The Public Pulse: Joe Tess rich in tradition; Stop looking at the price tag; Law-abiding gun owners

Thanks for the memories

Omaha lost another fine restaurant. Joe Tess Place has endured many hardships recently. Maybe more so than previous area restaurants. Our restaurants, past and present, have historically been rich in quality, originality and tradition. Many have deservedly earned five-star status. Asian, Greek, Mexican and Italian, you name it. Great burgers, pizza, seafood, ribs and the best steak houses in the world. Joe Tess Place was also an original. Delicious fried carp enjoyed by many for decades. You say fried carp? The common carp, scorned by many, considered by some as “invasive,” “bottom feeders” or “sewer bass.” Carp are highly sought by anglers in the UK and a variety of carp play an important roll in Japanese culture. This controversial fish was Tess’ specialty. And it was special. Deep fried to perfection. I want to thank Joe Tess for the memories and bid farewell to another Omaha legend.

Jeffry A. Simet, Elkhorn

Short-term thinking

I have noticed multiple writers talking about the cost of mass transit, often praising buses as the cheaper option. This is based on short-term thinking that ignores long-term benefits.

The typical American city bus will last approximately 10 years vs. the decades the typical railcar can last, and it over that decade it will take far more maintenance than a railcar simply by virtue of having an engine. The rubber tires will slowly erode with time, just as all tires do, increasing the amount of microplastics in the environment. The small bit of extra energy needed to get a rubber wheel moving over cement to overcome friction will add up. People praise the adaptability of buses, but does anyone think Dodge Street is going to stop acting as a major corridor? How about Abbott Drive to the airport? Saddle Creek Road to Aksarben? There are routes that people take daily today, just as their parents and grandparents did. Replace those bus lines with rail so we can free up our bus fleet to increase options in other parts of town, such as West Omaha.

Stop looking at the high price tag in terms of how it will impact you tomorrow and look at it the same way we looked at highways in the 1950s, an investment in a much larger project that will pay dividends over generations, not immediately.

Sean Kennedy, Omaha

Law-abiding gun owners

How can it possibly escape the notice of our federal representatives that some mass murderers lately were all “law-abiding gun owners” up until they pulled that trigger?

Mentally ill, sure, but law-abiding gun owners until then.

How can a Don Bacon press release say he doesn’t want a law that “impacts adults who have done nothing wrong,” when kids are dying in schools?

Kids who have done nothing wrong.

Dying. At school. By the dozens.

Mentally ill, sure, but ...

Richard Kujath, Omaha

Dropped the ball

On the front page of the June 14 Missoulian (Montana) newspaper, I was surprised to see a headline directing the reader to a substantial article about Vince Genatone, the high school athlete of the year from North Platte, Nebraska. Why in the Missoulian? Because Vince is headed to the University of Montana to play football for the Grizz.

Vince was the two-time, 195-pound wrestling champ and also placed third in the 100-meter Nebraska state high school track meet with a time of 10.5. Had Vince been running track in Montana, he would have won the state meet and tied the all-time high school record. Oh yeah, he was also an all-state linebacker. University of Montana coach Bobby Hauck is understandably thrilled to have Vince coming to Missoula.

Although I love living here in Missoula, as a Nebraska native my football loyalties always have been and always will be tied to the Huskers. What in the world is wrong with Frost and staff that a 6-foot, 2-inch and 195-pound in-state football player — who is also a two-time wrestling champ and who runs a 10.5 100-meter — is not offered a full ride? Of course, if Frost is asked about this he will mutter some inconsequential short statement. One other comment: the last person to win High School Athlete of the Year from North Platte was another huge miss — Danny Woodhead.

Bruce Fuglei, Missoula, Montana

Responsibility or privilege?

Recently, I heard Sen. Bill Cassidy reply to a reporter about the gun reform legislation his committee was working on. The gist of his answer was, we have to protect farmers so they can shoot wild pigs on their land.

Cassidy’s comment is so telling because what he is really saying is that any gun reform means the extreme; that is, all guns will be outlawed. Even farmers can not have guns. It’s all or nothing. Absolute.

How ridiculous and childish this seems to me. I don’t think anyone is saying that no one can own a gun. But responsibility, maturity, respect for others and life, respect for a tool that can kill many in a single squeeze of the trigger, doesn’t occur with everyone. And casual purchasing of such, especially a very lethal gun that was used to kill 19 innocent fourth-graders, just doesn’t make much sense when it’s backed by an archaic Second Amendment; an amendment that was created before there was no formal standing army, and the only guns that were invented were muskets that had to be reloaded after every shot.

How did we learn to drive? First we got a learners permit. We couldn’t drive without a responsible adult. Then we had to pass driver’s education. Then we got our license after passing another exam. If we drove too fast, got a DUI, or ran a red light, there were stiff penalties, including losing our license and not being allowed to drive at all.

Tell me how being allowed to own a gun is any less, if not more of a responsibility, than the privilege of driving a car?

Charlotte Shields, Papillion

Enough already

My family’s right to life, liberty and pursuit of happiness is greater than anyone’s gun rights. See the Declaration of Independence. A majority of the USA is sick of this nonsense. Find a way or get voted out.

Sean Flanagan, Underwood, Iowa

Schoolchildren’s right to life

Regarding the the June 10 article “Nebraska representatives vote against House gun control bills,” why is it more important for Americans to have unregulated access to firearms than it is for Americans (e.g., schoolchildren) to be safe from mass murder in public and private settings? Do not attempt to quote the Second Amendment as justification. It is a certainty that the founders never envisioned Americans inflicting mass murder upon innocents because of unregulated access to firearms.

Per the 10th Amendment, moreover, states can constitutionally enact gun control legislation but gun advocates want Americans to believe that the Second Amendment stands as a restriction against both federal and state intrusion when nothing could be further from the truth.

Whose children have to be slain in cold blood before sensible and reasonable gun control legislation is enacted? We should all hope to God that we never find out.

Kenneth Pullen, Omaha

No more inaction

Our senators need to act, and they need to act now. Our country is experiencing a gun violence crisis, and our families, communities and children are bearing the burden of it. A framework to lifesaving legislation was introduced in the senate and it was announced with growing bipartisan support. It’s been 26 years since Congress has enacted a major gun safety law and, in that time, we have seen ever increasing gun violence in our streets, our places of worship, our grocery stores and in our schools.

For 26 years, our lawmakers have only offered their thoughts and prayers . We have to demand that they act this time and pass this legislation when it is brought to a vote. This framework, if passed into law, will save lives, and represents a critical step forward for the nation. The law will enhance background checks for gun purchasers under 21, incentivize red flag laws at the state level, disarm domestic abusers , clarify who qualifies as a gun dealer, crack down on gun trafficking, invest in mental health services and provide school safety funding.

The only way to honor the thousands of people who have lost their lives to the gun violence epidemic is through meaningful action. This isn’t the perfect solution but it’s a huge step forward in policy and change to prevent more senseless deaths. Every day in the United States, more than 110 Americans are killed with guns and more than 200 are shot and wounded. Firearms are the leading cause of death among children and teens in the United States. Please call Sens. Ben Sasse and Deb Fischer to tell them to vote yes on this monumental legislation to save lives. It is time for them to be bold in their actions. Inaction is no longer an option.

Jennifer Hodge, Omaha

Moms Demand Action Volunteer

Streetcar questions

Recently I drove my son downtown for a job interview. I waited in the car at 13th and Farnam Streets for about 30 minutes while he was interviewing. I saw many buses. I saw a green electric bus, four long ORBT buses and several normal-sized diesel buses.

The buses were different in many ways, different colors, sizes and even how they were powered. However all of the buses had one thing in common, they were all basically empty. In the 12 buses that passed by, I saw a total of four passengers.

This made me wonder if Omaha spends millions of dollars building a street car system if they would ride their rails, hampering traffic, with no passengers on board.

What kind of study was done to show if the demand is there to support this kind of taxpayer investment? If the buses are running empty, why would the streetcar be any different?

Jeff Miller, Omaha

Constitution test

When sworn into office, the President of the United States promises to “preserve, protect and defend the Constitution of the United States.” The vice president and members of Congress swear to “support and defend the Constitution of the United States against all enemies, foreign and domestic.” I believe that the time has come to require all those running for office to pass a test on their knowledge of the Constitution. Our country desperately needs politicians who understand the gravity and responsibilities of their office, and will work for the good of the country instead of pursuing their own agendas.

Kathy Taylor, Bellevue