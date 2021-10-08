The Public Pulse: Keep academic standards high for teachers; Ricketts' failures

Teacher standards
There should be no extra effort made to increase “diversity” regarding teachers at any level. As long as all candidates are treated fairly, there is no problem. It is not often mentioned that the extremely low percentage of Asian-American teachers does not seem to interfere with the academic excellence displayed by students in this group. Of course not! This would destroy the argument that students must have teachers who look like themselves in order to do well in school.
What is more, there should be more, not fewer, qualifying tests such as Praxis for teachers. This way, teaching would come to be seen as a real profession with higher pay. Today, education majors are usually (with some major exceptions) those who have among the lowest SAT scores and grade point averages.
Let us fill our teaching positions with elite candidates who demonstrate mastery of their field. Their race or ethnicity should be the very last thing considered.
I say this as someone who taught while in graduate school and as a full-time professor for a combined 40 years.
Michael Gendler, Omaha
Thanks
I want to thank all who have gotten their COVID-19 shots. I was really sick and went to be tested. I was scared, and when the results came back negative I was more than relieved. It was the flu. Again, thanks to all who have gotten the vaccine.
Donivan Huwaldt, Uehling, Neb.
Dedicated librarian
Genevieve Price, whose funeral is this morning, was a dedicated librarian for many years at the Omaha Public Library, ending her career as supervisor of children’s services. She must have served the children of Omaha for three or four decades, leaving her indelible mark on them.
Verda H. Bialac, Omaha
Get it done
Dear Congress: Either get it together or get out of my way. Signed, The Economy.
G.A. Wees, Omaha
Lawmakers, do your job
Sens. Sasse, Fischer, Reps. Bacon, Fortenberry, Smith:
1. Put citizen need before party loyalty. 2. Stop letting congressional “leadership” take your voice, power and integrity. 3. Pass an infrastructure bill now. 4. Pass a childcare bill which meets the needs of working families now. 5. Pass a carbon tax bill and climate change mitigation bill now.
6. Fund the IRS in order to stop/punish tax avoiders, fraud and loopholes now. 7. Pass DACA and TPS road to citizenship now. 8. Invest in education…our future workforce now. 9. Improve our health care system access, transparency and outcomes now. 10. Do your job now and stop constantly campaigning to keep your job.
Connie Kollasch, Omaha
Ricketts’ failures
The headlines and news stories over the past couple of weeks reveal what a shortsighted and ineffectual leader we have as governor. Examples include:
State prison system in a disarray. Governor has no idea nor plan on how to fix staffing issues.
Agency hired to take care of the state’s most vulnerable children, in disarray. Kids suffer and the state found out what could go wrong.
His great leadership during the pandemic has led us back to a period rejecting people with needed hospital care for people with COVID-19 and the delta variant who occupy the staff and beds.
Threatening to join a lawsuit over mask mandates when he has failed to design an alternative.
Failed to lead in an effort to get people in Nebraska fully vaccinated to protect all of us. This is a total failure in responsible leadership. Any question about this is answered in a simple comparison with those states that have stronger leadership and advocacy.
The list goes on, but I think the point is made. HIs staff was able to pull off a barbecue including people with a like-minded approach to problem-solving. Their combined approach does not show positive results.
His single-minded approach is disastrous. Even his lip service to being pro-life goes lacking when we remember he used his financial resources to fund a referendum bringing back the death penalty, which goes against the teachings of the bishops in his own church.
Don Sarton, La Vista
Advice for Herbster
Now that gubernatorial candidate Charles Herbster has followed the crowd and cut ties with Corey Lewandowski, maybe he could see fit to distinguish himself in a particularly good way and cut ties with Trump himself. If right vs wrong still matters, good reasons for doing so wouldn’t be hard come by. Trump’s two statements “just tell them it was corrupt and leave the rest to me” and “all I need is for you to find 11,700 votes” seem pretty good to me.
James Kelly, Omaha