The Public Pulse: Inspiring trip across the US; Commissions have limited impact

Not much impact

With the permission and indulgence of my fellow “persons of color” in the African-American community, let me add my dos centavos to the eruption of controversy involving the selection of how, who and say what, to this newly minted state-sponsored thing called the African American Commission. C’mon now, really? The idea that Gov. Ricketts appointees lack political diversity, i.e. more reflective of the governor’s own political views and do not truly reflect more closely the political bent of the majority in the African American community:

Whoa there, just a second, please. Let’s return to the premise imbedded in this issue before we even start worrying about how this man, Gov. Ricketts, is selecting the appointees to a state-sponsored commission on behalf of the African Americans in Nebraska? Please. This farcical premise is a truly preposterous and unrealistic notion to think such a commission will bring change — I mean real, positive change — in communities of color that have almost always had to rely on self-help and community-led challenges to address the racism imbedded in too many facets of American society. This is not only this one Chicano’s opinion, but one also shared by many friends and colleagues in the Latino community. During my many years as a resident of Scottsbluff, Lincoln as a student, and now Omaha for the past 35 years, rarely do I recall of any real impact that the Mexican or Latino Commission has had on my life or on the lives of most of the Latinos whom I’ve had the privilege of serving for many decades. Ain’t nothing happening there, bro’!