The Public Pulse: Kamp makes community better; Shadow of deceit; Push to EV

Claire Simmons, West Des Moines

Shadow of deceit

This is what I learned from leading others: You can not lead others without the trust of those that you lead.

Trust is not given; it’s earned.

Trust is earned by principled preparation and action. It adds light and clarity to the objective, knowing where the group is in relation to its objective and applying principled action to accomplish that objective.

With trust, a single survivor can accomplish the mission. Without trust, the mission morphs into self-preservation and defeat in detail.

During the primary election, Gov. Ricketts’ actions eroded the trust of many Nebraskans. Demeaning others is the quick and convenient but unprincipled choice when you believe in honesty and integrity.

To lead, you must add light and clarity to the objective by articulating the principles upon which it exists, not by hiding the lack of principle in the shadow of deceit.

William Evans, Omaha

Push to EV

With the government pushing the public to drive electric cars, one has to wonder if there’s any connection between that and the price of gas. Just wondering.

Lois Kimble, Omaha

Closing my eyes

Dale Everswick (“Safer country,” June 2) encouraged us to close our eyes and imagine a country where only the military and law enforcement possess firearms. I spent almost an hour trying that and eventually got tired of seeing North Korea. I then tried specifically excluding North Korea from my mental search request and I saw Germany in 1936. What am I doing wrong?

Richard Leech, Omaha

Guns protect

I met a lady from Miramar (Burma). I asked her why they had to leave Miramar. She said they had owned land, however men with guns came and forced them to leave. Her family did not have guns. They did not have any way to protect themselves or their property. If we are forced to give up guns we also would have no way to protect ourselves and our property.

The Bible says, “The heart is deceitful above all things and desperately wicked who can know it.” People need to have changed hearts.

Mary Andrews, Omaha

Gun reform now

Congressmen and women should jointly decide to ban the sale of all semi-automatic rifles to the regular citizens of the United States. These guns should be used by only military personnel in times of war.

The Texas school shooting where 19 young children were killed and the Connecticut school shooting where 20 young children were killed are perfect examples of why such rifles should be banned.

In Omaha, we also experienced a 19-year-old ‘s rage with a semi-automatic rifle. In a matter of minutes, this particular guy killed eight people at the Von Maur store at the Westroads shopping mall.

There have been many shootings where others are using this type of weapon, and it needs to be permanently stopped once and for all.

As far as hunting with a semi-automatic gun, that would be more like torturing animals — much like the semi-automatic rifles that have tortured innocent children.

Congressmen and women need to use “common sense” and get something done in very timely manner. The sooner the better.

Robert Christensen, Omaha

Gun facts

In reference to the many recent “opinions” in the World-Herald about so-called “assault weapons” and “automatic weapons,” first be it known that I abhor the killing of innocent people, no matter the method.

I spent 15 of my 24-plus years in the U.S. Air Force carrying a weapon (gun) or two of some variety in one capacity or another. One of those was a Colt M-16, appropriately called an “assault weapon” as it could fire in bursts or “automatically” as long as you held the trigger, depending on the option selected. I was authorized to apply deadly force if necessary to protect certain assets while carrying this weapon. I was taught the “Rules of Warfare” and how to react in various situations. I, and hopefully many other prior and current military personnel, really tire of the common populace referring to every long gun they see as being an assault weapon. They are not! And they are not “automatic” either.

The term “AR-15” is a designation of the original Armalite Corporation’s rifle. For a further explanation of it’s evolvement, do a search online for “AR-15.” Please do not refer to these weapons as “automatic.” Do you actually know what it takes to legally own an automatic weapon (like a military M-16 or M-60)? The guns you can go to the gun shop and buy that are “similar” or “like” an AR-15 are not automatic weapons. So please, before you scream and holler about banning “assault weapons,” be sure you know the facts of which you speak, and that what an “assault weapon” truly is.

Dean Hayes, Bellevue

Buses and streetcars

Omaha does not need a streetcar line. We are already operating the large ORBT buses east and west on Dodge Street with most all of them running empty. Why can’t the mayor and city officials see that? The ridership on these buses can’t be any more than about 5%.

A streetcar line running north and south will perform about the same. If public transportation is required, a little eight-passenger van will do the job at considerably less cost. How did Omaha get sucked into the ORBT bus concept? We certainly should not make the same mistake again with a streetcar line. This position is valid regardless of who is funding the project.

Robert W. Hansen, 0maha

Tool or weapon?

Do people kill people — not guns?

Doctors heal people, but they use tools to do so: medications, diagnostic machines (MRI, X-ray, etc), scalpels and lasers. If you were to take away or severely limit their access to these tools, they would have a difficult time healing people. Doctors also spend years learning to use these tools.

Firefighters put out fires, but they use tools to help them: water, trucks, hose, etc. Take away their tools and their ability to put out fires would be severely limited. Firefights train to learn to use their tools.

Mechanics use tools, dentists use tools, plumbers use tools ... All these skilled workers train to use their tools.

Yep, people kill people. To kill people it takes a tool (OK, there is person-to-person combat but that only kills one at a time). The tool most mass killers use is an assault weapon. Remove their ability to access assault weapons and their ability to kill masses would be severely limited.

Sharon Williamson, Omaha

Liability insurance

We are required to carry liability insurance on our cars, boats and motorcycles. On a regular basis, we must prove that we have renewed the insurance. Gun owners should be required to carry liability insurance for the same reason: personal injury. Why should guns be any different?

Duane Miller, Omaha

Actions vs. words

Jim Pillen states that guns are not the problem in the mass shootings that occur. He proposes the use of hotline. He’s operating on the assumption that those suffering from mental illness are rational and logically thinking, “I am having a crisis, I need to call for help.” When the reality is that their quick fixes for the mental pain ,they are experiencing results in them striking out at systems, with people being collateral damage.

Pillen encourages friends to say something, when they see something. In so many cases of mass shootings the story is that the aggressor is a loner, a bully, shunned by others, not one who has friends looking out for their well being. In other cases, “say something” calls have been made and social media posts have been noticed, however not been acted upon rapidly enough to stop violent acts.

Pillen wants the focus to be on what should be done to make schools more safe. But those steps couldn’t be implemented only at schools. What about churches, grocery stores, hospitals, college buildings, post offices, concerts, movie theaters, shopping malls, and literally any business or public building?

Given his opinions, I hope Mr. Pillen is filming his next campaign commercial telling us concrete and explicit ways that he is going to address and eliminate the instances of gun violence and mass shootings. I want to hear in what scenario he feels it is justified to own an AK-47 or an AR-15 and how a responsible gun owner would use those weapons. I want to hear what kind of mental health services will be provided for the survivors and families of gun violence. I will be watching and listening. I encourage you all to watch and listen, also. And remember that actions speak louder than words.

Jane Pille, Omaha

Not broadcasting hearings

Fox “News” will not cover the prime-time public hearings of the Congressional Jan. 6 Committee. Why not air this crucial procedure, the intention of which is to present to America the factual findings that will lead to a more complete understanding of this extraordinary event in our history?

The answer lies in the underlying mission of Fox, and by association, the vast majority of AM talk radio. They serve a mutually beneficial propaganda relationship with the rightist elements in business and government who are aligned in craven opposition to principles upon which our country was founded. These media do not want their audience to form opinions — and cast votes — based on an understanding of reality. I am reminded of the quote from Roger Ailes, the original head of Fox under the Murdochs. When asked how he would find credible news people, he said, “People don’t want to be informed, they just want to feel informed.”

Roger duRand, Omaha