The Public Pulse: Keep the Sokol name; Ricketts, Fortenberry

Sokol name

I am writing to express my disappointment in the name change of Sokol Auditorium. I am partially Czech by heritage and am very proud of my roots. I have learned so much about my ancestors in the last year and actively seek out more answers about their lives. They worked very hard to come to South Dakota in 1912 to flee the Russian army; however, many of my family members also lived in Nebraska throughout the years.

Many of my Czech ancestors lived in the Omaha area, as a matter of fact, and are now buried in Omaha. I am from Nebraska and grew up with many (partially) Czech classmates.

By what I read in a comment, the organization itself is requesting a name change. I care about all of the people like me who are also proud of their Czech heritage in the Omaha area. We are taught to preserve and care deeply about our heritage. I am willing to do just about anything to have this decision be reconsidered.

Marissa L (Cahoy) Johnson,

Salmon, Idaho

Ricketts, Fortenberry