The Public Pulse: Huskers in Ireland; Debates have value to voters; Bacon support

Big Red going green

After reading the OWH, suggestions for places to go in Dublin (Aug. 21), I would like to offer some additional ideas:

Grafton Street: The main shopping district in central Dublin with many car-free streets. Close to Trinity College and the Temple Bar. If you buy anything substantial, don’t forget you can get it tax-free. Ask the clerks at the store when checking out.

Add on to Dublin Castle: The Chester Beatty Library is a half-block from the castle and houses religious manuscripts and books from all faiths, going as far back the early Middle Ages. If you like history, it’s a don’t miss.

Book of Kells: Displayed at Trinity College. Known worldwide. After your visit, a short walk away is the Molly Malone stature.

Kevin & Howlin: Some say this is the best place in the world to buy Irish tweed men’s caps.

It also has a wide variety of ties, men’s and women’s jackets and other tweed products. A short jaunt from Molly Malone.

Jonny Fox’s Pub: Nestled in the hills over Dublin featuring the Hooley Show, which highlights traditional dancing, singing and, of course, adult beverages. Tickets need to be bought in advance. A bit of a taxi ride, but the views are worth it.

Enjoy your trip Husker fans.

Joe Zaborowski, Omaha

No response from Pillen

Jim Pillen refused to participate in the Republican gubernatorial primary debate. I am wondering why he again will not participate in a general election debate with Sen. Carol Blood, and let all Nebraskans hear his opinions, understanding of issues facing Nebraskans and solutions.

Marcia Shadle Cusic, Omaha

No debate

If Jim Pillen refuses to engage in any pre-election debates, that tells me that he lacks the courage and candor that is required of someone who is representing our state as its governor and is not worthy of my vote in November.

Nebraska needs real leadership, not phonies who hide behind their party or whoever is directing them behind the scenes. We get enough of that from our “representatives” in Washington.

It’s very simple, Mr. Pillen — either engage in pre-election debates with all registered opponents, including third-party candidates, or bow out of the election.

Michael Carnes, Wayne, Nebraska

Support for Bacon

Before heading to the polls this November, I encourage my fellow readers to remember that the Democrat’s nominee for Congress in Nebraska’s Second District, Tony Vargas’ record as one of the most liberal members in the Nebraska Legislature does not instill confidence in his ability to work across the aisle. A vote for Mr. Vargas is a vote for the status quo. Congressman Bacon is a man of principle ranked amongst the top lawmakers in the country for building consensus and seeking common ground. He deserves another term in Congress delivering common sense solutions with a Republican majority.

Denise Bradshaw, Omaha

LIV Golf League

This is a good time for the players of the new LIV Golf League to stand up against the oppressive regime of Mohammed bin Salman of Saudi Arabia.

Recently, a Saudi student, Salma al-Shehab, went back to Saudi Arabia on a family vacation when she was detained, charged and convicted of spreading rumors and retweeting dissidents against the regime. The courts sentenced her to 34 years in prison.

If the players of the LIV League had any guts, they should all boycott any further LIV tournaments until Salma al-Shehab is released from prison.

And if the tournaments do continue, there should be a protest of patrons to attend these tournaments until Saudi Arabia joins the 21th century.

LIV pro golfers could shine and stand up for what is right.

Richard Kowalski, Omaha

Cheap gas?

It seems the people complaining the loudest about gas prices are also opposed to EVs. Don’t they understand the law of supply and demand? The more people who drive EVs, the lower the demand for gas, causing gas prices to fall. Want cheap gas? Promote EVs. Or, better yet, buy one yourself.

Andrew White, Hastings

Look again

Donald Trump and his staff have been informed by officials from the National Archives and the Justice Department for the last year and a half that the former president took and possessed documents (some classified) that don’t belong to him. Trump returned a portion of them in January and then again in June but, for some reason, retained a substantial set of remaining documents. He claimed to have “declassified” all the documents when he left office, but had no legal power to unilaterally do this. Trump could have solved the “documents problem” a long time ago by complying with the request for their return. So now his followers are up in arms about this search of his Mar-a-Lago home. The former president states in recent days that we need to “take the temperature down” and calm down as a country. This makes me think of the neighborhood arsonist who valiantly pretends to assist the firefighters with the fire he started.

Kevin Wycoff, MD, Omaha