The Public Pulse: Journalism program eliminated; Honoring laborers

Act of censorship

The student journalists at Northwest High School in Grand Island should be proud of their work reporting on LGBTQ rights. Reading their story, I’m proud of them. More than 20 years ago, I was one of the only openly gay people in my Nebraska high school class. I’m both in awe of how much has changed since then and angered by the prejudice that lingers.

In my eyes, these students are a million times braver and kinder than the school leaders who shamefully shut down their newspaper and free speech. They’re also presumably younger, cooler and savvier with smarter constitutional lawyers than whoever’s working in the district’s office.

Thank goodness time, justice and journalism are on the youth’s side to keep making the state a more open-minded and caring place for everyone.

Aaron Eske, San Francisco, California

Happy Labor Day

Each year, Labor Day signals the end of summer and the approaching school year. But the annual holiday is about so much more than an evening by the pool or grilling in the backyard with friends — it’s about honoring the working people and the labor movement who make this day off possible.

Right now, union organizers across the country are fighting not just for dignity and respect on the job, but to ensure our right to vote — a fundamental cornerstone of our country’s democracy — is protected.

Organizing gives us a chance to have our voices heard—to call out the powerful—at work and at the ballot box. But some politicians and special interests are eroding the right of Americans to vote and have a voice in our elections, and we simply cannot afford to ignore what is unfolding at breakneck speed across this country right now.

Our right to vote gives us the opportunity to elect legislators who will prioritize working families, not corporate billionaires. And contrary to what some may claim, voter suppression laws do nothing to protect democracy or stop the manufactured crisis of voter fraud. Instead, they create voting barriers that harm historically disenfranchised groups, such as women, minorities, seniors and people with disabilities. These laws do nothing to solve real problems.

Workers are fed up, and we’re ready to fight to protect our freedoms, including the right to vote, that are central to America’s promise. Today, on Labor Day, tomorrow and every day forward, we must raise our voices and demand a fair democracy for all. This includes electing candidates to office that support working families and all of their issues.

Happy Labor Day to all workers who are willing to organize and create a better life for themselves and their families.

Sue Martin, Lincoln

President/Secretary-Treasurer

Nebraska State AFL-CIO

Still good people

I am so thankful for honest people. Recently, I was at a Walmart store and when I came out to get in my car, it was pouring rain. Unbeknownst to me, when I was scrambling to get in my car before I got soaked, I dropped my wallet in the parking lot. About 30 minutes after I got home, I received a phone call from Police Officer Barnes in the Northeast Precinct telling me a lady had stopped to turn my wallet in so they could contact me. Officer Barnes brought my wallet to me and everything was still in it. I don’t know who the lady was that found my wallet and turned it in, but if she sees this, I want her to know how much I appreciate her honesty. And, thank you Officer Barnes for bringing it to me. It is so encouraging to know there are still good people in this world.

Joan John, Omaha