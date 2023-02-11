





LB 228

Legislative Bill 228 as written eliminates mail-in/absentee voting except for seniors and veterans in care facilities. What about poll workers, firefighters, health care workers, teachers with kids and extra curricular activities, anyone with two jobs and voters in sparsely populated counties far from their polling place?

Twenty-seven states offer vote by mail, eight of which vote exclusively by absentee/mail in ballots. This includes Utah, Nevada, Vermont and Colorado. In Nebraska, there’s zero evidence of fraudulent voting. It’s a felony crime investigated by the secretary of state. And every applicant for an absentee ballot must show ID, proof of address and be a registered voter.

LB 228 also requires ballots to be counted in their precinct. In Douglas County, there are more than 200 precincts. Are the ballots to be counted in church basements and recreation center kitchens? Doesn’t that increase the opportunity for fraud and incorrect counts?

The authors of LB 228 don’t appreciate the efficiency and transparency of the counting process in Douglas County and in the state. There are ample opportunities for news organizations and politically interested parties to observe the process. And every ballot has a paper record in the event of a recount.

The changes LB 228 proposes needlessly restricts the ways we vote. If it ain’t broke, leave it as is.

Ron Alexander, Omaha

SOTU

After reading the comments regarding President Biden’s State of the Union from our Nebraska senators and congressmen (Feb. 8), I wonder if they were watching and listening to the same speech I did?

Gary Brehmer, Pender,

Nebraska

Inflexibility of rails

I appreciate the five mayors getting together to write the Midlands Voices, All of Omaha’s living mayors agree on one thing: a streetcar. However, nothing in what they said indicates why it has to be a streetcar. Why do we have to put down rails? Why can’t it be a system of buses or trolleys? Can’t the same things that they talked about in their well-written column be accomplished without the permanence, not to mention the inflexibility, of rails? Nobody seems to want to talk about that.

All of the proponents of the streetcar talk about all the good things it’ll bring, but all of those things could happen without having to put down rails. Would somebody please answer that question? This is getting very frustrating. And I don’t believe I’m in the minority. I’m interested enough to talk to a lot of people about this, of all political persuasions. This topic seems to be bringing people together when nothing else can.

No one I’ve spoken with thinks putting down rails is a good idea. All you elected officials had better wake up if you’re at all interested in not getting voted out come your next election. The silent majority is no longer going to remain silent.

Terry Forman, Omaha

Pay disparity

I would take more seriously the legislative proposal to limit school administrators’ pay if UNL football coaches had similar limits. Perhaps this pay disparity might also be part of the discussion about attracting people to educational employment, along with the very real hostility shown when we don’t trust educators to even buy library books.

Bruce Blanchard, Omaha

Support for Santos

I don’t condone George Santos lying to get into Congress. But, in my opinion, all he did was what many other candidates for national office do: lie to get elected. I think he lied because as a common man, he who would never be supported by the rich and powerful GOP in his district.

Here are a few other examples of politicians lying:

1. AOC claimed to be a poor bartender. But, her father was a millionaire. According to her bio, she went to a poor school in the Bronx. But, in reality, she went to a top school in wealthy Westchester. AOC claimed she feared for her life during the Jan. 6, 2021, riot. But wasn’t in the Capitol that day; completely safe in another building. https://www.politifact.com/factchecks/list/?speaker=alexandria-ocasio-cortez

2. Sen. Blumenthal of Connecticut complained of Trump’s deferments from the military. But he got five of his own. He claimed to have served in Vietnam, but never did and claimed to be “Captain of the Harvard Swim team”, but was never on the team.

3. In my honest opinion, many candidates lie to get elected. I could write a tome, but am limited by space. The big problem they have with Santos is that he is just a common man, not a rich politician that is part of the system. And, they hate him even more because he beat all of them at their favorite game: lying.

Bob Riedel, Papillion

Transparent process

I’d like to reply to Rebecca Shuster’s Pulse letter (“Unexpected opportunity?”). First of all, I agree with everything she had to say concerning the hush-hush dealings behind closed doors concerning Pete Ricketts being selected to the U.S. Senate by Jim Pillen. But let us not forget that the process was entirely transparent and crystal clear.

What else is clear, in my opinion, is that both of these politicians don’t belong anywhere near politics. Ms. Shuster went on to ask if these two thought Nebraskans were stupid. Well, this could very well be the case, unfortunately. After all, both were elected by Nebraskans.

Lou Rybij, Lincoln

Poll worker’s view

For the past eight years, I have volunteered to be a poll worker in Sarpy County. I have enjoyed participating in the electoral process and helping my fellow Nebraskans to vote. Sadly, I will no longer volunteer because the new requirements for voter IDs fundamentally change my interaction with voters. Rather than helping people to vote, I will be passing judgment on their eligibility to vote. Such responsibility is not the job of a volunteer.

Charles Keene, Bellevue

Two plans

Hal Daub and Jim Cavanaugh’s Midlands Voices, “Public mental health corridor proposal could change many lives,” call for an examination now, looking before we leap, financial assessment of two alternative uses of $50,000,000 more or less federal dollars Douglas County can spend on mental health needs. There are two plans. One is to put county jail needs and community needs under one roof on the jail site entailing land acquisition and new construction. The other, Cavanaugh/Daub describes uses two roofs, no land acquisition and renovating unused space under the jail roof to serve the prisoners and the present county mental health facility roof unused space to renovate and meet expanded needs.

Money-wise, the county board must proceed with the comparative cost study or look like drunken sailors on leave with this federal grant money. I spent 23 years on the Douglas County Board of Mental Health and treasure the 60-year history of solid mental health service to the broad civilian community, which included warm and willing open arms to all including those passing through Douglas County jail a time or two or more as they struggle with these life-long diagnoses.

Ed Fogarty, Omaha

Same slogan?

With the Nebraska Legislature being in session and bills being presented, I think about the slogan, “My body, my choice”. In regards to the abortion issue, can’t the same stance be taken by those who want to or not wear helmets, in regards to motorcycling? Just thinking.

Bob Jackson, Omaha

LB 574

All parents wish to protect their children and keep them safe. It’s our job. No matter the threat, good parents jump in, provide support, and find solutions that we think are best.

I do not know very many parents who are reckless with their childrens’ health, and the parents of transgender children are no different. They consult multiple medical and mental health professionals, read articles, join support groups, and learn everything they can. They generally take things slowly — seeking therapy, psychiatry, and all manner of other treatments before exploring any sort of gender affirming medical care. In fact, transgender kids need a letter from a mental health provider and additional assessments by the transgender clinic before they can be considered for any sort of medical intervention. Any medical treatment has its risks, but some kids are at the point where not providing gender affirming health care is the much riskier option. Severe depression, self-harm, and suicide are much scarier.

LB 574 will harm children who are already suffering. The people speaking against gender affirming care are not, themselves, experiencing gender dysphoria or caring for children who do. It’s not their place to have a say on other children’s health care. We can’t allow mean-spirited politics to get between kids and parents and their doctors. Gender affirming health care is well established with decades of research and practice and professional organizations that provide standards and guidance. Why in the world would we trust a random politician with no medical training to insert herself into medical conversations that belong between doctors and families? This kind of government overreach is not something that Nebraskans should stand for — tell your senators that LB 574 needs to fail.

Sheri Shuler, Omaha