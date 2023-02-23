Well-regulated militia?
Does anyone really believe that Jan. 6, 2021, was a demonstration of a well-regulated militia?
George Ketner, Stella,
Nebraska
Fetal consciousness
Andi Curry Grubb (Midlands Voices, Jan. 31) makes some good points for keeping abortion legal. I have one more thought to offer.
A fetus is not a conscious being at least until week 24, and possibly not until well after birth.
A late-term fetus has the infrastructure in place for consciousness, specifically the thalamo-cortical network, which starts to form as early as week 24. But consciousness cannot happen until birth, when the placenta no longer holds the fetus in a sleep-like state, and the newborn experiences breathing and all the stimuli that begin the processes of consciousness, such as awareness of its own state, emotions and motivation.
This is not to say that the fetus has no moral standing, only that a conscious pregnant person has more.
Neuroscientist Christof Koch wrote a good summary in Scientific American, Sept. 1, 2009, “When Does Consciousness Arise in Human Babies?” Other articles can be found by searching on “fetal consciousness.”
Frances Mendenhall, Portland, Oregon
(former Omahan)
Water refill stations
I’ve noticed it before but it’s getting more and more glaring that the CHI Health Center seems to be the only large public building without water refill stations. The airport, the new arenas and the malls all have water refill stations in an effort to conserve on single use water bottles.
Earlier this month at the Creighton game, I once again found myself huddled over the 20-year-old water fountain to refill my son’s water bottle. I’m not sure if this is just an effort to sell fans more $5 bottles of water, but it’s time that MECA steps up and installs the refill stations. Not all of us drink pop or beer at the games; time to accommodate us all.
Scott Fuhrman, Omaha
Bacon vote
I see where the Lincoln Project and Donald Trump are working on getting Don Bacon out of office. Another darn good reason to vote for him.
Gary Osborn, Omaha
Republican rebuttal
I thought that Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders’ Republican rebuttal to Presidents Biden’s State of the Union Address was the worst I have ever heard. Her tone was angry and insulting. Instead of addressing issues, she resorted to juvenile name calling, labeling the Democrats as “crazy” among other things. She was clearly speaking to an audience of one and his “base.” She appeared to be trying to position herself to be his running mate by focusing on her perceived accomplishments as governor specifically on education. What she said did not differ significantly from what the president is proposing, but she did not acknowledge this. Other than focusing on education, she offered no concrete policy positions. Our government cannot function with this level of partisan rancor and refusal to address the issues that the American people have elected them to address.
Viriginia Weston, Papillion
Don’t get it
During the 2022 Winter Olympics, there were almost daily commentaries about human rights issues in China.
Chinese fighter jets buzz U.S., Australian and Canadian aircraft. Now, there are Chinese balloons being shot down. So why is it OK to have products of all sorts being produced in China (other than to maximize profit)?
I don’t get it.
If we bring manufacturing back to the U.S. and pay decent wages, we can afford to buy “Made in USA.” And it will add money to Social Security and Medicare. I think it will mean less need for food banks, rent aid and other basic living support.
I just don’t get it.
James B. Vacanti, Omaha
Document search
I realize the FBI is busy right now searching various places for top secret documents, but when things have slowed down a bit for them, I wonder if they would come search my house for all the documents I need to file my income taxes.
Lola Austin, Wahoo, Nebraska
Biden visit
So, President Biden visits Kyiv and it was a “security, operational and logistical effort.” How may millions of dollars were spent on this showcase? Yet, he cannot make it to the “border!”
Dale Gross, Atlantic, Iowa
