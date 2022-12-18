The Public Pulse: Improving quality of life; Informative article; Confronting antisemitism

Palliative care
As a RN for 45 years, and working in hospice and palliative care since 1988, one of my goals is to improve quality of life for patients and their families who face chronic conditions and diseases like cancer, ALS, heart disease, and Alzheimer’s. I am also a proud member of the Nebraska Palliative and Quality of Life Advisory Council.
As a two-time cancer survivor, I was so thankful to have access to palliative care and coordination with my health care team. The extra layer of support helping manage my symptoms and better understanding what treatment options were available was incredibly important throughout my treatment. For me, that meant working with the occupational therapists to reduce the lymphedema after my surgery and radiation. Every Nebraskan should be able to access palliative care.
I am excited to share a new report from the Nebraska Palliative Care Council that shares information and data on the successful outcomes that can be achieved when more people with serious illnesses have access to palliative care. You can read the full report here: dhhs.ne.gov/Pages/About-Palliative-Care.aspx.
I encourage my fellow Nebraskans to learn about palliative care and share the findings of this report with others who may benefit from it.
Marcia Cederdahl, RN,
BS, CHPN, Lincoln
Toxic air
Thanks to Preston Love Jr. for the informative article on the coal-burning OPPD plant in North Omaha (Dec. 8). I thank him and any others involved in the action committee resolved to raise public awareness and work with OPPD to put an end to the toxic waste being spewn across North Omaha. The toll this waste takes on human life and the environment is insidious. Growing up in Florence, we didn’t think much about the gray smoke billowing from the OPPD plant. A link could likely never be proved but I do wonder at the early deaths of my three older siblings from various cancers and a younger brother who was successfully treated for leukemia. I just wonder.
Mary T. Minturn, Omaha
Confronting antisemitism
After reading the OWH article (Dec. 11) about the rise in antisemitism in our country, I am appalled that my Jewish friends are facing threats to their safety and well-being.
As a Christian, I find it offensive and alarming that a former president of our country hosts guests who have close ties with white supremacists or have expressed love for Adolph Hitler.
Jesus, a Jew himself, teaches us to love one another. This is not a suggestion. It is a commandment. Jesus invites unconditional love and respect for all persons. As a Christian, I am distressed by hateful and derogatory language that inevitably lead to threats of violence against the Jewish community or any other community.
As a pastor, the church I served had an excellent relationship with the rabbi and his congregation across the street from us. When my congregation faced a particularly difficult time, their support was clear and unequivocal.
I am grateful for my Jewish brothers and sisters and for their faithfulness to their tradition.
Don Bredthauer, Omaha
Retired Pastor
Hit and run
To the motorists traveling both directions on Pacific Street west of 132nd Street earlier this month who stopped to check on our condition, offered assistance and stayed until the police came to give reports, thank you.
To the police officers, EMTs and firefighters who came and provided professional and compassionate care for our physical and mental well-being, thank you.
To the two drivers who were drag racing their trucks, one of whom rear-ended our car and then left the scene of the accident without slowing down, I hope you spent the next couple of days fearfully checking reports to see if you had seriously injured or killed someone with your anti-social disregard of other people. Your actions have consequences beyond the damage to your Chevrolet truck and its now-crumpled driver side front fender.
The car, which was to be sold in a couple of days to a family to provide them with reliable transportation, was totaled. You may never suffer legal consequences for your pathetic behavior, but others will feel its effects into the future.
David Davies, Omaha
Thank you
I want to say thank you to the young man who helped me up Monday when I fell in front of Le Peep’s on Center Street. He was so polite and reassuring. I really appreciated his help.
Donna Franzen, Omaha