The Public Pulse: Impeachment; A better Legislature; Cancer screening; Housing justice

Think again

A substantial portion of the Republican Party has made the decision to follow the “Big Lie” and go with it. To go with the alternative reality that the election was indeed stolen. Similar departures from long agreed upon norms have occurred in other countries. Poland and Hungry come to mind.

To quote Adam Grant in his new book “Think Again”:

“Too many of us favor the comfort of conviction over the discomfort of doubt. We listen to opinions that make us feel good, instead of ideas that make us think hard. We see disagreement as a threat to our egos, rather than an opportunity to learn. We surround ourselves with people who agree with our conclusions, when we should be gravitating towards those who challenge our thought processes.”

Donald Trump sent an angry mob to the Capital to stop the certification of an election he knew he had lost. How you choose to believe or not believe this is symptomatic of the situation we find ourselves in and the dangerous place our representative republic is currently in.

Michael McDonald, Omaha

