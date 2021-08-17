The Public Pulse: Insurance travesty; Heat stroke danger

The sad thing is, we are all stuck with the bill to get it fixed since the problem is backed up on our property. Something needs to be done to help us homeowners. Some are retired and on a fixed income; we cannot afford $20,000 to fix it.

The once in every 200 years flooding that plays havoc on our sewer systems may be more often than we think.

Susan Peters, Omaha

Heat stroke danger

I am a family doctor in Schuyler, Neb. I want to start out by saying how sorry I am about the recent death of the high school student in Omaha. It was a very sad thing to happen. We are all praying for this family

I also know about heat stroke. My 15 year-old-daughter two years ago suffered from very severe heat stroke, with a core temperature of 104.5 F, while running in a cross-country meet. The outdoor temperature was 93 F, the course was in an open cornfield, and the meet was at 4 p.m. There was no consideration in canceling the meet or moving it to a later time. No cooling stations or submersions baths were available. If not for the grace of God and my wife (who had to rush her to the hospital in a private car), my daughter would not be here today.