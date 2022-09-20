The Public Pulse: Just good journalism; Taming the environment; No more Nate's roar

Censoring student journalists

I couldn’t believe what I was reading about Grand Island’s Northwest High newspaper (“Closing school newspaper is blatant censorship”). It sounded to me like good reporting on an important subject. Bravo, Nebraska newspapers for standing up for these students.

They have the right and responsibility to speak up for themselves about important issues in their lives. That’s good journalism.

Carol Sanderhoff, Omaha

Humanity vs. hostile environment

I was disappointed in retired Sen. Ben Nelson’s Midlands Voices (“Nebraska: The heart of America’s national security”), but not surprised by his boasting about the greatness and economic benefits of Nebraska’s contribution to the U.S. war-making machine. This viewpoint continues the trend of wrong-thinking — that we can spend our way to “security” by building and warehousing stronger and more-advanced weapons of mass destruction than our enemies possess.

Yes, both the U.S. and its multiple enemies maintain obscenely large stocks of weapons, while all concede that actually using them would likely render Earth unfit for human habitation. So who wins?

Meanwhile, climate change continues the threat of making many areas of Earth virtually uninhabitable — deserts, coastal lowlands flooded by melting glaciers and rising tides, drought-stricken farmland and burned-out forests.

We need to think in a new way: The threat is humanity vs. a hostile environment, not the power struggle of one tribe against another.

Let’s think and act toward uniting the tribes to tame the environment, not destroying each other.

John Lee, Lincoln

No more Nate’s roar

No to the Nate Rohr third-down “hold the consonant.” Very irritating to the fans. At least the ones around us. We know it’s third down and the Blackshirts need to get a stop. This detracts from the moment. Better he concentrates on the narrative of the game. He needs to remember it’s the game not him.

Marvin Razor, Omaha

What used to be

My wife and I attended the Nebraska-North Dakota game at Memorial Stadium on Sept. 3. We do not have season tickets and are not regulars at the game. Taking our seats in the east stadium, the first thing I noticed displayed across the front of the suite level and press box of the west stadium was a parade of years in which the Huskers had won conference and national championships.

Impressive to be sure, but the latest year in that display was 1997, 25 years ago. We both attended UNL in the seventies and were at both the Orange and Fiesta Bowl wins in the 1990s, so I appreciate those teams and those accomplishments. But when the last achievement you recognize is 25 years ago, it seems a bit sad.

Continuing to tout these tired accomplishments does not intimidate opponents and cannot be an inspiration to players who were not even alive in 1997. To the contrary, I would think they serve as a shadow over current players, a constant reminder that unless they win championships, their efforts do not live up to expectations.

It was good to hear Trev Alberts saying during his press conference that there would be “no more talk about what used to be.” A place to start is removing all that old history from the face of the west stadium.

Kerry Winterer, Jackson, Wyoming

(UNL 1972)

Safe, reliable and affordable

Mr. Luis Cantu’s letter (Pulse, Sept. 10) shows just how uninformed he is on MUD’s water supply and delivery capabilities. MUD is very proud of its water service to the Omaha area ratepayers.

Clean water and water reliability are taken very seriously by MUD’ Board of Directors and MUD’s management. MUD has three fully operational water treatment plants which is called MUD’s Triangle of Reliability. Yes, MUD’s Florence treatment plant is adjacent to the Missouri River. But, MUD has two other fully operational water treatment plants at Platte South and Platte West.

MUD’s water management skillfully operates these three treatment plants in tandem to meet the water demands of the Omaha area residents. MUD’s water is fully treated and meets or exceeds every water quality requirement.

Additionally, MUD’s water rates rank 17th out of 40 national utilities surveyed by the annual Memphis Power & Light Company. MUD, not the City of Omaha, is responsible for the water infrastructure and water supply to the Omaha area residents.

MUD is very proud of its unblemished record of providing safe and reliable water service!

As far as Mr. Cantu’s reference of residents watering their lawns, MUD has always met the daily demands. However, MUD has asked residents to consider watering on days other than Monday, Wednesday and Friday to spread out the requirements and operations. MUD has not issued any mandate to alter their lawn watering. Jackson, Mississippi, residents are truly in our prayers. MUD does review the issues in Jackson to learn and make sure its operations never fail in such a way.

Omaha area residents can rest assured their water supply is safe, reliable and affordable.

Mike McGowan, Omaha

MUD board member

Tactical move

I am not surprised that a federal judge granted the ex-president his motion for a special master. But there’s no doubt in my mind that this motion is nothing more than a tactical move by his attorneys to delay and obstruct even the most normal and necessary investigation being conducted by the U.S. Justice Department and the FBI.

I expect such a master will find and perhaps reveal even more damaging information or leads that can be developed as ammunition in the case against Trump and even others in the turbulent tsunami that this man creates. It continues to amaze me how many supposed learned and wise followers have fallen to this evil man’s lunacy. I keep thinking that this man, were he transformed into a salesman of any stripe and would dare enter North or South Omaha, would be laughed out the minute he opened his mouth and talked. That’s how obvious a flim-flam man he is and has always been.

But his biggest mistake and that of his lawyers, is that no special master is needed to review and adjudge his legal flailings thus far. More importantly, I strongly suspect this man’s long-term future had long been under review by the special master already anointed to review us all. The decision on the larger and more important review for you will happen the same for you as for the rest of us ordinary souls.

Ben Salazar, Omaha