The Public Pulse: Keep library archives in one location; Military families' food insecurity

Chase Becker, Omaha

Look west

I have been selling residential real estate for 30 years. I know Omaha. Moving the main branch of the library to 14th and Jones and the administrative offices to the 84th and Center area is a bad idea.

In my opinion the main library should be moved to where it will serve the most households possible. Where might that be? How about 192 and Dodge? There are thousands of new households in the Millard North and Elkhorn suburbs that would be heavy users. Think of all the young families with children! 192nd and Dodge has plenty of land for a new library too. And, with the introduction of the ORBT buses, transportation from all points could be made available at a very low cost.

You say Elkhorn already has a library. Move the administrative offices to the Bess Johnson branch. Utilizing existing assets would save hundreds of thousands of dollars.

There are very few families in the downtown core! Move the main branch of the library to where the families are — suburban West Omaha!

Andy Bock, Omaha

Food insecurity