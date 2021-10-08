The Public Pulse: Keep academic standards high for teachers; Ricketts' failures

Teacher standards

There should be no extra effort made to increase “diversity” regarding teachers at any level. As long as all candidates are treated fairly, there is no problem. It is not often mentioned that the extremely low percentage of Asian-American teachers does not seem to interfere with the academic excellence displayed by students in this group. Of course not! This would destroy the argument that students must have teachers who look like themselves in order to do well in school.

What is more, there should be more, not fewer, qualifying tests such as Praxis for teachers. This way, teaching would come to be seen as a real profession with higher pay. Today, education majors are usually (with some major exceptions) those who have among the lowest SAT scores and grade point averages.

Let us fill our teaching positions with elite candidates who demonstrate mastery of their field. Their race or ethnicity should be the very last thing considered.

I say this as someone who taught while in graduate school and as a full-time professor for a combined 40 years.

Michael Gendler, Omaha

