The Public Pulse: Importance of W. Dale Clark Library; Omaha philanthropy

Library’s importance

As one who utilized the original Omaha Public Library, without understanding how architecturally significant it was to Omaha, I have difficulty grasping a possible move of the main branch to strip-mall-congested Dodge Street.

Updating library resources to meet today’s technology is a given and can be achieved through rebuilding the W. Dale Clark branch in its current footprint.

Such a move seems completely compatible with the stated objectives of unifying community through the riverfront revitalization project. The completed project would provide nearby aesthetic value and perhaps increased foot traffic to the new building that 72nd never will.

The libraries has many partnerships with valued sources like the Henry Doorly Zoo, the Lauritzen Gardens and the Omaha Children’s Museum, all located near the current site.

When I return to my hometown to utilize the facilities of the superior Genealogy Reference Room, I like parking once. Following my library visit, I enjoy walking to nearby sites like the Old Market. I would like to include the nearby revitalized riverfront on future visits.

Marsha Holden, Hudson, Neb.

Omaha philanthropy