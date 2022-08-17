The Public Pulse: Kaneko exhibit amazes; Bacon's 'no' votes; Fossil fuels

‘Carne y Arena’
Wow! We experienced the “Carne y Arena” exhibition at the KANEKO. It is a powerful emersion into the experiences of people struggling to escape a life of terror and risking their lives to seek safety and opportunity. It is an amazing virtual reality experience, which has been sold out in major U.S. cities and received the Academy Award in VR experience. Thanks KANEKO, for bringing cutting edge ideas and innovation. It is a mind-altering 20 minutes. Experience it at KANEKO until Sept. 10.
Vicki Krecek, Omaha
Bacon’s ‘no’ votes
In response to Col. Cori L. Bennett’s letter (Pulse, Aug. 5) stating that Congress needs more veterans and citing Congressman Bacon as an example of a veteran that protects the country from threats and has insight on Ukraine, Taiwan, and other hotspots and in response to Michelle Dirks’ letter (Pulse, Aug. 1) stating that Congressman Bacon puts country over party, I refer the writers and other readers to Bacon’s vote not to impeach former President Trump for attempting a violent insurrection; his vote not to impeach Trump over his coercion of Ukraine despite Ukraine’s tenuous situation at the time — vis-a-vis Russia, one of our main national security adversaries; Bacon’s “no” vote to hold Mark Meadows in contempt over his disobeying of a lawful congressional subpoena — re: a coup attempt on our democracy and the worst attack on the Capitol since 1812; his “no” vote to hold Steve Bannon in contempt over his disobeying of a lawful congressional subpoena — re: the same coup attempt. If Bacon cannot hold insurrectionists accountable at home, how can he be trusted with foreign policy decisions?
Thomas Dorwart, Omaha
Fossil fuels
Like the ineffective leader Nero, who fiddled while Rome burned, leaders in our state, including the Omaha Public Power board and senior management, Gov. Pete Ricketts, Mayor Jean Stothert and all of our Omaha City Council members are fiddling around while Omaha and the rest of our state heats up and burns. The Canyon Camp wildfire burned at least three homes and 25 square miles near Gering, Nebraska, in one week.
Record heat levels are happening around the world every year. This is because companies like OPPD continue to burn fossil fuels and Omaha and the state do not have the most up-to-date building codes in place. OPPD needs to stop burning fossil fuels as soon as possible. Solutions include: the OPPD board extending the coal and gas burning for only one year, letting their staff know a longer extension is unacceptable. Mayor Stothert, City Council President Pete Festerson and the other members should adopt the most fuel-efficient building codes immediately. Every day they delay allows new buildings to lock in energy and money wasting construction in new buildings. It is time to put out the fires.
Mark Welsch, Omaha
Omaha Coordinator Nebraskans for Peace
Air boat decibel levels
Why does Game and Parks allow unfettered noise levels with airboat operation? The recommendation is not to exceed 95 decibels. Most operators have cell phones with decibel meters included. But few will follow recommended practices by Game and Parks.
Richard Prell, Fremont
Cheney’s rant
In the Aug. 6 Associated Press article concerning Donald Trump, Dick Cheney is quoted, “He is a coward. A real man wouldn’t lie to his supporters. He lost his election, and he lost big. I know it, he knows it and deep down, I think most Republicans know it.”
How dare Cheney presume how most Republicans, myself included, feel deep down inside. The disputing fact is that a large number of Trump-supported candidates won their recent primary elections.
Michael O. Johnson, Omaha
Relief from chaos
I see yet another article on the mental health effects of COVID — the isolation, depression, anxiety, etc. And then another pop psychology article headlined: “Introverted? Here’s how to open up and become more sociable and gregarious.” Well, not all of us are unhappy with our lives these days. And, we are rather enjoying the relief from the chaos of the world. How about an article entitled “Extroverted? Here’s how to chill become more comfortable in your own skin and enjoy the peace and calm of solitude.” Works for a lot of us.
John Walburn, Omaha
Seek beauty and goodness
I empathize with Len Sagenbrecht’s (Pulse, Aug. 3) referenced scenario/dilemma of a 13-year-old’s unplanned pregnancy.
Years ago, our family took in a young teenager who had been impregnated by her father. We chose to love this frightened and scared girl (with child) until delivery. We did our job and the courts did theirs. It was all about choices and consequences.
Whatever our choice, we cannot lose hope. The latest Omaha pro-life directory listed over 35 organizations with the mission to “help defend sacred life by supporting motherhood with prayer, service and donations.”
Coach Jim Harbaugh recently proclaimed that “any player on our team, any female staff member or any staff member or anybody in our family or our extended family that had an unplanned pregnancy and can’t take care of it, we got a big house. we’ll raise that baby.” What a huge heart! I agree also with his statement that the abortion issue is one that’s so big that it needs to be talked about, needing serious conversation, not judging and asking of what do you, I and others think?” Not discussing all options of an unplanned pregnancy, is like playing a football game on a 50-yard field. Lay it all out on the field.
To Len and any others who are ever faced with that unplanned pregnancy, consider first seeking counsel for help and guidance. Then, make your decision.
Neihardt believed “Life can be hard and people mean. but that is not the whole of life, You can be as selective in the thoughts you lodge in your mind as in the food you eat. Seek beauty and goodness and you will find it.”
Randy Lukasiewicz, Omaha
Reliable voting system
In reply to Clark Squires’ letter, “The True definition,” you can say the same thing about Hillary Clinton, Stacey Abrams, Maxine Waters and list goes on and on. We need a more reliable voting system in this country. Maybe we should vote and then stick our thumb in purple ink to prove we voted.
John Lozano, Omaha
Need for weapons?
Mel Shelnutt of Clarinda, Iowa, (Pulse, Aug. 11) gave good information on the different kinds of guns and what they do. In his closing sentence, he wrote “If you need to ban weapons to govern, you should really consider brushing up on the Constitution and civics training.” Wouldn’t it have been great if he could have closed with this instead: If you need to have weapons to govern, you should really consider brushing up on the Constitution and civics training.
Donivan Huwaldt, Uehling, Neb.
PAs and doctors
William S. Nelson wrote a letter to the OWH Pulse regarding paying the same co-pay for a physician assistant that he does for his regular physician. I am not a physician or PA but my wife and I do see PA’s more than our regular doctors and specialists paying the same co-pay as if we were seeing the regular doctor. PA’s are just as knowledgeable regarding medical matters than the doctors they work under. There is no difference in the level of medical care, so pay your co-pay and be thankful that your doctor has provided assistance in order to see his patients in a timely matter.
Steven A. Miller, Bellevue
