Ruining the sport

The transfer system in high school football is ruining the sport. As a high school football player myself, I can see the effects transfers have on the integrity of competition in the sport. If a player wishes, they can abandon their team in order to increase their chance of success elsewhere, thereby leaving their team without a needed player and creating “dynasties” at the big schools. This leaves schools that have been known to be “bad” in the dust as they lose their talent potential. This is an issue that needs to be addressed by the NSAA.

James Koubsky, Omaha

Warm and warmer

Almost any time I have turned on the TV news or read a newspaper this summer, climate change has played a leading role — more heat, with records set world-wide, and observations that we are living through the hottest period since the beginning of humankind’s tenancy on Earth; with heavier and more damaging rainfall, wind and hail, as well as temperatures.

These events are no accident. They are a result of how greenhouse gases operate.

The speed with which temperatures increase in both the oceans and atmosphere (along with the intensity of precipitation) are governed by thermal inertia, the delayed effect of greenhouse-gas emissions and their effects in the air and water. Temperatures’ actual effects in the air are evident about 50 years after gases are emitted. In the oceans, inertia requires about 100 years.

When the fossil-fuel age began two hundred years ago, the proportion of CO2 varied from about 180 parts per million to about 280. Since then, it has increased to about 420 ppm. Until that curve begins to decline, and continues to fall, heat in the atmosphere and oceans will continue to rise.

Until we deal with humankind’s inability to make peace between nations, and the same nations’ unwillingness to peacefully set strict, enforceable limits on greenhouse gas emissions, the spiral of increasing gases in the atmosphere will continue. If it continues, the lives of every living thing on our only home will be in increasing peril. Reducing that peril should be our number-one priority. The other path will be increasingly dangerous and unpleasant. This is not a matter of political debate. It’s how the world works.

Bruce E. Johansen, Omaha

Professor emeritus

Communication and Environmental Studies

University of Nebraska at Omaha

Rulings reflect sound constitutional law

As Ronald Reagan once said, “There you go again!” Peg O’Dea Lippert, (“Irreparable harm,”) can be counted on to state her liberal views despite any evidence to back it up. She is upset that the current Supreme Court majority seems to follow the Constitution rather than make laws, a power granted only to Congress — not the president or the courts. She claims Biden’s illegal forgiveness of student loan debt and the court’s decision on affirmative action “enhance white supremacy.” The Heroes Act under which the Biden administration based student loan forgiveness was never intended for blanket student loan forgiveness.

Biden has justified spending such an incredible amount without first obtaining congressional approval by invoking the Heroes Act, a 9/11-era law designed to allow the federal government to provide student debt relief to soldiers who were forced to withdraw from college to enter active duty. Under the Heroes Act, the Secretary of Education is granted the authority to waive “any statutory or regulatory provision” relating to student loan repayment or assistance programs during a time of “a war or other military operation or national emergency.”

The court’s decision on affirmative action was based on a complaint by Asian Americans who, despite superior test scores and demonstrated academic performance, were denied admission to prestigious universities. And the court’s decision on the Colorado cake maker stated “that a web designer has a First Amendment right to refuse to create sites for same-sex weddings despite a state law that prohibits discrimination based on sexual orientation.”

Ms. Lippert and her cohorts may disagree with the decisions but they are based on sound constitutional law.

Jeff Sena, Bellevue

Presumed innocent

A recent Wade Nutzman Pulse letter chided Nebraska representatives in Congress for declining to comment on former President Trump’s indictment concerning classified documents. Perhaps our four silent representatives recognize that in America a person is presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Nutzman failed to acknowledge what Rep. Don Bacon’s office said, other than “yes.” Conflating disparate issues is akin to preparing a recipe by mixing apples with road apples — and the dish is hardly apple sauce. Bon appetit!

Matt Reres, Omaha

Governing on the fringes

Mike Hilgers, Nebraska Attorney General, under direction of our governor, has requested the ability to obtain medical records from other states to further enforce the Nebraska abortion laws beyond our borders. Big Brother is alive and well in Nebraska. The 2023-2024 far right version is making Orwell’s 1984 feel like Little Brother. Please stop governing on the fringes and let’s get to a middle ground that represents the majority of our citizens.

Bill Bechaz, Omaha