The Public Pulse: Ideas about freedom; Bishop's comments; Election security

Narrow idea of freedom
Kelly Jensen of No Mask Omaha has a very narrow notion of freedom. True freedom comes with responsibility. He says mask wearing is about control. I say it is about love of neighbor, the common good and, yes, responsibility. Mr. Jensen says he doesn’t like masks. Neither do I. But I will wear one as the science indicates. I have found that children do what feels good while adults buck up and make sacrifices when indicated.
Patrick Feehan, Columbus, Neb.
Right to free speech
I am a pro-mask person. I spent over 30 years on hospital infection control committees and know masks work. My concern is not so much about the message on the billboard put up by No Mask Omaha but that the organization’s right to free speech was compromised “Anti-mask event canceled, billboards down, but group is growing, co-founder says,” Nov. 13 World Herald). This is more dangerous in the long run than the virus. The suppression of free speech has been an ongoing problem. We have free speech only if it is the politically correct version. If the billboard companies were pressured to remove the message, then shame on them. Rather than take down the message, how about those wanting a mask mandate post their own messages on a couple of other billboards in support of the mandate.
One of the problems I have noticed with the mask mandate is the lack of education on how to take off the mask. I have noticed people taking the mask off and folding it in their hand and putting it away. A used mask should be handled only by the straps. It doesn’t do any good to transfer whatever virus is on the masks to your hands or to your purse or pockets.
Bill Petersen, Omaha
Life-threatening consequences
I was incredulous and dismayed at Gov. Pete Ricketts’ lack of leadership and disregard for the welfare of all Nebraskans as evidenced by the article “Ricketts spokesman criticizes docs’ call to tighten virus rules” (Nov. 9 World-Herald) detailing the response by Ricketts’ spokesman, Taylor Gage, to three doctors urging COVID-19-related precautions in light of the alarming rise in local cases. Gage publicly dismissed these experts’ warnings based on a review of their Twitter feeds in which some re-tweets depict congratulatory sentiments in support of Biden-Harris.
From a public health perspective, why wouldn’t doctors everywhere celebrate the election victory? President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris have shown empathy and concern for the impact of COVID-19 and the threat it poses to the lives of every American, and they promise to implement effective and coordinated leadership to combat the pandemic.
Ricketts’ politicization of our state’s fight against the virus, and the mixed messages his office conveys regarding new restrictions and the need for Nebraskans to take precautions, could potentially have dire consequences. This pandemic is not a political issue.
We need a governor who prioritizes the health and welfare of Nebraskans over petty politics.
Sarah Hamilton, Omaha
Bishop’s comments cross line
I believe that Grand Island Bishop Joseph Hanfeldt is sincere in his claim that his communication to his parishioners on the recent election is neutral (“Kleeb objects to bishop’s comments on election fraud,” Nov. 14 World-Herald). But it is not. To refer to allegations of fraud without also acknowledging the evidence to the contrary (failure of legal cases; statements of electoral officials that the election was fair) is a statement that the election of Joe Biden to the presidency is suspect. I think that is the conclusion a reader would draw.
Religious organizations do not pay taxes. Their tax-free status is conditioned on not endorsing candidates. The bishop’s statement is over this line and he should take care in the future to make statements on moral issues but not on candidates, including whether or not a candidate has been fairly elected and has the right to be accepted as our country’s next president.
Mary Ann Lamanna, Omaha
Go with facts on election security
I was disappointed to read that Bishop Joseph Hanefeldt of the Diocese of Grand Island sent an email to 500 followers hinting that there may be voter fraud or irregularities. I agree with Jane Kleeb that this was inappropriate. On voter security I will go with the fact-based opinion of the Department of Homeland Security’s Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency, which said that this election was the most secure in American history.
Deanna Reilly, Omaha
Bishop speaks to moral decline
Jane Kleeb, chair of the Nebraska Democratic Party, laments that she can no longer attend the Catholic church because it has become too political. She believes that abortion and voter fraud should not be discussed from the pulpit. Her statement is in regards to an email sent out to 500 people by the bishop of the Diocese of Grand Island, Joseph Hanefeldt, who commented about the allegations of voter fraud and stated that the integrity of the electoral process, which has been in place for generations, should always be upheld. Granted, that is a political issue, but it also speaks to the moral decline of our times. Abortion and voter fraud are both moral issues, and if they can’t be preached from the pulpit, or in this case email, where can they be discussed? If she wants feel-good preaching, there are plenty of churches out there for her to attend. But don’t disparage the ones that preach morality.
Renee Johns, Omaha
Our unhealthy national politics
There is a great divide. I thought the nature of the election process was healthy. I saw as a good sign the great passion that invigorated much healthy debate over partisan issues. But in reality, the two opposing teams are not hedging. This “healthy” fever not only promotes political expression but in this case it actually feeds more violence and makes the nature of the political state toxic. Almost as disturbing is that even the legislative branch will be at odds with the new president as they are composed of opposing parties working against each other. This results in strangleholding of comprehensive laws that ideally should help America, not frustrate its real purpose — to guide us in our daily lives to become better people.
David Fried, Omaha
Thankful for right to vote
All I can say is “wow” when I realize that little old me, by voting, was allowed to help elect a president of the United States of America — one of the best places in the world to be born in, grow up in, be educated in, to freely live and express daily the religion of my choice. I must admit I have taken this so much for granted. Yes, I have been given the right and privilege to express my vote. I did not have to fight for it, but thanks to the many who did.
“God bless America, land that I love.”
Terrence R. Finney, Omaha
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!