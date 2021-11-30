The Public Pulse: Husker loyalty; A dedicated OWH carrier and friend; Omaha leaf pileup

Verna Headley, Omaha

Leafy situation

Dear Mayor Stothert,

Thank you for arranging for the six weeks of yard waste pick up, which ended the week of Nov. 27. I have a small request, could you please talk to Mother Nature about the schedule? It seems the trees did not get the memo.

Marcia Anderson, Omaha

Critical thinking

In response to Janice Mohs and Charlotte Shields in the Nov. 23 OWH Pulse about Kyle Rittenhouse, perhaps the facts are hard to swallow. Race does not belong in this discussion. Pulling the race card here means you have no argument. A mostly white jury would be a jury of Kyle Rittenhouse’s peers (six of whom were chosen in a random draw, by the way). A black man in the same situation would not have had an “almost” all-white jury since that would not accurately be his peers (since you want to play the “what if” game).