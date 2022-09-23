The Public Pulse: Influencing Nebraska politics; Meat on the menu; Representation investment

Herbster’s new PAC

Last month, former Nebraska gubernatorial candidate Charles Herbster of Falls City announced the formation of a new PAC dedicated to abolishing the practice of using a ballot to elect the speaker and committee chairs in the Nebraska Legislature.

The use of ballots to elect leaders is widespread across every level of government in Nebraska, the United States, private organizations using parliamentary procedure like Robert’s Rules of Order, and democracies around the world. Tellingly, objections to the ballot vote only seem to apply to the Nebraska Legislature. Proponents of the rule change ignore Nebraska law allowing public bodies like school boards, city councils and county commissions to use ballot votes to elect their leaders, and are likewise silent on the issue of ballot votes by members of Congress in party caucuses.

Conflating the issue with “transparency” and attempting to claim its use is “unconstitutional” are both flimsy arguments employed to distract from the real agenda: making the Nebraska Legislature more partisan, more like Congress, and more easily controlled by outside interests. Nebraska lawmakers and candidates should reject Herbster’s call and preserve this more than 80-year-old rule.

Nathan Leach, Kearney

Meat on school menus

Students in our country’s largest school district, New York City Public Schools, return to class this month and a major food group is absent from cafeteria meals every Monday and Friday — meat.

As a product of Nebraska public schools, I’m grateful our state recognizes the nutritional value animal protein provides growing children by keeping meat on school menus.

Growing up on my family’s ranch, beef has been a dietary staple since I was a young girl. Beef has provided my body with the nourishment required to win the Class D 3200M State Championship as a student at the Nebraska Track & Field Meet.

It’s unfortunate that some kids are being denied access to this high-quality protein that fuels strong minds and bodies.

According to the most recent Dietary Guidelines for Americans, teens fall short on key nutrients such as iron, B6 and B12 that are found in animal protein. These nutrient deficiencies are particularly concerning given the significant development during this life stage.

A peer-reviewed study by the CDC says iron deficiency is the world’s most common nutritional deficiency and it’s on the rise. Iron deficiency can affect cognition, memory, and motor development — potentially inhibiting students’ ability to learn and perform well.

Beef is a food source critical to reversing iron deficiency and it provides essential nutrients like vitamins B6 and B12.

Thank you to Nebraska public schools for putting kids’ health and development first by keeping meat on school lunch menus.

Natalie Jones, Stapleton, Nebraska

Representation investment

I’m so glad people are starting to be more public about their opinions of Rep. Don Bacon on the Public Pulse page. Don Bacon has been my representative for five years, and I have followed very closely each voting decision he makes. In regard to the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act, Don Bacon said that by supporting tax cuts for corporations, taxpayers and families would somehow be able to succeed alongside thriving corporations — corporations who did not really need another pay off.

Those corporations did not reinvest their wealth. We cannot count on corporations to do what’s best for us. An analysis from the International Monetary Fund found that the top S&P 500 companies directed 80% of their increased cash flow from tax cuts toward buybacks, dividends and other asset planning adjustments. They invested in themselves, and not in the people of Omaha.

Don Bacon believed they would reinvest their wealth into the public; he was wrong. We, as the people of Omaha, need to invest in representatives who work harder to support us. Personally, I’m done with Don Bacon.

Mary Jo Bower, Omaha

Toe the line?

In November 2014 when Brad Ashford was elected to the House of Representatives, he said he would “change” Washington. In January 2015, the Public Pulse published a letter from me expressing my disappointment in Ashford that he voted for Nancy Pelosi, who I consider one of the most divisive people in Washington politics, for Speaker of the House.

Now in 2022, Tony Vargas is telling us in his advertisements the we need to “change” the people we send to Washington if we expect different outcomes. I emailed Vargas’ campaign and inquired as to whether he would vote for Pelosi as Speaker of the House if he were elected. I did not receive a response. I will assume that no response means he would toe the Democratic party line and vote for her. That’s not the kind of change I can embrace.

Scott Darden, Omaha

Abortion restrictions

I am writing in response to the article “States scramble as US abortion landscape shifts.” I would have to agree that, even three months after the overturn of Roe v. Wade, many states decisions are up in the air about what their next move is, concerning abortion. I would consider myself to be pro-choice, so reading about Indiana being the first state to approve an abortion ban was upsetting.

Yes, they may have rape, incest and fatal anomaly exceptions, but I think that an almost total ban is absurd. How can America call itself “Land of the Free” when over half of its population doesn’t have a say on what decision they make about their bodies (women make up 50.52% of all American citizens). Is it ethical to take away the mother’s choice about whether she is ready or has the means necessary to care for a child? A child is a huge responsibility, and a lifelong commitment.

Many states do not provide any assistance to mothers in need, and to have a child grow up in a broken and damaged home isn’t worth the idea of “saving the unborn” and to not let a woman make that choice is no better than condemning her to life in prison.

Ellia Mora, Lincoln

Gas engine questions

The article about the new engines for OPPD was excellent as far as it went (Sept. 7). But the engine nerds want to know: what is the cubic inch displacement of the engine? How does that compare to a Mustang GT? How many cylinders? Again compare to the Mustang. What do the engines (alone) weigh? Could a human stand inside one of the cylinders? Does it use “spark plugs” or something akin? How does one start it? And finally, do you have a zero to 60 time for the new engines? Engine nerds want to know.

Jerome Boyle, Omaha

Money better spent

After living in Lincoln from 1969 to 1973, I became a Big Red fan for life. I visited my friend of 52 years in Omaha a few weeks ago, and we went to the game against North Dakota. The experience brought back so many wonderful memories, but I was very disappointed when I heard Scott Frost was fired and he received a $15 million buy-out instead of waiting until Oct.1, when he would receive $7.5 million. My question is: Does anyone know if they considered that $7.5 million could have been used to help provide 75 $100,000 scholarships to student athletes; or pay 100 coaches $75,000 staying bonuses who don’t make millions like Frost; or provide 250 $30,000 grants to Black families to buy a home in the Lincoln or Omaha area since White homeownership is 75% and Black homeownership is 45%? I know I don’t have any of the facts as to why the University of Nebraska couldn’t wait three more weeks to fire Scott Frost but I hope in the future they evaluate how $7.5 million could help hundreds of people — not just one — improve their wealth and prosperity.

Richard Jeffers, Phoenix, Arizona

Can’t buy winning

Scott Frost lost enough to win the $15 million NU lottery. His contract was a huge incentive to lose and get all of his guaranteed salary. When is NU going to learn that you can’t buy winning by paying $50 million to fired past coaches. I cannot feel sorry for Scott Frost, he is now set for life and is laughing all the way to the bank.

Brendan Murray, Oakland, Nebraska