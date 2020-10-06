The Public Pulse: Independent thinking vital; Bob Gibson memories; Pro, con on Trump

I’ve already cast my ballot this year, but soon I will be changing my affiliation to nonpartisan, and there I shall remain until I can see some future for independent, critical thinking skills return to either party.

Tom Richards, Bellevue

Different kind of ball for Gibson

When I was a young boy in the late ’60’s, I saw Bob Gibson play basketball in person. Yes, I said basketball and not baseball. He was already famous as a pitcher for the St. Louis Cardinals. Where did I see him? Every winter my hometown, Earling, Iowa, would sponsor the “Western Iowa Basketball Tournament” with adult men teams from the surrounding small towns participating.

There was always a team that came from Omaha, and for several years Bob Gibson would play for that team. I think that they were called the “Omaha All-Stars.”

We looked forward every year to him coming to this small town of under 500 people. He was a huge draw, and I witnessed some of the most enjoyable basketball I’ve ever seen during those years. One year Bob did not show up and we were told that he wanted to but the St. Louis Cardinals would not allow him lest he experience an injury.