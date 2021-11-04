The Public Pulse: Importance of personal choice; Ricketts' COVID failure

A personal decision
I largely agree with Gov. Rickett’s opposition to government vaccine mandates. He rightly asserts that the decision to be injected with a fast-tracked vaccine should be a personal one. However, I don’t know how he reconciles that philosophy with his opposition to marijuana use, medical or recreational.
The governor might argue that marijuana causes harm and that there is insufficient research to support its medical use. But it’s the idiotic federal drug laws that impede that research.
I also would agree with the governor that marijuana (and most other prohibited drugs) have no redeeming value, but neither does alcohol or tobacco. That value decision should be a personal one, as long as you are not harming someone else. The insane and unwinnable drug war needs to end.
Andrew Best, Omaha
Ricketts’ COVID failure
Notwithstanding the fact that The World-Herald’s Oct. 31 editorial “grading” Gov. Rickett’s response to COVID-19 reduced the pandemic to something akin to the topics discussed in Sam McKewon’s weekly “Husker Report Card,” silly letter grade and all, it is sad that our city’s paper of record would heap any praise, no matter how light, upon any major public official who has served during this crisis.
From two-faced liberals like Gavin Newsome or Andrew Cuomo, who would say one thing but do another, to the nihilistic cynicism of conservatives like Ricketts or Ron DeSantis, there has not been a single politician of renown in this country who has committed themselves to any plan of action that could seriously alleviate this pandemic. To be sure, from the very beginning of this crisis, keeping our exploitative, ecocidal economy going along and going strong has been significantly more important to both the Democrats and the Republicans than our society’s public health.
If this pandemic has taught us anything, it is that the point of living in the United States is to make money. If you can’t do that, you might as well be dead, and whether that is from COVID, a car accident, or falling down a flight of stairs only matters for the statistics.
Pete Fey, Omaha
Time to calm down
Guys, guys, calm down. It’s just a football game. Your vitriolic diatribes in your sports articles almost make you look like you have lost it. I don’t read the OWH to read your personal feelings about the outcome of the game or about the future of the coach. Go ahead and try to influence AD Trev Alberts to fire coach Frost and we can go through four more years of recruiting and learning another new system.
I enjoy reading Stu Pospisil’s articles as he always seems to maintain an objective point of view regarding what he is reporting on. Maybe you should let him cover Husker games. I know Adrian Martinez had one of his worst games as a Husker, but if you watched the same game that I did, surely you saw how little effort our o-line put out at times. There were several plays where we had five lineman doing their jobs and we were able to run the ball like back in the good old days. But sadly those plays where they put out effort were few and far between. You can blame the coaches but ultimately it has to be the players who have to decide to perform.
Besides, guys, being home for the holidays with your families instead of being sent to cover a Husker bowl game can’t be that bad, can it?
Gary Borgelt, Battle Creek, Neb.
Great volleyball
Much is written in The World-Herald about football, basketball and other sports. It would be great to see more affirmation of Nebraska’s great volleyball team and their very knowledgeable Coach, John Cook. Recently No. 6 Nebraska almost beat No. 3 Wisconsin in two of the three sets played.
Sr. Mary Hlas, Omaha
Private interests
A story in the paper suggested the Do Space type of library at 72nd and Dodge Streets might be torn down so a main Omaha library can be built there. The article quoted Mayor Stothert and Library Board President Mike Kennedy as saying the final product is a work in progress and wants public input on the idea.
If I am not mistaken, the input Omahans gave the administration last month at public meetings is that many people did not want Heritage Services involved with the library, which is still being suggested. I’ve no doubt any further public input will be similarly ignored by the powers that be and they will do what they wanted to do in the first place.
But if the city wanted my advice, I’d say let us not have Heritage Services manage, finance or construct any new library buildings. I felt it undemocratic that the Gene Leahy Mall was turned over to the Metropolitan Entertainment and Convention Authority, which was chosen to do exactly those things while reconstructing the downtown park as Heritage Services insisted as part of their loan to the city for that project.
Omaha can do good things by ourselves without selling out to private interests.
Ricky Fulton, Omaha