





Impressive column

Sincere thanks to Dr. Abigail Drucker, M.D., for her impressive Midlands Voices column, “Reproductive rights in Nebraska not as simple as ‘for’ or ‘against’” and thanks to the World-Herald for including it on the Opinion page. It is an important contribution to the dialog underway on this topic. In addition to being highly informative and based on the writer’s medical professionalism, it illustrates as well as anything I’ve recently read: our risky temptation to conveniently reduce initial disagreement to black and white, “them vs. us” ways of thinking. It’s usually wise to pause and listen carefully, especially when someone is speaking with good intent and credibility. Thanks, Dr. Drucker, for your competence, candor and caring. Together, they are persuasive.

John Fettig, Omaha

Shameful call

No sports fan buys a ticket and attends an event to see guys in striped shirts perform. It is more egregious to see those guys determine the outcome of a game instead of the players or coaches. In the Creighton vs. SDSU game on Sunday, the call with a second to go was not a foul. At that point in the game, the official should have swallowed his whistle and let it play out. The Blue Jays simply got screwed and there is no recourse.

What a shame.

Max R. Moore, Bellevue

Pollution-free fuel

U.S. Rep. Don Bacon’s Public Pulse letter, “Carbon capture,” regarding CO2 capture and sequestration ignored another promising use for CO2, which is that it can be captured from the air and mixed with hydrogen to make a pollution-free fuel for use in automobiles, trucks, and other gasoline and diesel fueled vehicles. This new method, which has been proven in many pilot plants, reduces air pollution and produces a higher octane fuel than presently used at no additional cost. How it would impact ethanol production and the oil and gas industry is yet to be seen. Also, BMW is running a pilot plant in Argentina to produce a pollution free fuel so that they can continue to manufacture internal combustion engines. They have petitioned the European Union, which has mandated the discontinuance of ICEs to combat pollution, to allow them to use this fuel in lieu to going exclusively to battery-powered vehicles.

The current administration’s rush to battery-powered vehicles, at a cost of billions of dollars, ignores the current lack of charging stations and the lack of a sufficient electrical grid to power these charging stations. Just imagine what would happen to our electrical grid if a million owners of battery-powered vehicles plugged in all at once. California is already experiencing brownouts due to their antiquated electrical grid. This new fuel, instead of gasoline and diesel fuel, could be distributed through our thousands of existing service stations at no additional cost.

Tim Goodman, Omaha

Cavanaugh filibusters

I believe State Sen. Machaela Cavanaugh’s filibustering in the Unicameral reflected badly on Omaha and the progressive partisans. It seems like she has no effective strategy and has no interest in any compromise whatsoever. She just wants to inflame the passions of activists.

All partisans, whether conservative, liberal, progressive or libertarian, are being harmed by Cavanaugh’s pointless obstructionism as all state senators have priority bills they want to be voted on. All Nebraskans suffer from her filibuster as it serves no useful purpose but to obstruct the will of the people.

Senator Julie Slama wanted to censure Cavanaugh on this matter, but this does not go far enough. Cavanaugh needs to resign because she does not know the difference between being a legislator representing a diverse community and being a bombastic activist trying to score points among radicals.

Andrew L. Sullivan, Omaha

Biology matters

Senator Machaela Cavanaugh’s pledge to “burn the session to the ground” over trans issues should remind us of an incident at the 1998 Australian Open. Superstars Venus and Serena Williams speculated they could defeat a male tennis pro ranked about 200th in the world. They found a taker in Karsten Braasch, then ranked 203rd. He defeated Venus 6-2 and Serena 6-1. During an appearance on David Letterman’s show, Serena acknowledged that men are faster on the court and hit the ball harder. She laughed, “I only want to play girls!” I encourage the senator to heed that wisdom born of experience and drop her objections to the LB 575 Sports and Spaces Act.

Robyn Cafasso, Omaha

Just bad bills

I have watched the Legislature propose terrible bills over many years, but I don’t think I’ve seen as many terrible bills proposed in a single year as has happened this year. Senator Kauth seems to have proposed many of these. Her bill, LB 421, should have been labeled the “anti-medical science bill” as it would cause the proliferation of a health pandemic instead of preventing one.

She testified that cloth masks cause more harm than good when science shows the opposite, although cloth masks aren’t as effective as other types of masks. Then she doubled down by saying that directed health measures infringe on the freedom of citizens. She should read the U.S. Constitution where the preamble states our country was established to “... promote the general welfare …” The prevention of a pandemic certainly qualifies as the promotion of the general welfare and any bill instead should require these decisions to be made by the county health directors and the directors should have the ability to enforce these decisions. Her LB 422 would prevent disciplinary actions against health care professionals for spreading mis-information; and, her LB 743 would prevent good investment decisions as are currently required.

Another terrible bill is LB 277, which besides allowing discrimination against other Nebraskans would also allow the flaunting of directed health measures based on a supposed religious belief. Similar is LB 810, which would allow health care professionals to discriminate as well as violate their oath to care for patients based on a supposed religious belief.

Thanks to Sen. Cavanaugh for her efforts to bring some common sense and responsibility to the Legislature.

Steven M. Heinz, Omaha

More potholes

I just don’t get the city officials who want to spend $460M on a streetcar that no one will ride and say it will all be funded without taxpayers. Who do you think will pay for the daily operation and maintenance of this monstrosity? We are already paying for the ORBT double buses. When do you think we are going to get our streets repaired? Every year, we go through the same scenario with multitudes of potholes that your crews throw in a shovel full of cold asphalt, which ends up getting kicked out the next day. Have you driven through our neighborhoods lately? These streets need to be replaced, not repaired. There seems to be more potholes than streets. I was chairman of our SID 330 for 15 years. We had money every year to repair our streets properly and our taxes were lower. You bonded millions to repair our streets a year or so ago, and yet they remain in worse condition each year.

Byron L Vogt, Omaha

Capital punishment

It seems like State Sen. Terrell McKinney is following in former State Sen. Ernie Chambers’ footsteps in proposing to end the death penalty. Does he also follow in Ernie Chambers’ footsteps when it comes to abortion rights? If so, no one in the Unicameral who apposes abortion should support his legislation.

I think the Death Penalty Information Center is an anti-death penalty opposition organization and does not give all of the facts. Not everyone given the death sentence is executed as there is an automatic appeal of death penalty sentences. I believe the Bible supports the death penalty for murder. The Old Testament in Exodus 21 and Numbers 35 says that murderers are to be put to death, and the New Testament in Romans 13 regarding governments says “For rulers are not a terror to good conduct, but to bad. Would you have no fear of the one is in authority? Then do what is good, and you will receive his approval, for he is God’s servant for your good. But if you do wrong, be afraid, for he does not bear the sword in vain. For he is the servant of God, an avenger who carries out God’s wrath on the wrongdoer.”

For these reasons, I support the death penalty for murder.

Stephen Hillman, Omaha

Life-changing decision

Gender affirmation could lead to legal issues should a child under the legal adult age try to convince their parent, foster parent or legal guardian to sign for them. Gender affirmation is a decision to be made by the person themselves; and they should be the only ones to sign the dotted line. It could be a permanent life-changing decision.

Katrina Tomsen, Minden, Nebraska

Regulated militias

What are your thoughts when you read the phrase “a well-regulated militia,” and then view the video of Kyle Rittenhouse patrolling the streets?

Donivan Huwaldt,

Uehling, Nebraska

Both ways

I find it humorous and hypocritical of Sen. Day to bring up brain development in the public hearing on her bill LB 127 when ignoring the same science as it relates to LB 574 in that public hearing.

She testified at the LB 127 public hearing that “advancements in brain science have shown that adolescent brains aren’t fully developed until their early to mid 20s — something the state’s criminal code should recognize.” Additionally, Thomas Riley, Douglas County public defender, testified that “LB 127 recognizes the science of juvenile brain development and gives ‘absolute credence’ to the reality that people can change.” They want LB 127 passed so that these young people have the opportunity to demonstrate they have changed and deserve a second chance in society. They do not feel that a life sentence should be imposed on a person whose brain has not fully developed.

How is it then, that a life sentence is justified when performing surgical alterations and hormone treatments on young people whose brains have not fully developed. If these young people later change their minds regarding their gender identity, as many at the hearing on LB 574 indicated they had, they are condemned to a life sentence as a consequence of decisions made at an age with a not fully developed brain.

Senator Day cannot have it both ways. If she wants some young people who commit adult crimes protected from life sentences made prior to their brains being fully developed, the same protection should be provided to young people suffering from gender dysphoria. I would hope the contradiction in her stance on brain development and life sentences would be brought out in any legislative hearing on either of these two bills.

Pamela Swenson, Cedar Creek, Nebraska

Dangerous drivers

As this 89-year-old driver with 73 years of driving experience pulled into my driveway after a 50-plus-mile errand trip around the city of Omaha, I had to reflect back on the changes in the seven-plus decades. I thought first to my young driving years in the 1950s when thoughtfulness, consideration and safety of other drivers was the furthest thing from my mind and my only thought was to be the coolest and fastest with my souped up “48 Ford Ragtop.”

However, as bad as I was in those days, I was a “Mother Teresa” in comparison to the young drivers of today in their souped Japanese mini cars, weaving precariously in and out the four lanes on I-80 and State Road 75. They drive far in excess of the already legal adequate 65 or 70 mph posted on these roads. Four lane roads were the wave of the future in the 1950s, so the speeds upwards to 70 mph and upwards — as many of the speeders attain today, were not possible to attain on the rural two lanes of yesteryear. Most cars in that era had a top speed of 90 mph or less, while today even the smallest car will top out at nearly 100 mph.

Law enforcement can’t be blamed for the current driving mode nearing criminal proportions, as high speed chases would be nearly as dangerous to the public, the police and the offenders as letting them get away with it. In all fairness, the bad drivers are not limited to the young or to the male genders. A good percentage of the offenders are both older and of both genders. How to put a stop to the extremely dangerous driving practices on the roads today is a question mark. I hope that the problem can be solved so that the death toll ceases to rise as it does most every year.

Judson Bock Sr., Plattsmouth

The meaning of woke

The GOP is waging a war against wokeness. Governor DeSantis fights against a “woke mob” while Nikki Haley, a GOP presidential candidate, sees “wokeness as more dangerous than any pandemic.” Senator Kennedy (R-LA) recently stated that Americans “ought not be governed by woke people.” Apparently, many Republicans do not know the meaning of woke according to the Merriam-Webster dictionary. Webster defines woke as “aware of and actively attentive to important facts and issues (especially issues of racial and social justice).”

Contrary to Sen. Kennedy’s opinion, we believe that we should be governed by well-informed people who know the important facts and issues and care about racial and social justice. We hope that Republican candidates will drop the word “wokeness” and say specifically what they are for or against. For example, rather than say I am strongly “anti-woke,” a Republican candidate could say I am strongly against “well-informed people who care about racial and social justice.”

David and Barb Daughton, Omaha

Fabricating a narrative?

I find it interesting and amusing that when Tucker Carlson showed unedited footage of the events of Jan. 6, 2021, he was accused of trying to fabricate a narrative. However, the Jan. 6, 2021, committee hired an actual TV executive to produce the hearings for TV and it was proclaimed to be the unvarnished truth.

Tom Buglewicz, Scottsbluff, Nebraska

Other half of the truth

Rick Galusha’s civics essay (March 12) referenced a “bookend” to the Bill of Rights: the “Bill of Obligations.” In that vein, Americans should also be aware of another “bookend” concept that currently stands on the campus of Utah Valley University. It is a tribute to the vision of Holocaust survivor Victor Frankel. After his liberation from a Nazi concentration camp, he wrote, “Freedom is only part of the story and half of the truth.”

“Freedom is but the negative aspect of the whole phenomenon whose positive aspect is responsibleness. In fact, freedom is in danger of degenerating into mere arbitrariness unless it is lived in terms of reponsibleness. That is why I recommend that the Statue of Liberty on the East Coast be supplemented by a Statue of Responsibility on the West Coast.”

The 15-foot statue at UVU is a prototype of a much larger future “Statue of Responsibility;” a 300-foot tall stainless steel monument that may someday stand on the West Coast as a visual metaphor for the other “half of the truth.”

Read more about it here: statueofresponsibility.org.

Dick Netley, Omaha