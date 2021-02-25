The Public Pulse: Inheritance tax; Student debt; Pro, con on Trump; Independent thought

Bridget Krupa, Omaha

Political reality

I can’t help but shake my head at the folks concerned that the selection of Huntsville, Alabama, as the new site for the U.S. Space Command was “political.” Of course it was political. Literally every aspect of life is political. The Space Command is political, Husker football is political, the brand of string cheese you buy is political. Indeed, the widespread belief that things can somehow not be political contributes to the lack of political consciousness endemic in our city. We should welcome politics like we welcome the weather: Whether or not we like it, it is here, and the only thing we can do is meet it on its own terms.

Pete Fey, Omaha

Racism, history

This is in regard to the article in the Feb 19 edition of the OWH regarding the teacher at Holy Name Catholic School reading the “N-word” from a book. The book was part of the recommended curriculum for its schools. Therefore, I am having difficulty understanding what the concern is, since this word would be read by the teacher or by the students themselves.