The Public Pulse: Keep abortion safe, legal; Diversity question; Out of control spending

Dangerous precipice

We are alarmed by the news that the U.S. Supreme Court is prepared to overturn Roe v. Wade. Such a seismic shift would limit women’s access to health care, undermine religious liberty and curb women’s autonomy over their own bodies. In addition, we fear that overturning Roe could provoke social unrest and further erode the fabric of our society at a time when the ties that bind Americans together are already so badly frayed.

The Reform branch of Judaism we represent favors upholding Roe as a bedrock of women’s reproductive freedom and religious liberty. While there are reasonable arguments to be made about Roe’s impact on American law, we believe that the reproductive and religious rights Americans enjoy under Roe are moral and necessary.

Unlike American politics, Judaism does not hold a black-and-white view of abortion. While our tradition affirms that a fetus must be cared for as potential life, Jewish law also states that, because a fetus does not become a full life until birth, abortion is a necessary measure in instances where a pregnancy threatens the mother’s life. Were the court to overturn Roe, it would trigger laws in many states that would obliterate nuance, eradicate individual liberty and force a one-size-fits-all theology on all Americans.

Overturning Roe could also force many women into medically inadvisable, life-threatening “back alley” abortions. There is a maxim in Jewish law that “a decree must not be imposed on the community unless the majority of the community can abide by it.”

Because we believe it is likely that a significant number of Americans will seek abortions whether they are legal or not, and that doing so could cause harmful injuries and fatalities to many women, we pray that the court will turn back from this dangerous precipice.

Rabbi Brian Stoller, Rabbi Deana Sussman Berezin and Cantor Joanna Alexander,

Temple Israel of Omaha

Pro-woman, pro-choice

Thank you to Dr. Donald R. Frey for the beautifully written, sensible column on abortion (Midlands Voices, April 10). Being a woman — mother (of two daughters), grandmother (of a granddaughter), great-grandmother (yes, another girl), I agree completely with every word he said. Safe health care is vital to all women of any age. Many years ago when Roe v. Wade was enacted, my mother-in-law said “Thank God. No more back alleys.” (She was in her 60s at the time). Our bodies are our own, not the property of anyone else. We women deserve to have options for safe birth control and, if needed, safe abortion.

Carol Sanderhoff, Omaha

Diversity, let me count the ways

In Ted Turner’s letter of acceptance as NU president, he mentioned “diversity” eight times. In Joanne Li’s letter of acceptance as president of UNO, she mentions “diversity” 22 times. In the article on the new CEO of the Greater Omaha Chamber of Commerce, “diversity” is mentioned four times. Is this the new measure of a man?

Terry White, Omaha

Pro-life?

If I could see Republican men working hard to pass good, prenatal care, child tax credits, paid parental leave, good salaries for child care workers, funds for high quality pre-school, etc., then I might be able to believe these Republican men are pro-life.

Since I’m not seeing any of this and since I am seeing, in fact, the opposite, it all looks anti-poor and anti-woman to me.

Marylyn Felion, Omaha

Out of control spending

I want to say this before the “misinformation czar” comes for me. Our government is out of control on spending. Where is the money coming from? I support sending aid to Ukraine. They deserve to protect their country from an invasion. I just wish they would be as concerned with the invasion at our southern border. We are already dealing with the highest inflation in this century, now they want to cancel student debt. Who pays for that? It is us taxpayers! Why now? Couldn’t be because of the upcoming elections! At what point does it become too much spending? How much more damage will this administration do to our economy? They want to blame everyone else for their own failed policies. They are weak and corrupt and I hope we can vote them out of office soon.

Ginger Gosch, Omaha

Ukrainian solutions

There seems to be two logical actions that can force an end to the Russian invasion of Ukraine that wouldn’t require further military support and interventions: The first is for the United Nations to threaten immediate suspension of Russia’s veto power on the Security Council if hostilities aren’t stopped by a certain date. And a second deadline can be set for their dismissal from the Security Council all together if the aggressions continue unabated. Temporary and escalating bans on membership in the United Nations should then follow until all hostilities are ceased.

A second option involves the hundreds of billions in frozen deposits around the world belonging to the Central Russian Bank. This money should be jointly forfeited through the World Court to reimburse countries that have already contributed to the defense of Ukraine and be used to finance continuing support. The remaining enormous balance needs to be set aside for the reconstruction of Ukranian cities and repatriation of its displaced citizens. In the unlikely event that there is any leftover money, those funds can then be released back to Russia.

These are the reasons I’m such a frustrated Democrat. My suggested remedies will reinforce legitimate roles for the United Nations and World Court, as well as create a situation where Russia ends up fighting itself with its own rubles. And these measures offer much more potential to produce the regime change necessary for a lasting peace.

Gary Harper, Ph.D., Omaha

Settled law

Whether one is pro-abortion or anti-abortion, it should be very troubling that three recently confirmed members of the Supreme Court are supporters of the leaked preliminary decision overturning Roe v. Wade. During their hearings before the Senate, each stated clearly that “Roe v. Wade was settled law” and should not be overturned, nor would they participate in an attempt to reverse a prior ruling of the Court. There is video of each of them making this statement to the senators interviewing them. They do not equivocate; they clearly state that they would not do what they now appear to be doing. Justices Gorsuch, Comey and Kavanaugh have committed something akin to perjury if they eventually support a final decision reversing Roe v. Wade. How can one respect a Supreme Court whose justices do not respect their own testimony?

Patricia Ohlmann, Seward

Riddle response

A riddle for Michael E. Wagner (“Riddle me this,” May 3): I’m walking on a sidewalk next to a street and there are no cars in sight for my entire walk. Does it serve as a vital public service? Clearly, it is waiting for its conversion for bike, pedestrian or public transportation.

Edwin Schroeder, Omaha

Derby boycott

As a diehard horse racing fan, I am boycotting this year’s Kentucky Derby for the first time in my life. Churchill Downs has banned the GOAT, Bob Baffert. I guess if you can’t beat him, suspend him. Who’s next? Tom Brady? Mike Trout? Michael Jordan and Wayne Gretzky are lucky they didn’t play in the “woke” era. I suspect the blue bloods of the sport, who consider the Derby as sacred, got tired of getting beat by the best over and over. Now the Todd Pletchers of the racing world have an uneven chance of winning their sacred race.

Joseph Anania, Omaha

Protect abortion rights

Many Republicans don’t want to pay to help unwanted children. They also don’t want to pay for criminal rehabilitation, so our penitentiaries bulge with inmates. Banning abortion will just result in more unwanted children eventually creating increased crime, further crowding prisons and the furtherment of human misery. What’s the point? If Republicans would be willing to finance the human damage, I’d be willing to accept a ban — but they’re not willing to pay for it. Governor Pete Ricketts has mercilessly devastated HHS and the prison rehabilitation systems in Nebraska, and I can’t understand what he’s thinking. Family planning should never be a separate issue unless our society is willing to harbor the consequences of rape, incest and a mistaken evening on the part of some teenage girl. We should not ban abortion until we are morally and financially prepared to underwrite the consequences.

Terry Niver, Omaha

Gaslighting governor

Interesting that Gov. Pete Ricketts hosted a conference opposing the “land grab” of the highly popular America the Beautiful Act, ignoring the fact that this proposal is totally voluntary for landholders, four days after signing laws creating a canal in Colorado and a large lake on current farmland. Both laws make clear they will invoke eminent domain to accomplish their projects.

Tell me again about “land grab,” please?

Linda Wood, Omaha

EVs and Nebraska

Rick VanRoy’s letter “Fossil Fuel Limitations” shared his doubts about electric dehicles in Nebraska. Here is a reality check to calm his worries: I recently purchased an EV, a 2022 Hyundai Kona, and with my trade-in, the net cost was $12,000 which included three years of free charges. I consider it a bargain.

I also installed solar panels on my home this spring which included an EV charger in my garage. It did not require rewiring. The installed panels qualified for a $2,600 rebate from the Lincoln Electric System. In addition, I will receive two tax credits next year — $5,200 for the solar panels and $7,500 for the EV. The net cost for solar panels with a 10-year transferable warranty came in at less than $10,000. So far, the solar panels have provided more energy than we are consuming — we expect our future electric bills to be minimal.

As far as the availability of charging locations in Nebraska, the greatest percentage of Nebraskans live and work along the I-80 corridor where there is no lack of charging locations. According to the ChargeHub website, Omaha has 59 charging locations, Lincoln 43, Grand Island 12 and Kearney 10. Each site has multiple chargers.

I have to wonder when I see fossil fuels touted as “reliable and affordable.” Considering the war in Ukraine and the recent surge in gas prices, more and more they are anything but. There is no lack of sunshine in Nebraska. EVs and Nebraska — they’re a good match.

Jeff High, Lincoln

Desirable destinations

I read with great interest about the plans for a railcar to go from UNMC on Farnam Street down to the riverfront park.

Since this is mainly a free and fun fairground ride, and not really a useful city transportation solution, why not make it much more fun, cheaper to build and less disruptive to the present on-street parking? Also, it might actually generate some ticket income.

The most practical solution would be a cable car running from the UNMC parking lot close to Farnam Street (use eminent domain to take it over), and then traveling over the traffic down Farnam, to one of the Midtown/Mutual parking lots (take that over as well), and from there down to the river, connecting to a cable line from Eppley Airfield to Lauritzen Gardens, and on to the zoo.

This would really be fun, while actually connecting to desirable destinations.

In less than 10 years, our real transportation needs will be met by robotic mini-buses, which will solve the problem of the “last mile.” Any street level impediment, like the rail system in their stopping along Farnam for pick up, and drop off, will need to be removed.

Nicholas Bonham-Carter, Omaha

Not going backward

How strange it is that a document written by propertied white men well over 200 years ago could possibly provide the rationale that is being invoked to repeal Roe v. Wade. That original document did not acknowledge that women, folks of color or other minorities existed, much less had the same rights as the framers of the Constitution.

My questions for those rabid anti-abortion activists are: what do you say to the six-month pregnant 12-year-old who is pregnant with her half-brother or sister? What do you say to the 45-year-old women who is pregnant as the result of a violent rape by a home invader? What do you say to the mother who has been told that the fetus she is carrying has such severe birth defects that it will not survive its birth, but the mother must carry that fetus until birth? It is a sad commentary on our society that “do onto others as you would have done to you” has disappeared.

Furthermore, it appears that our “leaders” and political parties are fanning this unprecedented disconnect with the American public.

Victoria Cork, Papillion