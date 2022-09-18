 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
The Public Pulse: Judicial accountability, Walk to End Alzheimer's; Power of the printed word

Judge’s ethical violations

I want to thank Todd Cooper and those at the OWH supporting him for shining the light of accountability on former Dodge County Judge Ken Vampola (“Judge who resigned had ties to meth user”).

This is especially important considering that the legal accountability system in which this judge operated appears to allow him to avoid professional responsibility for his inappropriate relationship , such that he will escape with his pension, if not his reputation, completely intact. As an added surprise, I also find myself agreeing once again with former State Sen. Ernie Chambers: Nebraska’s judicial accountability and oversight system is in need of significant reform. So far, only four judges have figured out the accountability loophole.

Hopefully, we don’t have to wait until there are an even dozen before our elected representatives in the Nebraska legislature take notice and act.

Lane Leach, Omaha

Walk to End Alzheimer’s

Dementia is quietly interwoven throughout our city, impacting not just those diagnosed, but their families, friends, businesses, congregations, and our healthcare system.

When my family member was diagnosed with dementia, the physician handed us a brochure, and said they’d see us in a year. It was confusing and overwhelming, but I am so grateful that the brochure was for the Alzheimer’s Association.

The Alzheimer’s Association provides care, education and support for families, while also advancing critical research toward methods of treatment and prevention. Each year, the Walk to End Alzheimer’s raises funds to support all of these efforts.

We invite you to join us for the Walk to End Alzheimer’s in a celebration of hope and a community of support. The walk in Sarpy County is at Prairie Queen Recreation on Sept. 24, beginning at 9:30 a.m. The Omaha Walk is in Aksarben Village, at Stinson Park on Oct. 15, beginning at 9:30 a.m. To register visit alz.org/walk.

With the dollars raised, the association can continue to help Omaha metro families, like mine. Alzheimer’s isn’t stopping. Neither are we.

You are not alone. The Alzheimer’s Association Nebraska Chapter is here to help. Join us for the 2022 Walk to End Alzheimer’s or for 24/7 help, call 800-272-3900.

Michele Magner, Papillion

Walk to End Alzheimer’s

Douglas County

Walk Co-Chair

Loss of comics and puzzles

Here’s what I want: Lots of comics in every issue.

Here’s what my newspaper wants: A return of the advertisers who used to pay for what I want.

Here’s what everyone gets: Nothing at all like that. Ever again.

The Lincoln Journal Star and the Omaha World-Herald (both under Lee Enterprises) have bitten the bullet and now offer the same reduced comics page.

Naturally, they’re aware of inevitable outrage from comics and crossword lovers like me. I don’t like it, but I know the editors and directors dislike it more.

But I’ll turn to the internet (which is, paradoxically, a villain in the loss of newspaper advertising dollars), where I can follow my favorite cartoons.

The challenge extends far beyond comics. Loss of advertising income puts the squeeze on the news, which is the raison d’etre of a newspaper.

Where to slash as inflation-wounded operating costs soar and there is no room to print the news?

Cut the comics? Done. Cut the crossword puzzles or shrinking their size? Done. (We’ll know the crisis has worsened if they consider chopping off the “down” clues to save space!)

I am disappointed at the loss of comics and puzzles at the breakfast table, but I’m going to swallow hard and do without the frills, if that’s what it takes to recognize the First Amendment’s rights, and to salvage the power of the printed word.

Bob Copperstone, Wahoo, Nebraska

Frost’s buyout

Paying a former football coach $15 million to do nothing? What lesson does this teach students?

We need to disentangle higher education from the big business of major college sports. The football and basketball teams should be organized as separate corporations. The university would grant a license to those corporations to use the university name for the teams. The license fee would be a percentage of the revenues generated from ticket sales, broadcasting rights, advertising, etc. The license fee would be used to support the non-revenue sports the university retains, such as track, gymnastics and swimming.

This would enable the players and the fans to continue to enjoy the games. Of even greater significance, it would enable the university to focus on education, research, and public service — the reasons for its existence.

Michael McNabb, Lakeville, Minnesota

Westside High School (Omaha) 1967

Unintended consequences

Voter ID will be on the November ballot. If it passes, I have many concerns. One of which is the OWH article, “Voter ID, minimum wage make ballot,” stating that details about the types of identification that would be acceptable and how the requirement would apply to mail-in ballots would be determined by state lawmakers in follow-up legislation.

Shouldn’t we know that before we vote? I already know from former Pulse writers and experience of friends how onerous it is currently to get a state ID. Be careful about what you vote for.

Jean Reiner, Omaha

