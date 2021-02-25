The Public Pulse: Inheritance tax; Student debt; Pro, con on Trump; Independent thought

Tax remedy needed
Thank you, World-Herald, for the enlightening Feb. 19 article on the asinine Nebraska inheritance taxes. I recently wrote my state senator about this and I am very pleased that light is being thrown on it finally. I have thought of the subject frequently as my parents, my wife and my daughter have all been gone for decades (no grandchildren).
Accordingly, I want to leave my home (and some other assets) to my very dear friend who has resided with me for many years. This person has helped significantly to pay for the house as well. Of course, we all have different circumstances in life. In my situation it is simply wrong that my friend would have to pay the state of Nebraska 18% of the value of the house and other assets that I have worked my entire life to accumulate! This is wrong!
Please, state senators, fix this travesty!
Larry L. Kennedy, Omaha
Lift loan burden
I am 27 years old and have been in the very privileged position of being able to pay off my student debt. This level of financial freedom has allowed me the opportunity to have a wedding, become a homeowner and own a car, and in the near future it will allow me to become a slightly less stressed parent.
Many of my peers are not so fortunate; due to crippling student debt, their ability to engage meaningfully in the economy is also crippled. I am imploring President Biden to move forward with plans to cancel as much student debt as possible, as it will lift the burden on an already heavily strained generation of Americans.
Bridget Krupa, Omaha
Political reality
I can’t help but shake my head at the folks concerned that the selection of Huntsville, Alabama, as the new site for the U.S. Space Command was “political.” Of course it was political. Literally every aspect of life is political. The Space Command is political, Husker football is political, the brand of string cheese you buy is political. Indeed, the widespread belief that things can somehow not be political contributes to the lack of political consciousness endemic in our city. We should welcome politics like we welcome the weather: Whether or not we like it, it is here, and the only thing we can do is meet it on its own terms.
Pete Fey, Omaha
Racism, history
This is in regard to the article in the Feb 19 edition of the OWH regarding the teacher at Holy Name Catholic School reading the “N-word” from a book. The book was part of the recommended curriculum for its schools. Therefore, I am having difficulty understanding what the concern is, since this word would be read by the teacher or by the students themselves.
It seems that the term is very important in the context of the story, as it shows the level of racism of that era in our history. We should not be editing everything that is being presented to students; for them to learn about racism, they must understand what it was like in the past. What was not mentioned in the article is if there was a statement and/or discussion about the use of that word so that the students would understand how hurtful and demeaning it was.
Steven A. Miller, Bellevue
Outstanding show
I just saw the musical “Hedwig,” a show produced by Billy McGuigan’s “Rave On” Production Company, at the Waiting Room in Benson. It was the best live show I’ve seen in a long time. The acting and singing by the two actors were remarkable. It was professional in every way, from the lights to the sound to the costumes to the band. Run, don’t walk, to get tickets to this show, which runs just one more weekend. It’s a refreshingly different experience from any other show. COVID precautions are taken, from mask-wearing to seated-spacing.
I’m thankful Omaha has these refreshingly unique experiences.
John P. Morrissey, Omaha
The Big Liar lost
In its Feb. 21 editorial, “Let’s restore confidence in the system,” World-Herald editors point to House Speaker Pelosi’s plan to form a commission to investigate security failures in the Jan. 6 assault on the Capitol. The editors write that this investigation is only equal in importance to “vetting the root cause of the riot: the lie of massive voter fraud.”
First off, the root cause of the riot was not the Big Lie, but the Big Liar and his Republican enablers. It is absurd to suggest that we now should elevate an investigation of thoroughly disproven voter fraud claims to the level of an investigation of Trump’s attempt to violently overturn the results of an American election.
Unlike the editors, the majority of Americans who voted in 2020 in record numbers still have confidence in our democratic, free elections.
Republicans like Congressman Bacon know they need the votes of the white supremacists, QAnon conspiracy theorists and others brainwashed by the Big Lie and the Big Liar.
OWH editors propose that we unite to save the Republican Party from the depths to which it has descended. The editors conclude, “we must do all we can to show that our electoral system is sound and that voting matters.”
Indeed. The Big Liar lost the election and is out. In spite of violent attacks, our fragile democratic institutions held. The free people of these United States have shown courage once again, in spite of the crimes Trump committed against our government of the People, that our electoral system is sound and that voting matters.
Jim Boucher, Valley
Stop the vilification
Mona Charen’s commentary from Feb. 19th is full of malice, divisiveness, and devoid of complete facts. First, President Trump did not launch an insurrection. Second, the snap impeachment by the House without due process did not allow for investigation, discovery, or defense regarding the event. Third, Donald J. Trump, the civilian, was acquitted in the Senate. President Trump won the most votes of any sitting president in the history of the United States in the 2020 election.
On Jan. 6, he was practicing his First Amendment right to free speech by simply asking Senators to review the results in several swing states prior to the certifying the electoral votes. In past elections, Democrat representatives, senators, governors and presidential candidates have claimed election fraud and asked for recounts and reviews prior to certification. This is not new in our elections. The unfortunate and horrible riot that happened at the Capitol on Jan. 6th was neither pre-planned nor coordinated by President Trump and he has condemned the actions of those bad actors.
A majority of Republican voters agree with his claim that Joe Biden was not elected fairly. That’s why so many Americans want to know what really happened in order to restore integrity in our elections and move forward. So, let’s have a national discussion about what happened in the 2020 election instead of blocking information on social media, canceling people, businesses, and candidates who are curious or want to know the truth, calling people undeservedly horrible names like racists or white supremacists, and especially stop blaming one man for the unprecedented actions of so many during the 2020 election and the events that followed.
Jayne Buck, Omaha
Independent thought
Thanks to The World-Herald for the recent expansion of the letters section.
I couldn’t help noticing Tuesday’s (Feb. 16) letters dealt with party, as in political party. They all either vilified some politician for blindly following the official party line (or not as the case may be), or praised the same politician for blindly following the official party line (or not, as the case may be). There was no mention of independent thinking (or any other kind of thinking, for that matter), compromise, the good of the nation, or doing right. Just excoriation or lauding on the basis of locking step with the party. How have we sunk so low as to find that our primary standard for evaluating the performance of our elected officials?
Walt Hamilton, Omaha