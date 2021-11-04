The Public Pulse: Importance of personal choice; Ricketts' COVID failure

From two-faced liberals like Gavin Newsome or Andrew Cuomo, who would say one thing but do another, to the nihilistic cynicism of conservatives like Ricketts or Ron DeSantis, there has not been a single politician of renown in this country who has committed themselves to any plan of action that could seriously alleviate this pandemic. To be sure, from the very beginning of this crisis, keeping our exploitative, ecocidal economy going along and going strong has been significantly more important to both the Democrats and the Republicans than our society’s public health.

If this pandemic has taught us anything, it is that the point of living in the United States is to make money. If you can’t do that, you might as well be dead, and whether that is from COVID, a car accident, or falling down a flight of stairs only matters for the statistics.

Pete Fey, Omaha

Time to calm down

Guys, guys, calm down. It’s just a football game. Your vitriolic diatribes in your sports articles almost make you look like you have lost it. I don’t read the OWH to read your personal feelings about the outcome of the game or about the future of the coach. Go ahead and try to influence AD Trev Alberts to fire coach Frost and we can go through four more years of recruiting and learning another new system.