraska should ban all abortions, not just after 12th week of pregnancy. The petition drive to make abortion legal in Nebraska must fail. Those in the womb are persons and the 14th Amendment says that no person shall be deprived of life or property without due process of law. This means that abortion should be illegal in all of the United States of America since those in the womb are persons.

Stephen Hillman, Omaha

Trump’s mug shot

By now, everyone has seen the shot of former President Trump’s glowering, lowered face and defiant staring eyes. Certainly, this photo is like no mug shot I have ever seen and begs the question of why the Fulton County jail would permit him such license. But this was no accident. Trump prepared for this moment and no doubt rehearsed the combative “look” he wanted to achieve until he perfected it. Watch for this picture to be reproduced ad infinitum for fundraising, merchandise and general grifting purposes. Move along. No two-tiered justice system to see here.

Peter Gadzinski, Omaha

Could have been better

I’m writing to complain about the Trump mug shot. I saw it on the cover of The Wall Street Journal and boy, you can’t un-see a thing like that. What was he thinking? Was he trying to look tough or something? Mug shots are important, Donald. The guys in the pen do get a look at those things, and it’s important to make a good first impression on your future pals and cell mates. My advice for Donald before getting the next one taken: Study some great mug shots from the past. Al Capone took an excellent picture and then there’s Dillinger — that man knew how to take a mug shot.

Tom Gruber, Omaha