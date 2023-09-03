It’s better in a union

Labor Day is a creation of the labor movement and is dedicated to the social and economic achievements of American workers. It constitutes a yearly national tribute to the contributions workers have made to the strength, prosperity, and well-being of our country.

Unions change lives. When working people unite to negotiate for fair treatment and a living wage, the benefits enable a better life for entire families across generations. By standing together in unions and organizing for a brighter future for our families, working people in every type of job and every corner of our nation are strengthening America’s democracy and renewing promise for generations to come.

Being in a union means access to a good sustainable job in the industries of the future. It means earning wages that help us afford a home and keep up with rising rents, and it means knowing that your retirement is secure. Our future — and the future of our families — is better in a union.

Today’s diverse, inclusive labor movement advances the hopes and aspirations of all working people to build a stronger and more equitable America. When workers unite in a union, we turn low-paying jobs into good jobs that pay family-supporting wages. When we stand together, we strengthen our health care and retirement security and have the power to demand safety, respect, dignity and equality in the workplace. We raise standards for everyone, lifting up entire communities. We protect our fundamental freedoms and create democracy on the job that ensures everyone has a voice and we all have a seat at the table.

Let’s honor the hard work of our union brothers, sisters and siblings. When working people come together, we make life better for everyone. Happy Labor Day.

Susan L. Martin, Lincoln

President/Secretary-Treasurer

Nebraska State AFL-CIO

Wastewater monitoring open letter

The Nebraska Infectious Disease Society is a unified group representing the majority of infectious diseases specialists from hospitals and clinics across the entire state of Nebraska and other health professionals involved with infectious diseases. Our members provide urban and rural clinical care to adult and pediatric patients with COVID-19 and expertise in laboratory issues, pharmacotherapeutic guidance, public health and community engagement work, global health and biosecurity, and infection prevention and control.

We are writing to urge Nebraska DHHS to reactivate the Nebraska Wastewater Surveillance System Dashboard which provided early insight into the risk of SARS-CoV-2 transmission in our communities. Its importance rose after the national public health emergency ended and testing and other surveillance systems were scaled back. Wastewater surveillance is now our only reliable window into disease activity across the state and the only early indicator we have that will help with personal and healthcare system planning.

Approximately 500 Nebraskans died of COVID-19 in the past year, and many thousands more were stricken with long-COVID and other serious post-COVID health effects. Wastewater surveillance enables healthcare systems across the state to predict changes in demand for testing, hospital utilization, and workforce illness, providing more time to mobilize resources in preparation for higher case numbers.

High-risk members of our community, and their families, rely on these data to gauge their own risk mitigation strategies. Nebraska has strongly promoted the philosophy that individuals should be free to make their own decisions about actions to manage their risk from COVID.

The wastewater surveillance system provided this information that allowed people to live their lives and protect themselves and vulnerable loved ones when the risk of COVID-19 in their community increased.

Please reactivate the wastewater dashboard and restore this important source of information for our health professionals and the citizens of Nebraska.

Nebraska Infectious

Disease Society

Volleyball Day as UNO fan

Thank you for letting my son and I be a part of your remarkable record setting day, Husker fans. What an experience it was for us Maverick fans to be welcomed in to your stadium and to see your fanbase support women’s volleyball in the way it does.

You were kind to us. I found your reputation of being gracious and humble to opponents who enter Memorial Stadium to be 100% true. Thank you!

To any Husker fans in Omaha, I encourage you to find your way to Baxter Arena for a UNO volleyball game or two. I think you’ll find the Maverick fanbase and administration equally hospitable. And passionate. I think you’ll find our team charming and quite fun to root for (when they’re not playing your Huskers).

UNO may not be competing for a national championship but we’ll continue to compete for conference championships for years to come. Like Coach Cook has done for you, Coach Buttermore is doing incredible things with the Maverick volleyball program. The level of play of this team is rising at exponential levels. And there’s always room for another volleyball team to root for in this volleyball state.

Go Mavs! And dare I say, Go Big Red. Maverick fans will take delight in your continued success. Thanks again for inviting us to your party.

Ryan Youtz, Omaha