The Public Pulse: Inspiring trip across the US; Commissions have limited impact

A terrific country
I saw America! I don’t mean America (USA) the country, but the people of America. I just spent five days traveling through southern Colorado taking in the sights and adventures. While doing so I met people from all over this great country; people from Washington State to New Jersey; people from all ethnic backgrounds and races, and everyone I met had one thing in common — they were happy. I saw smiles and heard laughter from adults and children. All of the motels and campgrounds were at capacity and the roads were filled autos, RVs, bicycles and motorcycles.
What I didn’t see was the America the D.C. politicians and news pundits keep telling us about. I didn’t see division or anger. I didn’t see hate.
I find it easy to strike up a conversation with most people, and most people were happy to talk about the adventures they were having. We talked about what we had in common. And that is the wonderful thing about our great country — the great people who live here.
The only negative I saw were the hotels, restaurants and other small businesses that were closed permanently due to overreach by politicians and bureaucrats because of the “pandemic.” The hotels and restaurants that were open were short-staffed because people were being paid not to work. In one historic hotel the owners, a husband and wife, had to do all of the cleaning and laundry, as they had no employees.
Similar to Midas, whatever the government touches turns to crap instead of gold, but the people of this great country, if left alone, will always see the best and achieve the best.
I saw America, and it is great.
James Foley, Arapahoe, Neb.
Not much impact
With the permission and indulgence of my fellow “persons of color” in the African-American community, let me add my dos centavos to the eruption of controversy involving the selection of how, who and say what, to this newly minted state-sponsored thing called the African American Commission. C’mon now, really? The idea that Gov. Ricketts appointees lack political diversity, i.e. more reflective of the governor’s own political views and do not truly reflect more closely the political bent of the majority in the African American community:
Whoa there, just a second, please. Let’s return to the premise imbedded in this issue before we even start worrying about how this man, Gov. Ricketts, is selecting the appointees to a state-sponsored commission on behalf of the African Americans in Nebraska? Please. This farcical premise is a truly preposterous and unrealistic notion to think such a commission will bring change — I mean real, positive change — in communities of color that have almost always had to rely on self-help and community-led challenges to address the racism imbedded in too many facets of American society. This is not only this one Chicano’s opinion, but one also shared by many friends and colleagues in the Latino community. During my many years as a resident of Scottsbluff, Lincoln as a student, and now Omaha for the past 35 years, rarely do I recall of any real impact that the Mexican or Latino Commission has had on my life or on the lives of most of the Latinos whom I’ve had the privilege of serving for many decades. Ain’t nothing happening there, bro’!
Look, I don’t say these things just to be arrogant or demeaning. I mean what I say. Trying to rely on government in any form to make real and lasting change originates from the people. The seeds for effecting real change have always been firmly planted in the community. So, do I say “good luck” to my brothers and sisters who have been appointed to this commission? Always. But I must add a word of caution taken from my own observations of how on paper this might sound like a good idea for some. But I think it’s obvious from how this one is manifesting in very similar ways to those from both the Mexican and Indian commissions. They eventually become subservient to the political leaders who, in truth, are their employers. Ay caramba!
Ben Salazar, Omaha
Diversity of thought
In the articles criticizing Gov. Ricketts’ selection of members for the commission on African American Affairs, the entire focus was on “party affiliation.” This seems to imply that only Democrats can represent the Black Community. There wasn’t much focus on the goals of our governor to consider “gender balance, geographic diversity, diversity of age and vocation as well as representation for immigrant communities.” Those goals seem to me to be pretty “inclusive” and very fair.
In addition, the governor employed “top-ranking African Americans” in his administration to conduct interviews for the commission. Are those opposed to the selections considered “racist” because they can’t support the choices for the commission? It appears that for them, political party affiliation is more important that real diversity. It also appears that the Democratic Party is not interested in real diversity of thought. Shameful.
Marie Salistean, Omaha
LGBTQ, tobacco use
During Pride Month, we celebrate the civil rights victories of the LGBTQ+ community. However, one civil rights issue that remains is equal access to the opportunity to live a healthy, tobacco-free life.
Tobacco use remains the leading preventable cause of death, and LGBTQ+ Nebraskans are among the hardest hit. Nationwide, 19.2% of lesbian, gay or bisexual adults reported currently smoking cigarettes compared to about 13.8% of non-LGB adults.
Here in Nebraska, lesbian, gay, or bisexual high school students smoke cigarettes at more than double the rate of non-LGB students. Over 25% of lesbian, gay, or bisexual high school students in Nebraska use tobacco products.
The high rates of tobacco use within the LGBTQ+ community are not an accident; they’re the result of the tobacco industry’s aggressive and unscrupulous targeted marketing.
As a member of the LGBTQ+ community, caretaker, and American Cancer Society Cancer Action Network (ACS CAN) volunteer, I thank the Nebraska Legislature for helping reduce the toll of tobacco by maintaining funding for tobacco prevention and cessation programs. But I also encourage our state lawmakers to increase funding for these programs so we can protect more Nebraska kids from the addiction, disease and death that tobacco products cause.
Stephen G. Jackson, Council Bluffs
Believe the science
The North Carolina State baseball team had to forfeit their chance to play for a national championship due to COVID-19 infections within the team. Why would Coach Avent and AD Boo Corrigan be angry with the NCAA and CWS committee?
Baseball team coaches meticulously prepare players for each game and especially for the post-season tournament. Yet the NC State Wolfpack leadership did not strongly recommend to their players, coaches and staff to get vaccinated? How absurd and irresponsible.
It should have been as straightforward as Coach Avent step up and say, “the science is very clear, and we strongly recommend for your health and safety that we get vaccinated.” Bring a nurse with the vaccine to a team meeting. Be the first in line, coach, and protect your players and staff.
The OWH story goes on to say that coach Avent “didn’t want to ‘indoctrinate’ his team with his opinions.” Head coaches are constantly giving their players their opinions. Come on, get real, believe the science, Coach Avent. Further, Coach Avent states, “If you want to talk baseball, we can talk baseball. ... if you want to talk politics ... you can talk to my head of sports medicine.” What does politics have to do with the health and safety of the players? Believe the science, Coach Avent.