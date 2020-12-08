The Public Pulse: Iowa and COVID; Involuntary servitude; Deciding the election

Iowa and COVID

I laughed out loud when I read that Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds was quoted as saying, “Iowans ... are suffering from COVID-19 again at no fault of their own.” No fault of our own? We were given the opportunity to take responsibility to curb the spread of this pandemic without government mandates. For months, we were given guidance based on sound scientific evidence to inform our behavior. We were given the gift of time as the virus ravaged other countries and states before finally reaching our own, and yet we did nothing. That Iowa ranked as high as third in the nation for positivity rates is exactly our fault.