The Public Pulse: Independent thinking vital; Bob Gibson memories; Pro, con on Trump

Parties block independent thinking
I’ve been engaged in politics my entire adult life. A Democrat most of the time, but a Republican for a time too. I’ve been an elected city councilman and a county commissioner.
For 25 years, I worked as lobbyist in the Nebraska Legislature. There is an increasingly interesting relationship between party leadership and candidates. Parties try to dictate to the candidate what the candidates must to do for their support.
The Republican Party dictates the idiocy of loyalty to President Trump. Followers are afraid to deviate, to the point of putting the entire nation at risk. Criticize Trump and pay the price of the wrath of the party and those elected who are in lockstep with him.
My experience with the Democratic Party is that as I ran for office I really didn’t want or need their support. I found that the party wanted more from me rather than extending support to help me get elected. Once elected, I was criticized because I wasn’t “Democrat enough.”
The current example of how this happens is with Douglas County Attorney Don Kleine. Instead of supporting one of the few elected Democrats, the party was critical as well as hugely off base.
I’ve had it with both parties. Being elected isn’t a lifetime profession — people forget that — and they’ll put position over doing the right thing.
I’ve already cast my ballot this year, but soon I will be changing my affiliation to nonpartisan, and there I shall remain until I can see some future for independent, critical thinking skills return to either party.
Tom Richards, Bellevue
Different kind of ball for Gibson
When I was a young boy in the late ’60’s, I saw Bob Gibson play basketball in person. Yes, I said basketball and not baseball. He was already famous as a pitcher for the St. Louis Cardinals. Where did I see him? Every winter my hometown, Earling, Iowa, would sponsor the “Western Iowa Basketball Tournament” with adult men teams from the surrounding small towns participating.
There was always a team that came from Omaha, and for several years Bob Gibson would play for that team. I think that they were called the “Omaha All-Stars.”
We looked forward every year to him coming to this small town of under 500 people. He was a huge draw, and I witnessed some of the most enjoyable basketball I’ve ever seen during those years. One year Bob did not show up and we were told that he wanted to but the St. Louis Cardinals would not allow him lest he experience an injury.
My older siblings and other people over 70 years of age from southwest Iowa would most likely remember the details better than I, but it has always been a fond memory to have seen Bob Gibson play basketball live. He has always been a favorite of mine.
Mark Koesters, Omaha
Great World-Herald sportswriting
Omaha has produced more than its share of amazing athletes. With the recent loss of Gale Sayers and Bob Gibson, we fans have been taken out of reality for a little while to remember them. Fortunately our World-Herald has sportswriters who can beautifully handle the task with their columns.
Thank you to Tom Shatel and Dirk Chatelain for the loving coverage of these men.
Carol Sanderhoff, Omaha
Gross disrespect for the president
While the president of the United States is in the hospital ill, gruesome heathens are protesting outside the hospital. Obnoxious reporters and others are complaining because the doctors aren’t telling us how many times the president went to the bathroom. How much sicker do we have to get to see how ugly and appalling too many in our society have become? How many of those demanding the minute details of the president’s treatment etc., want their own personal medical details plastered all over the internet, newspapers, TV, etc.?
A newspaper headline stated, “Davenport cheerleaders kneel in protest during national anthem.” Instead of kneeling to show support for the disrespect for our flag and this nation, the cheerleaders and everyone else in this society need to be down on their knees, repenting of all the sinful ugliness permeating our society and humbly asking God, the Creator and giver of life, to heal each of us and our nation.
Brenda Ray, Fremont, Neb.
A reckless president
Donald Trump for months has modeled careless, reckless behavior in regard to COVID-19 prevention. He has mocked mask wearing and has made people remove them in his presence. Tuesday night at the debate he ridiculed Joe Biden and his mask wearing, bragged about the thousands that pack his own rallies without regard to masking or social distancing and made fun of the cautious crowds at Biden’s events. He has purposefully downplayed the pandemic and has facilitated its spread.
But then Trump caught the virus and had to be hospitalized. In my church Sunday we were asked to pray for Trump. I personally want him to fully recover. I want him to have a long life so that he has plenty of time to contemplate his carnage-ridden presidency. I want him to bear the burden of his ineptitude and to ponder what he has wrought for all those Americans who didn’t have to die in this pandemic. I want the judgment of history to weigh upon him.
But I will not pray for him. Prayers are best said for those families who have lost loved ones and for those who have had their lives changed forever by this scourge. Those are the ones I will pray for.
David Gaul, Earling, Iowa
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!