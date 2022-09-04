 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

The Public Pulse: Journalism program eliminated; Honoring laborers

  • 0
Stay informed digital promo

Sign up today and save! Go to

Omaha.com/subscribe

Act of censorship

The student journalists at Northwest High School in Grand Island should be proud of their work reporting on LGBTQ rights. Reading their story, I’m proud of them. More than 20 years ago, I was one of the only openly gay people in my Nebraska high school class. I’m both in awe of how much has changed since then and angered by the prejudice that lingers.

In my eyes, these students are a million times braver and kinder than the school leaders who shamefully shut down their newspaper and free speech. They’re also presumably younger, cooler and savvier with smarter constitutional lawyers than whoever’s working in the district’s office.

People are also reading…

Thank goodness time, justice and journalism are on the youth’s side to keep making the state a more open-minded and caring place for everyone.

Aaron Eske, San Francisco, California

Happy Labor Day

Each year, Labor Day signals the end of summer and the approaching school year. But the annual holiday is about so much more than an evening by the pool or grilling in the backyard with friends — it’s about honoring the working people and the labor movement who make this day off possible.

Right now, union organizers across the country are fighting not just for dignity and respect on the job, but to ensure our right to vote — a fundamental cornerstone of our country’s democracy — is protected.

Organizing gives us a chance to have our voices heard—to call out the powerful—at work and at the ballot box. But some politicians and special interests are eroding the right of Americans to vote and have a voice in our elections, and we simply cannot afford to ignore what is unfolding at breakneck speed across this country right now.

Our right to vote gives us the opportunity to elect legislators who will prioritize working families, not corporate billionaires. And contrary to what some may claim, voter suppression laws do nothing to protect democracy or stop the manufactured crisis of voter fraud. Instead, they create voting barriers that harm historically disenfranchised groups, such as women, minorities, seniors and people with disabilities. These laws do nothing to solve real problems.

Workers are fed up, and we’re ready to fight to protect our freedoms, including the right to vote, that are central to America’s promise. Today, on Labor Day, tomorrow and every day forward, we must raise our voices and demand a fair democracy for all. This includes electing candidates to office that support working families and all of their issues.

Happy Labor Day to all workers who are willing to organize and create a better life for themselves and their families.

Sue Martin, Lincoln

President/Secretary-Treasurer

Nebraska State AFL-CIO

Still good people

I am so thankful for honest people. Recently, I was at a Walmart store and when I came out to get in my car, it was pouring rain. Unbeknownst to me, when I was scrambling to get in my car before I got soaked, I dropped my wallet in the parking lot. About 30 minutes after I got home, I received a phone call from Police Officer Barnes in the Northeast Precinct telling me a lady had stopped to turn my wallet in so they could contact me. Officer Barnes brought my wallet to me and everything was still in it. I don’t know who the lady was that found my wallet and turned it in, but if she sees this, I want her to know how much I appreciate her honesty. And, thank you Officer Barnes for bringing it to me. It is so encouraging to know there are still good people in this world.

Joan John, Omaha

OWH Public Pulse August 2022

The Public Pulse: Saying no to the Archdiocese policy; Outstanding student loans; Water pipeline
Letters

The Public Pulse: Saying no to the Archdiocese policy; Outstanding student loans; Water pipeline

  • Updated
  • 0

Pulse writer praises Creighton Prep for setting their own policy on gender identity.

The Public Pulse: Political theater?; Red light cameras
Opinion

The Public Pulse: Political theater?; Red light cameras

  • Updated
  • 0

Pulse writer questions why Republican gubernatorial candidate Jim Pillen refuses to debate.

The Public Pulse: Student loan forgiveness; Catholic teaching on gender idenity; On medical marijuana
Letters

The Public Pulse: Student loan forgiveness; Catholic teaching on gender idenity; On medical marijuana

  • Updated
  • 0

Pulse writer asks how is student loan forgiveness fair to those who worked to pay for their education?

The Public Pulse: Bacon's record; Pillen's strategy; Cheney is truth teller
Letters

The Public Pulse: Bacon's record; Pillen's strategy; Cheney is truth teller

  • Updated
  • 0

Pulse writer says Congressman Don Bacon votes against the interests of NE-02.

The Public Pulse: Farnam Street roundabouts; Can Pillen think on his feet?; Be respectful
Letters

The Public Pulse: Farnam Street roundabouts; Can Pillen think on his feet?; Be respectful

  • Updated
  • 0

Pulse writer questions the idea of roundabouts on Farnam.

Letters

The Public Pulse: Farnam Street roundabouts; Can Pillen think on his feet?; Be respectful

  • Updated
  • 0

Questioning the roundabouts

The Public Pulse: Huskers in Ireland; Debates have value to voters; Bacon support
Letters

The Public Pulse: Huskers in Ireland; Debates have value to voters; Bacon support

  • Updated
  • 0

Pulse writer offers suggestions for Husker fans headed to Ireland.

The Public Pulse: Coal-burning use in North O; Bacon support; License plate readers
Letters

The Public Pulse: Coal-burning use in North O; Bacon support; License plate readers

  • Updated
  • 0

Pulse writers weigh in on OPPD continuing to burn coal at their North Omaha Station plant for at least three more years.

The Public Pulse: More thoughts on Pillen; In agreement on ORBT; Penmanship opinion
Letters

The Public Pulse: More thoughts on Pillen; In agreement on ORBT; Penmanship opinion

  • Updated
  • 0

Pulse writers continue to weigh in on Jim Pillen refusing to debate.

The Public Pulse: Veterans' compensation benefits; HHS prevention efforts; In support of Malcolm X
Letters

The Public Pulse: Veterans' compensation benefits; HHS prevention efforts; In support of Malcolm X

  • Updated
  • 0

Pulse writer would like Congress to fairly compensate disabled veterans.

The Public Pulse: Pillen refuses to debate; Valley RV development; Mar-a-Lago search
Letters

The Public Pulse: Pillen refuses to debate; Valley RV development; Mar-a-Lago search

  • Updated
  • 0

Pulse writers give their opinions on Jim Pillen breaking with at least 50 years of tradition by refusing to participate in a gubernatorial candidate debate.

The Public Pulse: Try Riding ORBT first; Free-file system; Golf ball chasers
Letters

The Public Pulse: Try Riding ORBT first; Free-file system; Golf ball chasers

  • Updated
  • 0

Pulse writer challenges readers to give ORBT a try.

The Public Pulse: Ultimate right to life; Support for Bacon; Current politics
Letters

The Public Pulse: Ultimate right to life; Support for Bacon; Current politics

  • Updated
  • 0

Pulse writer asks who has the ultimate right to life, mother or baby?

The Public Pulse: Kaneko exhibit amazes; Bacon's 'no' votes; Fossil fuels
Letters

The Public Pulse: Kaneko exhibit amazes; Bacon's 'no' votes; Fossil fuels

  • Updated
  • 0

Pulse writer raves about the Carne y Arena exhibition at the KANEKO. 

The Public Pulse: What's Trump hiding; Act of kindness; Letter responses
Letters

The Public Pulse: What's Trump hiding; Act of kindness; Letter responses

  • Updated
  • 0

Pulse writers give their thoughts on the current events surrounding the former president.

The Public Pulse: Peony Park history; Praise for America in Bloom; Excellent article
Letters

The Public Pulse: Peony Park history; Praise for America in Bloom; Excellent article

  • Updated
  • 0

Pulse writer reminisces on summer memories at Peony Park.

The Public Pulse: Thoughts on Don Bacon; Nebraska Monarchs; CHIPS Act
Letters

The Public Pulse: Thoughts on Don Bacon; Nebraska Monarchs; CHIPS Act

  • Updated
  • 0

Pulse writers give differing views on Nebraska Rep. Don Bacon's record.

The Public Pulse: Memorable time at downtown mall; Let mayor do job; Help pay for roads
Letters

The Public Pulse: Memorable time at downtown mall; Let mayor do job; Help pay for roads

  • Updated
  • 0

Pulse writer praises the newly renovated Gene Leahy Mall.

The Public Pulse: Put streetcar to a vote; Music ruins experience; Rights of the unborn
Letters

The Public Pulse: Put streetcar to a vote; Music ruins experience; Rights of the unborn

  • Updated
  • 0

The streetcar project should be voted on by the people of Omaha, a Pulse writer says.

Public Pulse: Time for new Blood; Diverse energy sources; Technology helps Stothert when away
Letters

Public Pulse: Time for new Blood; Diverse energy sources; Technology helps Stothert when away

  • Updated
  • 0

Pulse writer says gubernatorial candidate Carol Blood has worked on behalf of Nebraskans for years.

The Public Pulse: Phony legislation; Praise for Galusha column; Bacon and big business
Letters

The Public Pulse: Phony legislation; Praise for Galusha column; Bacon and big business

  • Updated
  • 0

Pulse writer says Nebraska's voter ID push violates the 24th Amendment and hurts elderly voters.

Letters

The Public Pulse: Protect our planet

  • Updated
  • 0

Pulse writer says 

The Public Pulse: Out of control spending; Respect for Marriage Act; Thoughts on AR-15s;
Letters

The Public Pulse: Out of control spending; Respect for Marriage Act; Thoughts on AR-15s;

  • Updated
  • 0

The CHIPs Bill would add roughly $54 billion in new spending each year over the next 5 years, Pulse writer says.

The Public Pulse: More Veterans needed in Congress; Nuclear threats; Safety during extreme heat
Letters

The Public Pulse: More Veterans needed in Congress; Nuclear threats; Safety during extreme heat

  • Updated
  • 0

Pulse writer says that it's imperative we have lawmakers who are able to draw on their valuable military experience to ensure the United States is able to combat tyranny.

The Public Pulse: Bacon leads on climate change; JFK College history on display; Photo I.D. follow-up
Letters

The Public Pulse: Bacon leads on climate change; JFK College history on display; Photo I.D. follow-up

  • Updated
  • 0

Don Bacon has worked across the aisle to find common-sense solutions to climate change, Pulse writer says.

The Public Pulse: Crosswalk a risk for pedestrians; Military spending; Common sense, not contradiction
Letters

The Public Pulse: Crosswalk a risk for pedestrians; Military spending; Common sense, not contradiction

  • Updated
  • 0

Changes to the downtown Papillion crosswalk still leaves pedestrians at risk, Pulse writer says.

The Public Pulse: Bacon's votes on H.R. 8296 and H.R. 8297; Kids need consequences
Letters

The Public Pulse: Bacon's votes on H.R. 8296 and H.R. 8297; Kids need consequences

  • Updated
  • 0

Pulse writer's express their thoughts on Representative Bacon's votes on the “Women’s Health Protection Act of 2022” and “Ensuring Access to Abortion Act of 2022.”

0 Comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert