The Public Pulse: Keep the otters safe; Take COVID seriously

Please respect the seriousness of COVID. Just received news that the husband of my daughter’s best friend in Florida passed away. He was about 64. He was hospitalized four weeks with COVID. Had received vaccine six days before. He was recovering but suddenly took turn for worse and moved to ICU. Died two days later. He had delayed receiving vaccine because he did not believe he needed it. A husband, father, and grandfather is needlessly gone.

Virginia Davidsaver, Omaha

Facts on 30x30

I believe the governor is running for president (but will settle for vice-president) in 2024. The governor was complaining about President Biden when Biden was merely three weeks into his presidency. The governor tells the participants of Ricketts-organized 30x30 Nebraska-wide tour that they should fear and not believe the federal government.

“This fight is now in our own backyard. We are on the front lines. We are in the trenches.” What is the governor fomenting with words like that?

The governor is creating fear and anger against an unfinished federal program that he hasn’t even read because, as I said, it isn’t finished.