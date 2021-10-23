The Public Pulse: Keep the Sokol name; Ricketts, Fortenberry

Sokol name
I am writing to express my disappointment in the name change of Sokol Auditorium. I am partially Czech by heritage and am very proud of my roots. I have learned so much about my ancestors in the last year and actively seek out more answers about their lives. They worked very hard to come to South Dakota in 1912 to flee the Russian army; however, many of my family members also lived in Nebraska throughout the years.
Many of my Czech ancestors lived in the Omaha area, as a matter of fact, and are now buried in Omaha. I am from Nebraska and grew up with many (partially) Czech classmates.
By what I read in a comment, the organization itself is requesting a name change. I care about all of the people like me who are also proud of their Czech heritage in the Omaha area. We are taught to preserve and care deeply about our heritage. I am willing to do just about anything to have this decision be reconsidered.
Marissa L (Cahoy) Johnson,
Salmon, Idaho
Ricketts, Fortenberry
I find it fascinating that our governor has been so publicly quiet about the felony charges being pursued by Congressman Fortenberry. For all the times that Pete Ricketts has toed the line on Republican Party/Trump issues, he is noticeably quiet when it concerns the federal charges of the individual who currently holds a higher elected office than that of the term-limited governor.
How convenient for Pete Ricketts that an empty congressional seat in Nebraska’s 1st Congressional District may suddenly appear as his time as governor is term limited. I would not suggest Pete Ricketts has any involvement in the Fortenberry affair; however, his silence and lack of public support speak loudly about his continued positioning and pandering for his next elected office.
Dennis Gehringer, Omaha
McConnell was right
Carl Leubsdorf’s Oct. 20 column regarding the debt limit action is an apparently intentional misstatement of the facts. Chuck Schumer and the Democrats in the Senate wanted a suspension of the government debt limit, not and extension, which was Mitch McConnell’s offer. Schumer finally accepted the temporary extension of the limit until Dec. 3. The failure by a top-line journalist at the Dallas Morning News to explain the difference in the ask and the offer is a prime example of lying by omission; this fact completely reframes the dispute, and explains why the public’s trust in our press has deteriorated to under-the-rock levels.
Who can blame Mitch McConnell for not giving the Democrats, who are full speed ahead for spending $3.4 Trillion with no Republican support, an indefinite suspension of the debt limit? It would be as irresponsible as giving a blank check to Bernie Madoff!
We would all do well to remember that it is not McConnell’s or Schumer’s money; it’s yours and mine.
Mark L. Fettin, Omaha
The true division
America is badly divided. Most people will say divided between Democrats and Republicans, but this is not exactly true. The division has advanced much further than that. It is divided by who is with God and who is against.
Christ Himself told us, “Whoever is not with me is against me” (Luke 11:23). People have to choose. There is no in between. Abortion is one big division, but there are many others. People who say God approves of abortion are against Him and the others are with Him.
People who say transgenderism is another legitimate gender are against God. It’s biologically impossible to change a man into a woman and vice versa. Such people claim there are many genders. God created us male and female. Marriage between two people of the same sex is also called acceptable.
All these fabrications will bring about a next generation of very confused children. These false beliefs are not particular to America and are spreading throughout the world.
Donald Sutton, Omaha
They’re doing their job
I am responding to the Oct. 8 Pulse letter from Connie Kollasch, “Lawmakers do your job.” When I read her opinion piece in the Pulse, the first thing that went through my head was, this person is not from the Midwest. People from the Midwest do not want anything from the globalists trying to change our way of life!
The infrastructure bill she speaks of has all this wasteful spending in it, like community college grants for immigrants. She states she wants a carbon tax and mitigation bill. Those are bills that globalists from the U.N want.
She supports DACA and TPS road to citizenship. Why put that in? Did she not hear that Biden has opened our border to everyone?
Sens. Sasse and Fischer and Reps. Bacon Fortenberry and Smith have been doing their jobs by sticking up to the Democratic House and Senate.
Todd Abboud, Omaha
More Trump lies
Trump is suing the Jan. 6 committee, claiming executive privilege. But executive privilege doesn’t extend to a former president — look at the relevant law. Trump claims that the Jan. 6 protest was a love-in and that he didn’t incite violence. Has anyone seen video of the protestors kissing and hugging Capitol Police? If you haven’t, why not? Trump is so eager to sell his brand that if his claims were true, everyone would have seen them by now.
I saw what happened on Jan. 6. I was ashamed that people would take the word of an accused liar.
One more thing: my sincere condolences and prayers to Gen. Powell’s family. He, for one, put country before party. That’s something I can’t say about some elected Republicans.
Robert Nunez Jr., Omaha
Troubling confinement
How could two such disparate pieces of news be coming from the same administration?
Hooray for ceasing these horrible raids on workplaces with the terrible consequences of families torn apart and weeping children left behind with no parents. Hooray for focusing on “unscrupulous employers who exploit the vulnerability of undocumented workers … including paying substandard wages, unsafe working conditions and human trafficking.”
But for-profit ICE detention centers for immigrants? Fie on for-profit prisons! While I certainly understand a need for a facility to process the immigrants at our doorstep, I also understand that “for-profit” means holding them as long as possible. And “for-profit” means squeezing every penny allowed out of services such as food, medical care, etc.
If there’s money to pay for a for-profit, why not use the same funds to pay a nonprofit? Or use ankle bracelets, which have been found to be very workable.
Please call our members of Congress. Say no to for-profit prisons for immigrants and for all. Senate: 202-224-3121. House: 202-225-3121.
Marylyn Felion, Omaha
Getting to heaven
Re: the abortion debate as evidenced so aptly the twin Pulse letters by Cheney and Bailey: Their letters contained much thoughtful input about a really contentious topic, abortion. I’d like to take just a single part of this debate and comment.
The fact is that a huge number of “pregnancies” are naturally terminated as the zygote fails to implant for many different reasons. It has always amazed me that the Church seems to teach that each of these is a human life with destination ultimately ordained to be either hell or heaven (since Limbo seems to be been officially gone).
Now I submit that for me to have to work hard at getting to heaven while millions and millions get a free pass by God through being unplanted is grossly unfair and not worthy of God.
Stephen P. Horn, Blair
Compromise needed
Charles Darwin once said, “It’s not the strongest of the species that survives, nor the most intelligent that survives. It is the one that is the most adaptable to change.” When President Biden came into office he had to adapt his policies to remediate the many problems left by the Trump administration.
President Biden faced problems resulting from Donald Trump’s weak response to the coronavirus, Trump’s administration’s signed agreement with the Taliban to withdraw all U.S. troops from Afghanistan by May 1, 2021, and Trump’s encouragement of white extremists. In addition, President Biden inherited an economy with an historic unemployment crisis. A frightening 1.4 million Americans filed for unemployment the week before Biden’s inauguration.
President Biden adapted to these horrific challenges the best way he knew, with mixed success. Now President Biden faces a new problem that will force him and the Democratic Congress to adapt to his $3.5 trillion plan. This will require the moderate and progressive Democrats to compromise to keep any hope that the slim Democratic majority will survive the 2022 elections.
David and Barbara Daughton, Omaha