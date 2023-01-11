The Public Pulse: It’s Time for Omaha to Grow Up; Flood's comments; The world of "if"







Grow up Omaha

When working on the Modern Streetcar Advocates campaign five years ago, we had a tongue in cheek saying ... It’s time for Omaha to grow up. By “up,” we mean more density in the core of our city. Density means more businesses, walkability and a range of needed housing options proximal to our employment centers.

Have you ever seen an aerial picture of downtown Omaha in the 1960s and compared it to today? Throughout that time, national trends and market forces, alongside planning and zoning policies, created an environment for suburban sprawl to thrive. The result: a loss of hundreds of buildings, jobs and residents ... all replaced by vacant land and parking lots that sit empty most of the time. When is the last time you returned from a world-class city and raved about the parking lots?

I have been a public transportation advocate for many years and have served on the Metro Transit Authority board for nearly a decade. I understand the difference and value of all modes of transportation and how they must work together to connect people and places to what they value the most. Many have asked me why we don’t use the “streetcar money” to build more bus routes or bike lanes not understanding that the funding for the streetcar is paid for by projects that are developed on the line and not the taxpayers. They believe steel tracks in the ground is ancient technology that is too permanent and expensive. And I tell them that is exactly the point! Would restaurants and hotels build on the interstate if they knew off-ramps could easily move? Would west Omaha have developed as rapidly without the West Dodge Expressway? Private investment follows public and permanent infrastructure. The streetcar figuratively and literally pays for itself and more.

Jay Lund, Omaha

New ideas

There is a business that builds electric buses in Kentucky. They are $300,000 each. Omaha should purchase 10 of them at a cost of $3 million dollars. Have them wrapped in a motif of fun art similar to the 1970s — think Andy Warhol. Then, run them on the route of the proposed trolley for free and see how popular they are. Worst case, the City of Omaha can incorporate them in other parts of the city if they aren’t well-received.

Then take $100 million of the $400 million-plus proposed for the trolley and use it for affordable and moderate income housing, which the City of Omaha could use. This would bring new “faces” to the Omaha market as well as help those already in the Omaha market.

I think Mutual of Omaha would see value in this in terms of the “green side of things” as well as what it would mean to them in possible future employees. Heck, the agreement could be modified to pursue the trolley a year from now.

There are a couple phrases in real estate that come to mind:

1) “There will always be more people, but never more real estate.”

2) “Location! Location! Location!

Layne Yahnke, Omaha

Wise decision

While I was reading about Kevin McCarthy’s bid to become the House speaker, I was taken back by Mike Flood’s (Jan. 5) comment, “I do not think we should share power with Democrats.” Instead of thinking about having the power, how about thinking why you were elected to the U.S. House? Start thinking about how you can work together with everyone in the House and start solving the issues that are facing this country. Watching the two parties fight to gain the “power” made my decision to switch from the Republican Party to Independent a wise decision.

Tim Backora, Omaha

The world of ‘if’

When it comes to the proposed streetcar project, the Omaha City Council seems to be living in the world of “if”.

“If” all goes as planned.

A quickly done analysis leans heavily on assumptions.

“If” these assumptions hold.

Unlike the City Council, Warren Buffet does not live in the world of “if”.

Unlike the City Council, Warren Buffet does not invest $600-plus million unless he knows what he is doing.

Gean Clapper, Tabor, Iowa

C

hristmas basketball

What was the Creighton AD thinking when he planned a basketball game on Christmas? He represents a Catholic college and Christmas is one of the most sacred days in the Catholic church. Did he also even consider that he forced many people to work on Christmas Day? As a nurse, I worked several times on Christmas. It is disappointing to your family. Everyone understands if you are working supporting sick people, and are grateful it is not your family that is sick. Imagine the families of arena workers and parking lot workers, and even coaches and players. Time apart from your family on a sacred holiday for a game. I understand many Creighton basketball fans enjoyed it, and spent the time with their families. I feel for those saying goodbye to their mom or dad at 1 p.m. on Christmas, so that they could serve nachos and beer, or take parking money. Be better Creighton!

Karen Hiles, Omaha

Cost of eggs

I got robbed at the grocery store last week. I had to pay $5.79 for 18 eggs, a month ago they were $2.99. I am 85 years old, live on a fixed income and have throat cancer. Eggs are the only thing I get can get down. Shame!

R.E. Kistner, Omaha

Serving just a few?

My neighbors and I seem to recall the Omaha citizens already said “no” to the streetcar proposal. The streetcar will only serve a few and one block more than ORBT already serves on its route. Is Mayor Stothert serving the entire Omaha citizenry or just the few? Personally, I’d like my street and others being repaired with the bonds we already approved. Or would lowering the Omaha bond rating be more beneficial to Omaha by adding more bond responsibility to the city for repayment.

Victoria Whetstone, Omaha

Streetcar money pit

My wife and I travel frequently to Omaha to visit relatives. We love the city. Its citizens impress on every visit with their friendliness and manners.

I know the streetcar project has been in the works for some time. However, if more efficient and effective transportation is the goal, then I would recommend adding to the bus service to avoid, as Warren Buffet states, mistakes that are “literally cast in cement.” The Twin Cities of Minneapolis and St. Paul had similar choices regarding mass transit, but instead chose to build light rail lines that were built on the promise of adjacent development. Not only have these light rail lines cost billions of dollars (and counting) to install, they require millions in operating subsidies, and have become a hot bed for crime. Omaha (and Nebraska) has impressed me as a model for common-sense governance. Please keep it that way by avoiding the streetcar money pit.

Mike Mata, St. Paul

True colors

I’ll keep this short. Guess the Republicans are showing their true colors. Couldn’t even select a speaker, nor did the candidate have the sense to withdraw his nomination so the country could move on in whatever direction the Republicans will take us. As a veteran, it pains me to see what the country is becoming.

Gary Hunt, Omaha

Streetcar foolishness

Why not just use the ORBT buses to continue to transport persons up and down from downtown to midtown? We already own the extra-long buses. My MUD bill is already up $88 this month due to extra service fees attached to the sewer and water upgrades. Those fees are proposed to go up another 30% over the next five years. I do not want to additionally pay for moving gas lines and water lines for the installation of a streetcar system. Does anyone realize that Omaha already had a streetcar system in its past and it was torn out as outmoded and nonfunctional for the times? I have photos of that system. Forget the unneeded, financially irresponsible streetcar, use the empty but functioning ORBT buses — just call them streetcars.

Any money saved by the City of Omaha by eliminating the streetcar dream can be used to fix the potholes in the Omaha streets. That would be of great benefit to all the citizenry.

Mary M. Irving, Omaha

Be a good example

As a Christian, I loved Larry Leeds’ (“Hateful labels”) and Lynn Smith’s (“Respect others’ beliefs”) letters to the Pulse. As a Christian, you do not pick one or two scriptures and live with them, then tell everyone how to live or go to hell. I have read the Bible over four times and have been in Bible study for years and taught it as well. We should not make laws to hurt, discriminate or cause fascism. Our main lesson in the Bible is to respect, love, have compassion, and to be humble and have empathy towards all people. Listen and help people to live easily and do unto others as you want them to do unto you. Too many today want to play God, which causes judgment to fly, people to hurt and crime to follow. Respect others’ beliefs, even if you do not believe what they believe. Some people do not know God or believe in him. Many believe the Bible is all about wrong and hate.

People will want to be like you if you show compassion, help others, be kind to all and be respectful to all. Your actions and words speak louder on who you are in life. Be a good example and do what God asks us to do. Do not hurt others. Love.

Connie McMillan, Omaha