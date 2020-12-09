The Public Pulse: Inconsistent treatment in Omaha; More debate over elections

So the seeds of doubt were sowed four years ago by stunned Democrats who could not accept their candidates loss. You reap what you sow!

Jeff Sena, Bellevue

Mystery solved

A Pulse writer posed the question “how did Biden get all those votes?” while Trump had thousands of supporters attending rallies around the country. My most basic answer: COVID-19. Most of the Democrats I know actually believe in science, believe that we are in a pandemic, believe the advice of health experts and other scientists to stay home, stay out of crowds, stay masked, stay safe and vote by mail. Simple, isn’t it?

Helen Jordon, Omaha

Electoral College

In answer to a Pulse letter arguing that the Electoral College is needed to protect the interests of people in the non-urban or “fly-over” states, I point out that a constitutional amendment would be needed to abolish the college, and that ain’t gonna happen. Instead, there is some prospect for the Compact of States to secure enough states’ electoral votes, 270 or more, to cast for the winner of the popular vote. In the last two electoral misfires, 2000 and 2016, there were popular majority winners.