The Public Pulse: In support of LB 143; Logan resignation; Speaker selection







Praise for LB143

Thank you Sen. Tom Briese of Albion for introducing LB143 — to put Nebraska on daylight saving time all year. No more resetting clocks, adjusting our sleep schedules and generally adjusting for nothing. Many people favor year-round daylight saving. Let’s do this.

Adam Langdon, Omaha

Logan resignation

Finally, the Omaha School Board did something that I can applaud ... they accepted Cheryl Logan’s resignation.

Jim Busenbark, Omaha

True colors

Guess the Republicans are showing their true colors. Couldn’t even select a speaker, nor did the candidate have the sense to withdraw his nomination so the country could move on in whatever direction the Republicans will take us. As a veteran, it pains me to see what the country is becoming.

Gary Hunt, Omaha

Streetcar foolishness

Why not just use the ORBT buses to continue to transport persons up and down from downtown to midtown? We already own the extra-long buses. My MUD bill is already up $88 this month due to extra service fees attached to the sewer and water upgrades. Those fees are proposed to go up another 30% over the next five years. I do not want to additionally pay for moving gas lines and water lines for the installation of a streetcar system. Does anyone realize that Omaha already had a streetcar system in its past and it was torn out as outmoded and nonfunctional for the times? I have photos of that system. Forget the unneeded, financially irresponsible streetcar, use the empty but functioning ORBT buses — just call them streetcars.

Any money saved by the City of Omaha by eliminating the streetcar dream can be used to fix the potholes in the Omaha streets. That would be of great benefit to all the citizenry.

Mary M. Irving, Omaha

Be a good example

As a Christian, I loved Larry Leeds’ (“Hateful labels”) and Lynn Smith’s (“Respect others’ beliefs”) letters to the Pulse. As a Christian, you do not pick one or two scriptures and live with them, then tell everyone how to live or go to Hell. I have read the Bible over four times and have been in Bible study for years and taught it as well. We should not make laws to hurt, discriminate or cause fascism. Our main lesson in the Bible is to respect, love, have compassion, and to be humble and have empathy towards all people. Listen and help people to live easily and do unto others as you want them to do unto you. Too many today want to play God, which causes judgment to fly, people to hurt and crime to follow. Respect others’ beliefs, even if you do not believe what they believe. Some people do not know God or believe in him. Many believe the Bible is all about wrong and hate.

People will want to be like you if you show compassion, help others, be kind to all and be respectful to all. Your actions and words speak louder on who you are in life. Be a good example and do what God asks us to do. Do not hurt others. Love.

Connie McMillan, Omaha

A different option

As we all know Warren Buffett has given his opinion on a streetcar in Omaha (Pulse, Dec. 29). If given a chance, he would vote no. It also seems clear that the Omaha mayor and city council are determined to go ahead with this boondoggle to satisfy some agreement with Mutual of Omaha and the theory that it will spur development in the downtown area.

A company called Hometown Manufacturing out of Wisconsin builds streetcar and trolley units based on heavy-duty chassis with Cumins diesel engines or all-electric drives. Since Omaha doesn’t have a climate plan yet, the diesel engine is attractive, but the electric option is there. One hundred-eighty miles per charge with four to six hours of recharge time. The units are very attractive and ADA compliant. If you want to see these units, google streetcar or Hometown Manufacturing.

These units can carry 20 to 40 passengers and they would be able to go just about anywhere in the city. They would be very useful during the College World Series or a Final Four event.

Please contact your city council representative and ask if this option has been discussed. We can do this.

Leon A. Bresley, Omaha

No streetcar

No one I know thinks the Omaha streetcar is a good idea. Now, even Warren Buffett opposes it. As far as I can see, it will be nothing but a money pit. It has limited usefulness, limited capabilities and no real purpose other than a possible tourist attraction. You ever know anyone who said they were going to San Francisco to ride the trolley?

So pay attention to Warren Buffett and cancel the streetcar program .

John Wright, Omaha

An expensive mistake

So, Jay Noddle and some other streetcar advocates argue that its (streetcar) use is not for transit, but for development (Dec. 29). Could he or someone else please explain fully how a streetcar project will increase development if it’s not there for transit? I certainly hope they don’t think people are going to ride the streetcar from, say, 42nd Street to downtown Omaha to go to work. Warren Buffet is right — it’s all a mistake set in cement.

Dean Hayes, Bellevue