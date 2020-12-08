The Public Pulse: Iowa and COVID; Involuntary servitude; Deciding the election

Iowa and COVID
I laughed out loud when I read that Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds was quoted as saying, “Iowans ... are suffering from COVID-19 again at no fault of their own.” No fault of our own? We were given the opportunity to take responsibility to curb the spread of this pandemic without government mandates. For months, we were given guidance based on sound scientific evidence to inform our behavior. We were given the gift of time as the virus ravaged other countries and states before finally reaching our own, and yet we did nothing. That Iowa ranked as high as third in the nation for positivity rates is exactly our fault.
Jon Bakehouse, Hastings, Iowa
Involuntary servitude
In reference to articles in the paper about Amendment 1 (removing the slavery as punishment part of the Nebraska Constitution), it seems some people are wanting to equate how people voted with racism. I believe it’s rather difficult to come up with a simple litmus test for a complicated problem.
I can only tell how I voted and why. I didn’t vote for or against amendment 1. I would like to see the word slavery removed from the Nebraska Constitution. But I didn’t like the idea of removing the words “involuntary servitude.” Some may argue that they mean the same thing. I consider involuntary servitude to be a temporary condition that can go a long way toward teaching responsibility.
As a child I experienced my share of involuntary servitude. It was promoted with gentleness, but it was non-negotiable. As a parent and teacher I required a lot of servitude from my children and students. Whether they considered it voluntary or involuntary probably depended on their point of view.
People who have committed a crime that can result in the loss of their freedom of movement can also lose their freedom to choose what work they must do. They need to be responsible to their community, even a prison community.
Sharon Craichy, Burwell, Neb.
Democratic sore losers
In regard to the comments by Virginia Weston (Dec. 4 Pulse, “Republican sore losers”), have you been paying attention to the news for the past four years? The Democrats have never accepted President Trump as a legitimate president from day one and have spent the past four years with investigations, insults to him and his supporters, and opposing him in every way they could.
Steven A. Miller, Bellevue
Time to move on
Trump continues to assert that he won the election “by a landslide” and that, because of widespread fraud, the election was stolen from him. He has identified a long list of culprits involved in this heist including voting machines, voting machine software, both Republican and Democratic governors and election commissioners, the FBI and even his own Justice Department. We should applaud our president’s valiant effort to expose election fraud. Voter fraud is a serious issue, and voters need to know if this past election was fair and free of widespread fraud.
However, after numerous lawsuits filed by the Trump campaign and other Republican entities, 31 of these lawsuits have been denied, dismissed, settled or withdrawn with no evidence of fraud. Both Chris Krebs, the director of the Cybersecurity Agency at the Department of Homeland Security, and Bill Barr, the U.S. attorney general, have stated that there was no significant voter fraud in the Nov. 3 election.
Trump has done a great service to our country by focusing a spotlight on voter fraud in the last election. He has proved beyond a shadow of a doubt that there was no widespread fraud and that the election was fair and free of fraud. Thank you, Mr. President. Now can we please move on.
John E. Trout, Omaha
Biden win is no mystery
Thank you, Sister Mary Hlas, for such a good laugh with your Dec. 5 letter regarding Trump’s rallies. It really is an enigma how you could think that because Trump held COVID-spreading large rallies, and Biden held responsible smaller rallies where people were told to stay in their cars, that somehow Biden could not have gotten more votes than Trump. Wake up, sister! This country is sick of the narcissistic, lying, hateful con man named Donald Trump and instead voted in a devout Catholic and good man Joe Biden.
Shame on you, sister, for making fun of Joe Biden’s speaking. He still sometimes shows his stutter that he has had since a child. He is a good man who will surround himself with smart, honest people. Wake up, sister!
Janice Mohs, Omaha
It’s pretty straightforward
Regarding the Dec. 5 Pulse letter from Sister Mary Hlas wondering how Biden could have won: Biden got more votes than Trump did. That explains it as far as I’m concerned.
Lowell W. Eyer Jr., Omaha
