The Public Pulse: Inconsistent treatment in Omaha; More debate over elections

Inconsistent laws
Under an Omaha ordinance, protesting police brutality and gun violence while blocking a bridge and delaying traffic is considered a crime requiring that the protestors need to be treated like animals. At the same time, students partying in Gifford Park — with some of the parties numbering in the hundreds, traffic blocked, public urination, loud music, yelling and screaming and other bad behavior, including inciting the police — is looked upon as childish behavior, exhibited by many entitled students. The effects of these same partiers on their families following their trips to celebrate Thanksgiving is yet unknown.
Which is a bigger problem? Why are BLM participants seen as dangerous criminals and why are wild parties attended by mainly Creighton students seen as a mere nuisance?
It is way past time to begin asking the necessary questions about entitlement and power.
Robert Benzel, Omaha
Support law enforcement
Kudos, City of Omaha, for appealing Judge Marcena Hendrix’s poor decision!
Tom Dahulick, Omaha
Lies, denial, elections
I wanted to help solve the mysteries that Sister Mary Hlas describes in her Dec. 5 letter in the Pulse. President-elect Biden had more votes than President Trump because about 6 million more Americans voted for him. No illegal or fraudulent votes have been found that contributed to his victory. Unlike President Trump, President-elect Biden made the responsible decision to not campaign with large crowds to avoid contributing to the current pandemic. His voters also chose to be responsible and did not attend any rallies. The only media that think President-elect Biden cannot speak or think well are on Fox News.
Maybe Sister Mary Hlas should change the channel or believe what this good newspaper reports about the election results and the pandemic. Lies, falsehoods and denial do not equal a mystery. And I suggest she start addressing him as President-elect Biden. That way it will be an easier transition to say President Biden on Jan. 20.
David Finken, Omaha
Democrats can’t complain
World-Herald staff writer Henry J. Cordes does a good job of laying out the case that the recent presidential election was fair and free of fraud (“Unproven charges of voter fraud undermine democracy, election experts say,” Dec. 6). He echoes the mainstream media and pundits charge that President Trump’s refusal to concede and claims of fraud are “bad for democracy” and undermine the whole foundation on which our government rests.
I agree that fair and free elections are the bedrock of democracy. What The World-Herald omits is that is not just Trump’s claims but systematic efforts by Democrats that began with Trump’s 2016 election. The Democratic establishment claimed Trump was “not my president,” fought for recounts and called for and received some unfaithful electors. When that failed, they began a resistance movement, some boycotted the inauguration and began a “Russian conspiracy” campaign that cast doubt on the election’s legitimacy. The losing candidate, Hillary Clinton, recently called for Biden not to accept the election results, further casting doubt on our system.
So the seeds of doubt were sowed four years ago by stunned Democrats who could not accept their candidates loss. You reap what you sow!
Jeff Sena, Bellevue
Mystery solved
A Pulse writer posed the question “how did Biden get all those votes?” while Trump had thousands of supporters attending rallies around the country. My most basic answer: COVID-19. Most of the Democrats I know actually believe in science, believe that we are in a pandemic, believe the advice of health experts and other scientists to stay home, stay out of crowds, stay masked, stay safe and vote by mail. Simple, isn’t it?
Helen Jordon, Omaha
Electoral College
In answer to a Pulse letter arguing that the Electoral College is needed to protect the interests of people in the non-urban or “fly-over” states, I point out that a constitutional amendment would be needed to abolish the college, and that ain’t gonna happen. Instead, there is some prospect for the Compact of States to secure enough states’ electoral votes, 270 or more, to cast for the winner of the popular vote. In the last two electoral misfires, 2000 and 2016, there were popular majority winners.
As for the country mice versus the city mice, the Founders framed the problem as the Large States v. the Small States and devised the Senate. North Dakota and South Dakota, whose joint populations could be tucked into a pocket of Los Angeles, have four senators while California has two senators for about 23 times as many people. Surely some deals can be made to accommodate everybody. The U.S. Senate is overripe for reform, and for some senators, “overripe” would be a kind description.
K. M. Davies, Omaha
Safety on the road
This is a reminder to check to make sure all of your car’s lights are actually on when driving in the dark. Many newer cars have dashboards that are always lit and daytime running lights on the front of the car. This can give a driver impression that their car’s headlights and taillights lights are on when they’re not. Make sure you know how your car’s lights work.
Craig Gilsdorf, Omaha
